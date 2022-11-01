ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Is ‘Dating’ Again After Billy Ray Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)

Following rumors that her ex Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is engaged to singer Firerose, Tish Cyrus is “definitely” seeing someone new! According to a source close to the situation Miley Cyrus‘ mom, 55, is “keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve.” The source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they, “don’t know how serious things are but Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.” While they weren’t able to disclose the name of Tish’s new love interest, another source told us in separate comments that Tish is working through both her April split from Billy Ray after 28 years of marriage, and the death of her mother (and Miley’s grandma), Loretta Finley, who passed in August of 2020.
How Miley Cyrus Feels Amid Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Relationship With Firerose

Watch: How Miley Cyrus REALLY Feels Amid Billy Ray's Romance With Firerose. Earlier this year, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus—who share five children including Miley Cyrus—announced they were going their separate ways after almost 30 years of marriage. Now, following their split, a source close to the "We Can't Stop" singer is telling E! News about the current state of her relationship with her parents.
Billy Ray Cyrus Reportedly Has Given Firerose A $220k Engagement Ring: See Photo

Amid rumors that Billy Ray Cyrus popped the question to singer Firerose, roughly six months after his wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce for the third time, Billy Ray, 61, posed alongside Firerose for an autumnal photo. While many noticed the foliage, others noticed the ring on the songstress’s finger. This apparent confirmation of their engagement cost a pretty penny, according to engagement ring expert Zack Stone. “The dazzling ring looks to be a 5-carat round diamond – round diamonds are the most popular diamond shape,” the Steven Stone jewelry told Page Six, who says the sparkler might be worth a cool $220,000.
Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Meryl Streep’s Daughter Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Mark Ronson

Congrats are in order for Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and her husband, Mark Ronson! The actress is pregnant with her first child with the music producer. She showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City on Tuesday, October 11. The pair posed for photos together on the red carpet with joy written all over their faces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Meet Fabian from 90 Day Single Life after Tiffany calls time on romance

Fabian was seen meeting with Tiffany Franco on 90 Day: The Single Life. But he’s no stranger to the star, who appears to have called it quits with Ronald and has decided to rekindle her romance with a past fling. The two went on a date seen on TLC,...
J Lo, Who? Alex Rodriguez 'Happily' Dating Fitness Instructor Jac Cordeiro As Ex Secretly Faces Marriage Woes With Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez isn't thinking about his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. The former MLB superstar is "happy" dating on the heels of rumors that J Lo's marriage to Ben Affleck is secretly crumbling, RadarOnline.com has learned. A-Rod made headlines when he was spotted holding hands with a mystery blonde on the famed Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Monday. The woman has been revealed as Canadian fitness instructor Jac Cordeiro, whose abs could give J Lo a run for her money."Friends say he’s very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He’s enjoying spending time with her. She’s great!" an insider spilled to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID and Will Miss DWTS Halloween Episode

Chmerkovskiy confirmed in an Instagram video that his partner Gabby Windey tested negative and fellow pro Alan Bersten will dance in his place for Monday's Halloween episode Val Chmerkovskiy has tested positive for COVID-19. The Dancing with the Stars pro announced the news in a video on Instagram Friday, revealing that he will not be able to compete on Monday's Halloween-themed episode beside partner Gabby Windey. "I've got some bad news, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will not be able to perform this Monday," Chmerkovskiy, 36, began...
Carrie Ann Inaba Takes PEOPLE Inside Her 'DWTS' Glam — and Favorite Halloween Dances Ever!

The Dancing with the Stars judge looks back at the best Halloween dances of all time, plus, which performances from the current cast she can't stop thinking about Carrie Ann Inaba went all out for Halloween on Dancing with the Stars this year. The judge on the show dressed as a very glamorous raven for the spooky holiday and gave PEOPLE a behind-the-scenes look at putting it together. Her stylist, Rhonda Spies, tells PEOPLE that Inaba was a "gorgeous raven queen" in her Stello gown, which she completed with black crystal...
Dan + Shay Singer Shay Mooney Reveals 50 Lb. Weight Loss After ‘Changing’ Lifestyle: Before & After Photos

Shay Mooney thanked fans for so many kind words about saying that he looked healthier in an Instagram Story, on Thursday, October 27. The Dan + Shay singer, 30, said that he had a total lifestyle change, and it helped him lose nearly 50 pounds. Shay had also recently shared an adorable photo of himself with his son on Instagram, where he looked great, and so many fans complimented him on how great he looked and also asked for his secrets.
NEW JERSEY STATE
