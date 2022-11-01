Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
abovethelaw.com
Solos And Small-Firm Lawyers Shouldn't Be Afraid To Ask For Advice
One of the benefits of working at a larger law firm is that there are often numerous lawyers that can be consulted when there is a question of law or legal procedure. Associates can usually speak to partners if they have a question about strategy, and everyone can talk to colleagues at a larger firm about how best to approach legal tasks. However, solo practitioners and small-firm lawyers often do not have ready access to another lawyer with whom they can ask questions and seek advice about legal issues. Nevertheless, solo and small-firm lawyers can speak to individuals who work at other firms and other colleagues to make sure that they are following the best strategy to serve a client’s needs.
Elite Daily
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
abovethelaw.com
Relativity Brings Legal Technology To The Struggle For Justice
Everyone likes to focus on the dramatic courthouse step press conference after a wrongful conviction gets overturned, but the truth of the matter is that those success stories are the product of years of difficult, painstaking investigation and legal work. A few years ago, the organization considered how it could...
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Learns The Law Of Emojis -- See Also
Join us on November 16th to uncover the key ingredients of a comprehensive, effective, and efficient compliance program. How can legal leaders continue to cost-effectively address L&E investigations in this current economic climate? Join us on November 17th to find out.
abovethelaw.com
An Associate Shouldn't Hitch Their Wagon To Just One Partner
Associates at many Biglaw firms only work with a few senior partners for wide swaths of their careers. Partners like to work with associates with whom they are most familiar, and partners and associates can develop work habits that can make them more productive than if other people in an office worked on tasks. However, associates should be wary of just working with one senior partner and should strive to work with several senior partners as they progress in their careers.
abovethelaw.com
Morning Docket: 11.02.22
*If you were looking for a reason to take “Lawyer” out of your Tinder bio, here’s your sign. [Indy 100]. * Watch out! There’s scarcity in the hiring pool! [Law.com]. * Turns out, sometimes you have to actually do the thing to make the money. [Law.com]
Some People Prefer To See A Black Therapist But It Can Be Challenging To Find One
When it comes to therapy, it can sometimes help to see someone who matches your identity. But Black therapists are underrepresented in mental healthcare, leaving people searching harder for a mental health professional who gets them.
Forget 'quiet quitting': Now workers are stressing out colleagues with 'quiet constraint'
The workplace trend "quiet quitting" is now followed by "quiet constraint" — workers hold back key information from their teams for a variety of reasons, including competitiveness. Experts weigh in.
KevinMD.com
Institutionalized racism in psychiatry: a doctor’s experience
I was sitting in front of a panel of six people for my psychiatry training interview in Wellington, New Zealand. Two community members, two psychiatry consultants, and a senior psychiatry registrar, all of which were of Caucasian ethnicity. I can recall talking about cultural differences in my upbringing and how...
abovethelaw.com
We’d like to express gratitude to our fantastic sponsors here at Above the Law:. If you’re interested in advertising on Above the Law or any other site in the Breaking Media network, please download our media kits or email advertising. As legal demand and firm capacities fluctuate, firm...
jguru.com
The Real Truth About AI Image Generators
If you have been keen on the latest technological trends, you might have noticed that the term AI image generator has gained a lot of hype lately. This is especially the case in the digital art space, where a variety of tools are redefining how people and businesses interact with images, alter them, and even create them from scratch! AI image generators are tools that enable you to create images out of thin air by ‘speaking them into existence! They have such a wide use case, and maybe you have even seen some incredible creations by these tools on blogs and social media posts! But what are AI image generators? How do they operate? And how are they likely to impact digital art and photography? In this article, we answer these questions and more!
abovethelaw.com
From Chasing Paper To Chasing Business
John Houseman won the Oscar (and other awards) for best supporting actor as contracts professor Charles W. Kingsfield Jr. (Of course, since I live in LaLa land, you knew there had to be a Hollywood tie-in.) Amazon’s website lists a 40th anniversary edition (nothing about a 50th, though). Is there...
ceoworld.biz
Business and political correctness, the culture of apology and the oxymoron of situational ethics.
Political correctness is a particularly insidious and ravenous cancer of the intellect. It has done more harm to all aspects of business and society than any despot could have. It is indisputable that business has to navigate within at best painful, at worst the ethically bankrupt construct of political correctness...
