Tennessee enters the final month of the regular season with all of its goals still very much attainable. The 8-0 Vols are ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings heading into Saturday’s showdown with No. 3 Georgia in Athens, and the perfect first two months of the season has Tennessee playing for the SEC East and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game and firmly in the CFP conversation as well. Having assessed where Tennessee stood after the first four weeks of the season, it’s a good time to revisit where the Vols rank in the SEC and nationally in all of the important statistical categories.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO