messenger-news.com
Grapeland High School Peanut Queen Wears Crown With Pride
GRAPELAND – With the recent celebrations of the 77th annual Peanut Festival in Grapeland coming to another successful end, the festival is cleared, the streets are cleaned and the people go home. For the Peanut Queen – it wasn’t easy becoming local royalty. Emily Hanna is originally...
messenger-news.com
Crockett Coach Supported by Community After Loss of Father
CROCKETT – Van E. Jordan II is in his first year as Special Teams Coach for Crockett Independent School District (CISD) high school football team. Originally from Orange, Jordan learned from his father, Pastor Van Jordan, Sr. that football – like life – is all about your motivation.
enchantingtexas.com
14 Best Things to do in Nacogdoches, Texas
Nacogdoches is a historic city in East Texas that was founded in 1779 by the Spanish pioneer and settler, Antonio Gil y’Barbo. The town was originally inhabited by the Caddo tribe, till it was colonized by the Spanish in the early 1800s. The city is well-known for its role...
Fire at Nacogdoches city landfill ‘contained,’ smoke could last for days
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches Fire Department went to the scene of a fire at a landfill on NW Stallings Drive around 2:52 a.m. Tuesday. Nacogdoches firefighters arrived on the scene to a large brush pile burning inside the entrance to the city landfill. Officials deemed the fire too large to extinguish, but the blaze […]
Job Seekers, A Major Job Fair is Coming to Nacogdoches This Week
The Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation will be assisting with a huge job fair coming to the Oldest Town in Texas this Thursday, November 3. The 11th Annual “Hiring Red, White & You” Job Fair is sponsored by Texas Workforce Commission, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas, Texas Medical Center and Pilgrims.
everythinglubbock.com
1 infant, 12 students, 2 staff injured in Elkhart bus rollover crash
UPDATE: Officials announced Saturday (10/29), that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday. The bus was three miles west of Elkhart on Highway 294 when the bus entered a curve in the road that had standing water on it and rolled over into the ditch, according to officials.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
KLTV
Lufkin City Council unanimously votes to update city’s animal ordinances
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A majority of animal ordinances in Lufkin are from the 1970s, and on Nov. 1, city council voted unanimously to catch up with the times. “We needed to update our city ordinances,” Aaron Ramsey, Director of Animal Services said. “A lot of them were just outdated. We needed to come more in line of state law in what it is here in the State of Texas.”
travelyouman.com
The 20 Best Restaurants Livingston TX (You Need To Taste)
Livingston, TX is a vibrant city, and you can find a variety of restaurants to enjoy your meals. But before you visit, it is better to have a clear idea about the best restaurants Livingston TX. Then you can plan your visit accordingly, so that you can get the most unforgettable experience in here. To make your life easy with that, we thought of sharing the best restaurants that you can find in Livingston as of now.
KTRE
First Alert: Severe weather threat increases for northern Deep East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening and Friday night due to another potent, western storm system that is set to barrel through east Texas. The threat for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms is likely, but severe weather, while not likely, is...
POLICE: Armed burglar caught in the act, taken into custody in Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department has arrested an alleged burglar who police say was caught in the act early Saturday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to Kim’s #3 convenience store in the 2300 block of West Oak in reference to a […]
SH 19 closed in Crockett after traffic crash, helicopter on scene
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Transportation said on Monday afternoon State Highway 19 south is closed off in Crockett as of 5 p.m. due to a traffic accident. A helicopter is also on the scene assisting, according to TxDOT. Officials said the accident is four miles from SL 304 in Crockett and that […]
kjas.com
Man indicted in 2021 crash that killed a Livingston HS student
A Woodlands man has been indicted in a September 2021 hit-and-run crash that left a Livingston High School student dead. Polk County Today is reporting that the Polk County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Roy Grant Wagner on charges of Murder, Manslaughter, and Failure to Stop and Render Aid Involving a Fatality Collision.
East Texas News
Livingston man arrested on warrants
DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest of a man with active warrants, and levied multiple charges on him last week. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies were patrolling in the Dam B area on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. and made contact with Jason Clowers, a 44-year-old Livingston man. The deputies came upon him at the Bar Pits Boat Ramp site, and Weatherford said that while they spoke with the subject, they learned he had active warrants out for his arrest in both Polk and Hardin counties.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-car crash causes delays at Lufkin intersection
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A two-car crash at the intersection of Raguet Street at North John Redditt Drive on Wednesday is causing delays, according to officials. “The traffic light is out at the intersection and Oncor has been notified,” officials said. Those traveling through the area are asked to use caution and expect delays at this […]
Palestine Police arrest suspect for burglarizing local convenience store
PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine Police Department arrested a burglary suspect early Saturday morning at Kim's #3 convenience store. James Weatherford, 66, was arrested and booked for burglary of a building. Weatherford was also booked for a probation violation and was transported to the Anderson County Jail. According to the...
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
East Texas News
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. An early morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man on various drug charges and the recovery of several pounds of marijuana. Police records indicate that in the early morning hours of...
