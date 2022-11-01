ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For

Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
Digital Trends

5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween

If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
ComicBook

Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller

Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest serial killer thriller reaching #1 in 58 countries reinforces an unhealthy obsession

As if we needed any more proof that modern audiences can’t get enough of serial killer stories, Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story recently became one of Netflix’s biggest-ever original episodic offerings despite being received with critical indifference and no shortage of backlash. The platform is at it again in short order, too, with The Good Nurse flying out of the blocks after premiering this past Wednesday.
WEKU

13 books full of thrills and chills for Halloween

Halloween is a time of mystery and mischief. Here are some hair-raising novels that will keep you on your toes, ranging from thrillers and murder mysteries to horror stories both supernatural and not.
Variety

‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ From Bryan Fuller Ordered at Peacock

UPDATED: Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a “Friday the 13th” prequel currently titled “Crystal Lake,” Variety has learned. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, although it is described as an “expanded prequel.” The show will be written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller, who penned the original film in the franchise, will also executive produce along with Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and A24. A24 will also serve as the studio behind the series. “’Friday the 13th’ is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history...
Decider.com

Michael Mann’s ‘The Keep’ Is Made Up Of Fever Dreams, Supernatural Visions, and Religious Hysteria

I read, and loved, F. Paul Wilson’s The Keep when I went through my first major horror kick when I was 11. I’d been inspired to pick up Stephen King’s Night Shift collection that year when I saw the prettiest girl in sixth grade reading it – the one with the Children of the Corn movie tie-in cover. Hooked, I read King’s Danse Macabre later that year and proceeded to work through his suggested reading and watching lists while also raiding the horror shelf at the local library. It’s how I got hip to Clive Barker — whose Books of Blood were on their way to becoming a cultural phenomena around that time — and The Keep with its Nazi experiments in the supernatural, its dungeon-crawling premise, its great but discriminating evil unleashed in a historical fictional setting, scratched an itch I didn’t know I had and wouldn’t be scratched this way again until I discovered Mike Mignola’s Hellboy in college.
Collider

Was 'The Exorcist' a Cursed Production?

The concept of "Cursed Films" and their productions is one that has been mythologized by social media and several documentaries. When a film has a behind-the-scenes story so disastrous that there had to be some kind of supernatural intervention. Having a fraught production is not exclusive to horror, of course. Across every single genre there's going to be films with baggage, from something as minor as personal conflicts between actors, to major catastrophes, injuries and even deaths.
SPY

20 of the Best Horror Books To Hunker Down With This Halloween

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Horror movies and their terror-inspiring special effects are great at getting you into the Halloween mood, but when it comes to a more intimate horror experience, you just can’t beat a good, old-fashioned book. Written words have the ability to get into your head and stay there, using your own imagination to up the scare factor long after you’ve finished those last pages. This Halloween, we’ve rounded up some of the chilliest, scariest and downright horrific horror books out there, from...

