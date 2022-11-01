ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 bbl Turnkey Brewhouse

A state of the art lager brewhouse made by ABS. We are moving production to our main brewery and no longer need this equipment. This includes:. 5x 20bbl horizontal oak foeders with internal cooling fin. 4x 10bbl stacked jacketed lager tanks. 10 hp chiller. Steamer.
20′ of Truck Line for Draught system (never used)

20' of Truck Line for Draught system (never used) ( $240 ) I have 20′ of draught system trunk line made by FOXX Equipment with x14 Accuflex 1/4” tubing and x4 – 3/8″ glycol lines. This has never been used, I bought a bit too much. Buyer pays shipping cost, I’ll calculate shipping cost to those interested. Feel free to ask any questions.
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine

Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine ( $12,500 ) I am selling this programmable 2 head keg washer. I picked it up from a brewery that liquidated all their equipment. I haven’t used it at all, but was told it was working fine before the brewery shut down and closed it’s doors.
USED 20bbl FV – Made in USA. $8,500 OBO

20bbl FV for sale. $8500, OBO. Good Condition. Zorzini Manway. Jacketed and Insulated. Can load/deliver locally for reasonable fee. Can assist with shipping out of state. Unloading/tip up and placement of tank can be provided for additional fee. CIP arm located on left front. Temperature well located in front of tank above manway. Also Includes DIN racking arm and sample valve. Minor alterations can be provided for additional fee.
Diatomaceous Earth

8 pallets of Speedflow DE for sale. Need them moved as we no longer need.
Never Used STERLCO 4128-G SIMPLEX CONDENSATE RETURN PUMP

Never Used STERLCO 4128-G SIMPLEX CONDENSATE RETURN PUMP ( $1,000 ) We have an unused condensate return pump, purchased in 2020, for sale. We have the spec sheet for the unit, if you are interested. Asking for $1000. Must be paid in full before pickup. We also have a boiler/blowdown...
5bbl Kettle and Mash Tun, Fermenters and Bright tank

5bbl Kettle and Mash Tun, Fermenters and Bright tank ( $20,000 ) Stout 5bblKettle, Mash tun with wedgewire false bottom and the standard one as well, and Bright tank. Speidel jacketed dish bottom 625L fermenters. 3/4hp pump on a cart.
32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 8 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve

32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 8 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve ( $440 ) 32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 8 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve. The lids come in silver or gold and are band new. Asking $440 for a box of 8 plus shipping. Breaks down to $55 per sleeve.
10 x 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks ($4,500 Each)

For sale is a lot of Ten 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks. We Purchased this equipment brand new in 2018. Each Tank has a Carb Stone that Fits a 2″ Tri-Clamp, 15 PSI PRV, Pressure Gauge. Purchaser is responsible for all shipping and freight. I can palletize & crate to...
Alpha 72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line

We are pleased to offer our 72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line from Alpha. This unit helped us fill and seam approximately 10M cans without any serious issues. It was well maintained and many elements were rebuilt or replaced in advance of decommissioning. SKA Can-I Bus. SKA water rinse...

