ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said on Thursday of Georgia week

After Tennessee wrapped up its walk-through on Thursday morning, Josh Heupel met with the media for his availability before the Vols play at Georgia on Saturday. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 for the first time since the 1998 season and is an 8-point underdog against the No. 3 Bulldogs in Athens. Georgia has won 16 straight games at Sanford Stadium and beaten Tennessee in each of the past five meetings dating back to 2016.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Luke Bryan named College GameDay guest picker No. 3 Georgia game against No. 1 Tennessee

As ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Athens, the pregame show announced its guest picker ahead of the showdown between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. Country star Luke Bryan, with 27 No. 1 singles and over 75 million records sold, is set to be the guest picker. The five-time "Entertainer of the Year" and current American Idol judge may have graduated from Georgia Southern, but he considers himself a diehard Georgia fan. Bryan actually played in the first-ever concert in Sanford Stadium nine years ago. The Leesburg, Ga. native was actually the guest picker in the first week of the 2018 season in South Bend, correctly picking Notre Dame over Michigan and going 9-3 in his picks.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football podcast: Tennessee game breakdown

Dawgs247's Jordan Hill is joined by GoVols247's Patrick Brown to preview Saturday's matchup between Georgia and Tennessee!. Follow our hosts on Twitter: @JordanDavisHill, @Mansell247, and @KippLAdams. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and wherever else you listen to podcasts. -LEAVE a 5-star review on...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Rick Barnes updates status of Vols guard Josiah-Jordan James

Tennessee has had an impressive preseason with strong showings against Michigan State and Gonzaga. The Vols hosted the Spartans in a closed-door scrimmage two weeks ago and impressed Tom Izzo enough to where the legendary college basketball coach called Rick Barnes’ squad ‘Final Four good.’. Tennessee then traveled...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Georgia stuns Tennessee, sends reigning champs home early

No. 3 seed Tennessee soccer has been knocked out of the 2022 SEC tournament after falling to No. 6 Georgia 2-0 in the first big upset of this year's tournament. The reigning SEC tournament champions were the pre-season favorites to repeat their triumph from last year, but the loss now means that it will be the seventh consecutive year there will be a new champion. Florida was the last team to complete the back-to-back feat in 2015 and 2016.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following Tuesday practice

After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Danny White says Vols getting 'more aggressive' in promoting NIL

Tennessee athletic director Danny White and the Vols' coaches have taken a more cautious approach publicly in regard to promoting name, image and likeness to this point. White made it clear Thursday that Tennessee is ready to become more involved with the help of new guidance approved last week by the NCAA's Division I Board of Directors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols OL target names finalists leading up to planned announcement

A week ahead of his planned commitment, one of Tennessee's top remaining targets announced that he has narrowed his focus to four finalists. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Vysen Lang of Pike Road (Ala.) High School revealed Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, LSU, Auburn and Texas when he makes his decision known on Nov. 8.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Stat Pack: Where Vols stand in national and SEC stat rankings

Tennessee enters the final month of the regular season with all of its goals still very much attainable. The 8-0 Vols are ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings heading into Saturday’s showdown with No. 3 Georgia in Athens, and the perfect first two months of the season has Tennessee playing for the SEC East and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game and firmly in the CFP conversation as well. Having assessed where Tennessee stood after the first four weeks of the season, it’s a good time to revisit where the Vols rank in the SEC and nationally in all of the important statistical categories.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'

Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash

Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Omari Thomas: Vols respect 'great' Georgia quarterback

There will be a lot of talk about Hendon Hooker heading into Saturday’s game between second-ranked Tennessee and top-ranked Georgia on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, and there should be. When you’re the oddsmakers’ favorite for the Heisman Trophy, people will write and talk about you a lot....
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame: What to watch

After meeting only twice in Clemson's first 119 seasons of play, Clemson and Notre Dame will meet for the fifth time in eight seasons when the Tigers and Fighting Irish renew acquaintances on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. In its most...
CLEMSON, SC
Johnson City Press

Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs

After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
247Sports

247Sports

57K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy