ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
messenger-news.com

Grapeland High School Peanut Queen Wears Crown With Pride

GRAPELAND – With the recent celebrations of the 77th annual Peanut Festival in Grapeland coming to another successful end, the festival is cleared, the streets are cleaned and the people go home. For the Peanut Queen – it wasn’t easy becoming local royalty. Emily Hanna is originally...
GRAPELAND, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett Coach Supported by Community After Loss of Father

CROCKETT – Van E. Jordan II is in his first year as Special Teams Coach for Crockett Independent School District (CISD) high school football team. Originally from Orange, Jordan learned from his father, Pastor Van Jordan, Sr. that football – like life – is all about your motivation.
CROCKETT, TX
enchantingtexas.com

14 Best Things to do in Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches is a historic city in East Texas that was founded in 1779 by the Spanish pioneer and settler, Antonio Gil y’Barbo. The town was originally inhabited by the Caddo tribe, till it was colonized by the Spanish in the early 1800s. The city is well-known for its role...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
everythinglubbock.com

1 infant, 12 students, 2 staff injured in Elkhart bus rollover crash

UPDATE: Officials announced Saturday (10/29), that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday. The bus was three miles west of Elkhart on Highway 294 when the bus entered a curve in the road that had standing water on it and rolled over into the ditch, according to officials.
ELKHART, TX
KICKS 105

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Lufkin City Council unanimously votes to update city’s animal ordinances

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A majority of animal ordinances in Lufkin are from the 1970s, and on Nov. 1, city council voted unanimously to catch up with the times. “We needed to update our city ordinances,” Aaron Ramsey, Director of Animal Services said. “A lot of them were just outdated. We needed to come more in line of state law in what it is here in the State of Texas.”
LUFKIN, TX
travelyouman.com

The 20 Best Restaurants Livingston TX (You Need To Taste)

Livingston, TX is a vibrant city, and you can find a variety of restaurants to enjoy your meals. But before you visit, it is better to have a clear idea about the best restaurants Livingston TX. Then you can plan your visit accordingly, so that you can get the most unforgettable experience in here. To make your life easy with that, we thought of sharing the best restaurants that you can find in Livingston as of now.
LIVINGSTON, TX
kjas.com

Man indicted in 2021 crash that killed a Livingston HS student

A Woodlands man has been indicted in a September 2021 hit-and-run crash that left a Livingston High School student dead. Polk County Today is reporting that the Polk County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Roy Grant Wagner on charges of Murder, Manslaughter, and Failure to Stop and Render Aid Involving a Fatality Collision.
LIVINGSTON, TX
East Texas News

Livingston man arrested on warrants

DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest of a man with active warrants, and levied multiple charges on him last week. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies were patrolling in the Dam B area on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. and made contact with Jason Clowers, a 44-year-old Livingston man. The deputies came upon him at the Bar Pits Boat Ramp site, and Weatherford said that while they spoke with the subject, they learned he had active warrants out for his arrest in both Polk and Hardin counties.
LIVINGSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-car crash causes delays at Lufkin intersection

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A two-car crash at the intersection of Raguet Street at North John Redditt Drive on Wednesday is causing delays, according to officials. “The traffic light is out at the intersection and Oncor has been notified,” officials said. Those traveling through the area are asked to use caution and expect delays at this […]
LUFKIN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Traffic stop leads to drug bust

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. An early morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man on various drug charges and the recovery of several pounds of marijuana. Police records indicate that in the early morning hours of...
TRINITY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy