WKTV
Saranac man arrested for Aggravated Harassment
SARANAC, N.Y. -- On Nov. 1 Troopers arrested Scott A. Bentley, 31 of Saranac, for Aggravated Harassment. Shortly before 8 a.m. Troopers responded to Hardscrabble Road, in the Town of Schuyler Falls for a harassment complaint. Following an investigation, it was learned that Bentley continued to contact the victim after...
nyspnews.com
State Troopers arrest a Plattsburgh male for Grand Larceny 3rd
On November 2, 2022, Troopers arrested Ahmad Y. Ellis, 42 of Plattsburgh, NY for Grand Larceny 3. On July 28, 2022, around 12:38 p.m., Troopers responded to Dannemore Federal Credit Union located at Tom Miller Road in the town of Plattsburgh for a larceny complaint. An investigation determined Ellis went into the bank, opened a new account and deposited checks from a different bank account owned by Ellis. From 6/17/22- 7/2/22, Ellis withdrew $4789.00 from the ATM. Further investigation determined the checks that were deposited were insufficient, not valid.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest an Akwesasne female for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd
On November 2, 2022, Troopers arrested Rachael L. Square, 38 of Akwesasne, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd. On November 2, 2022, around 6:28 p.m., Troopers responded to the Massena Port of Entry located on Seaway International Bridge Road in the town of Massena for a weapons incident. The Troopers assisted the US Customs and Border Protection agents with Square, who was in possession of a 100 round ammo clip.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest an Edwards male for Criminal Contempt 1st, Criminal Trespass 1st, and Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd
On November 2, 2022, Troopers arrested Joshua J. Jones, 31 of Edwards, NY for Criminal Contempt 1st, Criminal Trespass 1st, and Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd. On November 2, 2022, around 10:56 a.m., Troopers responded to Island Street in the town of Edwards for a domestic dispute. An investigation determined Jones and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation regarding Jones being at the residence, he is not allowed there. The victim left the residence for some time and when the victim returned, Jones was back at the residence. Jones was becoming irate, which led him to grabbing an axe and stating threatening remarks to the victim.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a North Bangor male for grand larceny 4th
On November 1, 2022, Troopers arrested Joseph J. Duval Sr., 40 of North Bangor, NY for Grand Larceny 4th. On July 11, 2022, around 4:11 p.m., Troopers responded to State Route 37, in the town of Bangor for a burglary complaint. An investigation determined Duval had permission to enter the residence on September 25, 2021, but while there he stole a briefcase. On August 4, 2022, Duval was placed under arrest and transported to SP Malone for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket for Petit Larceny returnable to Town of Westville Court, on September 7, 2022. Further investigation determined the items inside of the briefcase were valued at a higher price causing the charge to increase to Grand Larceny 4th.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Ausable female for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Assault 2nd
On November 1, 2022, Troopers arrested Kaitlyn N. Stone, 27 of AuSable, NY for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Assault 2nd. On September 1, 2022, around 4:02 p.m., Troopers received a Law Enforcement Referral from the New York State Department of Social Services Child Abuse Hotline. Troopers responded to the Winding Brook Road, in the town of Peru to speak to the legal guardian of the children. An investigation determined Stone was a nanny of three children who lived the residence. Stone was caring for the children, when one child reached in her purse, causing Stone to get upset. Stone twisted the child’s arm causing a wrist fracture.
suncommunitynews.com
Local nanny charged for alleged child assault
PERU | An Ausable woman was arrested Nov. 1 after she allegedly fractured the wrist of a child she was caring for. New York State Police first received a law-enforcement referral from a Department of Social Services Child Abuse Hotline report Sept. 1, which initiated the ongoing investigation. Police said...
Man admits to discharging gun at hotel on Upper Front St.
Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man admitted to discharging an unlicensed handgun while in a room at the Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a Plattsburgh female for Criminal Trespass 3rd, Resisting arrest, and Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd
On October 28, 2022, Troopers arrested Kerrie A. Stone, 45 of Plattsburgh, NY for Criminal Trespass 3rd, Resisting arrest, and Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd. On October 28, 2022, around 11:34 a.m., Troopers responded to Quality Inn and Suites located on State Route 3, in the town of Plattsburgh for a trespass complaint. An investigation determined Stone was no longer allowed at the Quality Inn and was refusing to leave. As the Troopers were attempting to get Stone to leaving the premises, she starts having a physical altercation with the Troopers. Stone was arrested and transported to SP Plattsburgh for processing.
nyspnews.com
Plattsburgh, NY Male arrested for Grand Larceny 4th, and Possession Forged Instrument 3rd
On October 30, 2022, Simon L. Conroy, 47 of Plattsburgh, NY was arrested for Grand Larceny 4th, and Possession Forged Instrument 3rd. On October 25, 2022, around 11:29 a.m., Troopers responded to Conroy Road, in the town of Beekmantown for a fraud complaint. An investigation determined Conroy was provided a check for $1450.00 to pay school taxes but failed to pay the taxes. He cashed the check for his own purposes at Champlain National Bank.
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers choppered in to rescue two ADK hikers badly injured in separate falls on same day
On Saturday, a 40-year-old woman from Newark, New York, slipped on ice near the summit of Mount Marcy, the state’s highest peak. She slid 30 feet before slamming into a rock, fracturing her leg. Due to her extreme location and severity of her injury, New York State Department of...
wwnytv.com
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School. The teen, whose name is withheld due to...
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg stopped giving its firefighters hazard pay. According to the city manager, the city determined a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal:. The contract was negotiated and agreed upon by the city and the firemen. Case closed. Matt...
wwnytv.com
Former Ogdensburg fire captain plans defamation lawsuit against mayor, city manager
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A former Ogdensburg fire captain plans to sue the city, the mayor and the city manager for defamation. Gerald Mack and his wife, Tammy, filed a summons and complaint in State Supreme Court on October 27. It’s the first step in filing a civil lawsuit.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man remains jailed on new charges
PLATTSBURGH | Just days after being jailed on contempt charges, a Plattsburgh man is now facing new felony and misdemeanor allegations. New York State Police most recently arrested Simon L. Conroy Oct. 30 in connection with a fraudulently cashed check. Police said on Oct. 25, troopers were called to Conroy...
wamc.org
Former county legislator arrested again
A former Clinton County legislator has been arrested for the second time in less than a week. New York State Police say they arrested Simon Conroy last Wednesday and charged him with criminal contempt and resisting arrest for violating an order of protection and resisting arrest. He was arraigned and sent to the Clinton County jail.
wwnytv.com
Body found near Gouverneur identified
TOWN GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in a ditch Tuesday morning. He was 82-year-old Loris Shatraw of 1363 U.S. Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur. People walking along Route 11 discovered his body off...
mynbc5.com
Zone 9 law enforcement training facility to provide new opportunities for officers, students
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The McDowell Cottage that used to serve as a day care almost a decade ago on the Clinton Community College Campus will soon have a sign that reads “Zone 9 Police Training Academy." “Students coming on campus will see that. If they’re in criminal justice,...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s city manager recommends immediate layoffs of 12 workers
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Hours after Ogdensburg City Council tabled a proposed budget, City Manager Stephen Jellie emailed lawmakers to recommend the immediate layoffs of 12 city workers. Council voted 4 to 2 Tuesday night to take no action on the spending plan. The majority of lawmakers said they...
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
