ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abovethelaw.com

Solos And Small-Firm Lawyers Shouldn't Be Afraid To Ask For Advice

One of the benefits of working at a larger law firm is that there are often numerous lawyers that can be consulted when there is a question of law or legal procedure. Associates can usually speak to partners if they have a question about strategy, and everyone can talk to colleagues at a larger firm about how best to approach legal tasks. However, solo practitioners and small-firm lawyers often do not have ready access to another lawyer with whom they can ask questions and seek advice about legal issues. Nevertheless, solo and small-firm lawyers can speak to individuals who work at other firms and other colleagues to make sure that they are following the best strategy to serve a client’s needs.
Elite Daily

Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women

When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
abovethelaw.com

Relativity Brings Legal Technology To The Struggle For Justice

Everyone likes to focus on the dramatic courthouse step press conference after a wrongful conviction gets overturned, but the truth of the matter is that those success stories are the product of years of difficult, painstaking investigation and legal work. A few years ago, the organization considered how it could...
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Learns The Law Of Emojis -- See Also

Join us on November 16th to uncover the key ingredients of a comprehensive, effective, and efficient compliance program. How can legal leaders continue to cost-effectively address L&E investigations in this current economic climate? Join us on November 17th to find out.
abovethelaw.com

An Associate Shouldn't Hitch Their Wagon To Just One Partner

Associates at many Biglaw firms only work with a few senior partners for wide swaths of their careers. Partners like to work with associates with whom they are most familiar, and partners and associates can develop work habits that can make them more productive than if other people in an office worked on tasks. However, associates should be wary of just working with one senior partner and should strive to work with several senior partners as they progress in their careers.
NEW JERSEY STATE
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 11.02.22

*If you were looking for a reason to take “Lawyer” out of your Tinder bio, here’s your sign. [Indy 100]. * Watch out! There’s scarcity in the hiring pool! [Law.com]. * Turns out, sometimes you have to actually do the thing to make the money. [Law.com]
MISSOURI STATE
KevinMD.com

Institutionalized racism in psychiatry: a doctor’s experience

I was sitting in front of a panel of six people for my psychiatry training interview in Wellington, New Zealand. Two community members, two psychiatry consultants, and a senior psychiatry registrar, all of which were of Caucasian ethnicity. I can recall talking about cultural differences in my upbringing and how...
abovethelaw.com

Our Advertisers Are Pretty Awesome

We’d like to express gratitude to our fantastic sponsors here at Above the Law:. If you’re interested in advertising on Above the Law or any other site in the Breaking Media network, please download our media kits or email advertising. As legal demand and firm capacities fluctuate, firm...
jguru.com

The Real Truth About AI Image Generators

If you have been keen on the latest technological trends, you might have noticed that the term AI image generator has gained a lot of hype lately. This is especially the case in the digital art space, where a variety of tools are redefining how people and businesses interact with images, alter them, and even create them from scratch! AI image generators are tools that enable you to create images out of thin air by ‘speaking them into existence! They have such a wide use case, and maybe you have even seen some incredible creations by these tools on blogs and social media posts! But what are AI image generators? How do they operate? And how are they likely to impact digital art and photography? In this article, we answer these questions and more!
abovethelaw.com

From Chasing Paper To Chasing Business

John Houseman won the Oscar (and other awards) for best supporting actor as contracts professor Charles W. Kingsfield Jr. (Of course, since I live in LaLa land, you knew there had to be a Hollywood tie-in.) Amazon’s website lists a 40th anniversary edition (nothing about a 50th, though). Is there...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy