20bbl FV for sale. $8500, OBO. Good Condition. Zorzini Manway. Jacketed and Insulated. Can load/deliver locally for reasonable fee. Can assist with shipping out of state. Unloading/tip up and placement of tank can be provided for additional fee. CIP arm located on left front. Temperature well located in front of tank above manway. Also Includes DIN racking arm and sample valve. Minor alterations can be provided for additional fee.

2 DAYS AGO