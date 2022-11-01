Read full article on original website
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas’ Relationship Timeline: Inside the Couple’s Private Romance
Forever kind of love! Lindsay Lohan surprised fans when she announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November 2021 — after keeping their relationship very private for two years. The Mean Girls star was first linked to the businessman in 2019 after relocating to Dubai five years prior. Lohan opened up about what her dream […]
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident
LeAnn Rimes shared that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, was involved in a serious accident this week. The Blue singer took her Instagram stories late last night (Oct. 21), and wrote that Cibrian injured himself. The couple apparently spent the day at the hospital as a resut. “Spend a prayer...
Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Is ‘Dating’ Again After Billy Ray Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)
Following rumors that her ex Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is engaged to singer Firerose, Tish Cyrus is “definitely” seeing someone new! According to a source close to the situation Miley Cyrus‘ mom, 55, is “keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve.” The source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they, “don’t know how serious things are but Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.” While they weren’t able to disclose the name of Tish’s new love interest, another source told us in separate comments that Tish is working through both her April split from Billy Ray after 28 years of marriage, and the death of her mother (and Miley’s grandma), Loretta Finley, who passed in August of 2020.
Ben Affleck Looks Relieved To Be Home After Miami Trip With J Lo As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Ben Affleck appeared beyond relieved to be home after a trip to Miami with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor wasted no time, jumping off his private jet after a weekend away with his significant other on the heels of rumors he's "not happy" in his three-month marriage.
How Miley Cyrus Feels Amid Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Relationship With Firerose
Watch: How Miley Cyrus REALLY Feels Amid Billy Ray's Romance With Firerose. Earlier this year, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus—who share five children including Miley Cyrus—announced they were going their separate ways after almost 30 years of marriage. Now, following their split, a source close to the "We Can't Stop" singer is telling E! News about the current state of her relationship with her parents.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Ex Chantel Everett Amid Divorce: ‘My Happiness’
A subtle dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno seemingly took aim at his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), amid their divorce when he responded to a fan in an Instagram comment. “Wow you look rejuvenated haha congratulations. You look amazing!!!” the person commented under Pedro’s Friday, October...
Billy Ray Cyrus Reportedly Has Given Firerose A $220k Engagement Ring: See Photo
Amid rumors that Billy Ray Cyrus popped the question to singer Firerose, roughly six months after his wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce for the third time, Billy Ray, 61, posed alongside Firerose for an autumnal photo. While many noticed the foliage, others noticed the ring on the songstress’s finger. This apparent confirmation of their engagement cost a pretty penny, according to engagement ring expert Zack Stone. “The dazzling ring looks to be a 5-carat round diamond – round diamonds are the most popular diamond shape,” the Steven Stone jewelry told Page Six, who says the sparkler might be worth a cool $220,000.
ETOnline.com
Tia Mowry on Why She Feels ‘Blessed’ Following Divorce Announcement (Exclusive)
Tia Mowry isn't letting anything keep her down. The actress was in high spirits as she attended the star-studded Elle Women in Hollywood gala on Monday, at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Mowry at the elegant event, and she smiled broadly as she reflected...
"Married At First Sight" Has Matched 54 Couples So Far — See Which 13 Are Still Together
13 couples have lived happily ever after since the cameras stopped rolling.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She ‘Might Always Love’ Ex Brandon Blackstock Despite Their Tumultuous Divorce
Many fans have followed Kelly Clarkson’s tumultuous divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, and it was not an easy ride. However, they might be surprised to hear the nice things she has to say about her ex now that the legal proceedings are finally over. In a frank discussion about...
Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Meryl Streep’s Daughter Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Mark Ronson
Congrats are in order for Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and her husband, Mark Ronson! The actress is pregnant with her first child with the music producer. She showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City on Tuesday, October 11. The pair posed for photos together on the red carpet with joy written all over their faces.
Why did Christina change her last name to Haack? The 'Flip or Flop' star has used four different last names
Christina Hall rose to fame from the success of the HGTV show "Flip or Flop," which she starred in with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She is now married to realtor Josh Hall.
Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: ‘Beyond Blessed’
Baby on board! Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” the Big Bang Theory alum, 36, captioned an Instagram reveal on Tuesday, October 11, sharing a carousel of images with the Ozark star, 40.
realitytitbit.com
Meet Fabian from 90 Day Single Life after Tiffany calls time on romance
Fabian was seen meeting with Tiffany Franco on 90 Day: The Single Life. But he’s no stranger to the star, who appears to have called it quits with Ronald and has decided to rekindle her romance with a past fling. The two went on a date seen on TLC,...
‘Married at First Sight’ Heads to Nashville for Season 16: Meet the Couples Ready to Tie the Knot
Sing out, Music City! As Married at First Sight leaves its five San Diego couples to face their new normals together or apart, the series is making moves across the country to Nashville. The Lifetime dating series, which first premiered in 2014, will see longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson help 10 lucky Tennessee […]
J Lo, Who? Alex Rodriguez 'Happily' Dating Fitness Instructor Jac Cordeiro As Ex Secretly Faces Marriage Woes With Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez isn't thinking about his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. The former MLB superstar is "happy" dating on the heels of rumors that J Lo's marriage to Ben Affleck is secretly crumbling, RadarOnline.com has learned. A-Rod made headlines when he was spotted holding hands with a mystery blonde on the famed Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Monday. The woman has been revealed as Canadian fitness instructor Jac Cordeiro, whose abs could give J Lo a run for her money."Friends say he’s very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He’s enjoying spending time with her. She’s great!" an insider spilled to...
Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID and Will Miss DWTS Halloween Episode
Chmerkovskiy confirmed in an Instagram video that his partner Gabby Windey tested negative and fellow pro Alan Bersten will dance in his place for Monday's Halloween episode Val Chmerkovskiy has tested positive for COVID-19. The Dancing with the Stars pro announced the news in a video on Instagram Friday, revealing that he will not be able to compete on Monday's Halloween-themed episode beside partner Gabby Windey. "I've got some bad news, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will not be able to perform this Monday," Chmerkovskiy, 36, began...
Carrie Ann Inaba Takes PEOPLE Inside Her 'DWTS' Glam — and Favorite Halloween Dances Ever!
The Dancing with the Stars judge looks back at the best Halloween dances of all time, plus, which performances from the current cast she can't stop thinking about Carrie Ann Inaba went all out for Halloween on Dancing with the Stars this year. The judge on the show dressed as a very glamorous raven for the spooky holiday and gave PEOPLE a behind-the-scenes look at putting it together. Her stylist, Rhonda Spies, tells PEOPLE that Inaba was a "gorgeous raven queen" in her Stello gown, which she completed with black crystal...
Dan + Shay Singer Shay Mooney Reveals 50 Lb. Weight Loss After ‘Changing’ Lifestyle: Before & After Photos
Shay Mooney thanked fans for so many kind words about saying that he looked healthier in an Instagram Story, on Thursday, October 27. The Dan + Shay singer, 30, said that he had a total lifestyle change, and it helped him lose nearly 50 pounds. Shay had also recently shared an adorable photo of himself with his son on Instagram, where he looked great, and so many fans complimented him on how great he looked and also asked for his secrets.
