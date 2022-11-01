I read, and loved, F. Paul Wilson’s The Keep when I went through my first major horror kick when I was 11. I’d been inspired to pick up Stephen King’s Night Shift collection that year when I saw the prettiest girl in sixth grade reading it – the one with the Children of the Corn movie tie-in cover. Hooked, I read King’s Danse Macabre later that year and proceeded to work through his suggested reading and watching lists while also raiding the horror shelf at the local library. It’s how I got hip to Clive Barker — whose Books of Blood were on their way to becoming a cultural phenomena around that time — and The Keep with its Nazi experiments in the supernatural, its dungeon-crawling premise, its great but discriminating evil unleashed in a historical fictional setting, scratched an itch I didn’t know I had and wouldn’t be scratched this way again until I discovered Mike Mignola’s Hellboy in college.

