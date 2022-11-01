Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Everything Josh Heupel said on Thursday of Georgia week
After Tennessee wrapped up its walk-through on Thursday morning, Josh Heupel met with the media for his availability before the Vols play at Georgia on Saturday. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 for the first time since the 1998 season and is an 8-point underdog against the No. 3 Bulldogs in Athens. Georgia has won 16 straight games at Sanford Stadium and beaten Tennessee in each of the past five meetings dating back to 2016.
Luke Bryan named College GameDay guest picker No. 3 Georgia game against No. 1 Tennessee
As ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Athens, the pregame show announced its guest picker ahead of the showdown between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. Country star Luke Bryan, with 27 No. 1 singles and over 75 million records sold, is set to be the guest picker. The five-time "Entertainer of the Year" and current American Idol judge may have graduated from Georgia Southern, but he considers himself a diehard Georgia fan. Bryan actually played in the first-ever concert in Sanford Stadium nine years ago. The Leesburg, Ga. native was actually the guest picker in the first week of the 2018 season in South Bend, correctly picking Notre Dame over Michigan and going 9-3 in his picks.
Georgia football: How to Watch UGA vs Tennessee, Radio, streaming rundown
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday in the sixth conference game of the year. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 5. TV: CBS.
Georgia football podcast: Tennessee game breakdown
Dawgs247's Jordan Hill is joined by GoVols247's Patrick Brown to preview Saturday's matchup between Georgia and Tennessee!. Follow our hosts on Twitter: @JordanDavisHill, @Mansell247, and @KippLAdams. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and wherever else you listen to podcasts. -LEAVE a 5-star review on...
Rick Barnes updates status of Vols guard Josiah-Jordan James
Tennessee has had an impressive preseason with strong showings against Michigan State and Gonzaga. The Vols hosted the Spartans in a closed-door scrimmage two weeks ago and impressed Tom Izzo enough to where the legendary college basketball coach called Rick Barnes’ squad ‘Final Four good.’. Tennessee then traveled...
Will Muschamp's contract details as Georgia co-defensive coordinator revealed
Will Muschamp made headlines when he signed a three-year deal with Georgia as the team’s defensive coordinator. Now a part of a loaded staff, Mushcamp is integral to a team that wants a second straight national title. The former head coach’s contract details were revealed Thursday, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
utdailybeacon.com
Georgia stuns Tennessee, sends reigning champs home early
No. 3 seed Tennessee soccer has been knocked out of the 2022 SEC tournament after falling to No. 6 Georgia 2-0 in the first big upset of this year's tournament. The reigning SEC tournament champions were the pre-season favorites to repeat their triumph from last year, but the loss now means that it will be the seventh consecutive year there will be a new champion. Florida was the last team to complete the back-to-back feat in 2015 and 2016.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following Tuesday practice
After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
Danny White says Vols getting 'more aggressive' in promoting NIL
Tennessee athletic director Danny White and the Vols' coaches have taken a more cautious approach publicly in regard to promoting name, image and likeness to this point. White made it clear Thursday that Tennessee is ready to become more involved with the help of new guidance approved last week by the NCAA's Division I Board of Directors.
Vols OL target names finalists leading up to planned announcement
A week ahead of his planned commitment, one of Tennessee's top remaining targets announced that he has narrowed his focus to four finalists. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Vysen Lang of Pike Road (Ala.) High School revealed Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, LSU, Auburn and Texas when he makes his decision known on Nov. 8.
Stat Pack: Where Vols stand in national and SEC stat rankings
Tennessee enters the final month of the regular season with all of its goals still very much attainable. The 8-0 Vols are ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings heading into Saturday’s showdown with No. 3 Georgia in Athens, and the perfect first two months of the season has Tennessee playing for the SEC East and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game and firmly in the CFP conversation as well. Having assessed where Tennessee stood after the first four weeks of the season, it’s a good time to revisit where the Vols rank in the SEC and nationally in all of the important statistical categories.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia
It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'
Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
247Sports
Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash
Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
Saturday will feature one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2022 regular season. Tennessee and Georgia — which were ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in last night's first College Football Playoff rankings of the year — will face off in a marquee SEC matchup this weekend.
Omari Thomas: Vols respect 'great' Georgia quarterback
There will be a lot of talk about Hendon Hooker heading into Saturday’s game between second-ranked Tennessee and top-ranked Georgia on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, and there should be. When you’re the oddsmakers’ favorite for the Heisman Trophy, people will write and talk about you a lot....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses 'who needs it more' in Tennessee vs. Georgia top-5 bout
Who needs a win more this weekend: Georgia or Tennessee?. Both, even with a loss, are not out of the College Football Playoff race, though one team’s situation is more dire than the other’s. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the question Tuesday morning on KJM. “I think it’s...
No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame: What to watch
After meeting only twice in Clemson's first 119 seasons of play, Clemson and Notre Dame will meet for the fifth time in eight seasons when the Tigers and Fighting Irish renew acquaintances on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. In its most...
Everything Marcus Freeman said Thursday Before Notre Dame vs. Clemson
Notre Dame takes on Clemson Saturday night in South Bend. It’s a big game for both programs. The Fighting Irish could use a win of this caliber to grab some momentum back on a national scale and the Tigers could use the win to stay undefeated. On Thursday, head...
Johnson City Press
Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs
After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0