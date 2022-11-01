Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Tony Pollard Said He Was Tired, 'Done' After 30 Week 8 Plays, RB Coach Says
Fans and analysts puzzled by Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard's limited usage might have more to do with his in-game stamina than Jerry Jones' obsession with Ezekiel Elliott. Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Pollard said he was "done"...
Pat McAfee’s Sad Tweet Epitomizes Colts’ Bad Day vs. Patriots
Indianapolis recorded minus-7 passing yards during the first half.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL DL Dave Butz Dies at Age 72; Member of 1980s All-Decade Team
Former NFL defensive tackle Dave Butz, who won two Super Bowl titles with Washington, has died at the age of 72. Butz, a first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973, joined Washington in 1975 and built a career résumé that included a spot on the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1980s and a place in the team's Ring of Fame following his 1989 retirement.
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Packers Wanted Darren Waller, D.J. Moore and Chase Claypool
The Green Bay Packers didn't make a major addition to their passing game ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team "made aggressive attempts" to land Chase Claypool and Darren Waller. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Green Bay also inquired about the availability of D.J. Moore but was rebuffed by the Carolina Panthers.
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams Poised to Be Major Offseason Players Following the 2022 Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and as expected, some teams dealt key players in order to improve their future draft and cap capital. The Denver Broncos, for example, got a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds from the Miami Dolphins for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-rounder.
Jets-Bills delayed for about 10 minutes due to sky cam malfunction
One of the wires that runs sky cam along the length of MetLife Stadium snapped during the third quarter of Sunday’s Jets-Bills game, causing a delay while the camera was taken out of commission.
Bleacher Report
Jonathan Taylor, Mark Andrews NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 9
Fantasy football in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season was already going to be difficult to navigate with six teams on bye weeks. Sunday's slate just got tougher to manage with the news that Jonathan Taylor will be out for the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots. The...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' A.J. Brown Says He Was Fined $10K For Taunting Steelers DBs
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Saturday he was fined $10,000 by the NFL for taunting two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs in Sunday's Week 8 game. My two little finger points the other day cost me 5k a piece. I will keep my hands, feet, and other objects to myself from now on lol 😭😭😭
Bleacher Report
Bold Predictions For Second Half of 2022 NFL Season
Prognostication is tricky business in the NFL. The 2022 season has been a perfect example. If someone had told you that the Raiders would be sitting at 2-5 after trading for Davante Adams and signing Chandler Jones, they'd likely have been laughed and scoffed at. The same could be said for any ardent Giants fans that predicted a 6-2 start in Brian Daboll's first season at the helm.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports
Week 9 could be a tricky one for fantasy managers, as the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers are all on bye. This means that fantasy staples like Nick Chubb, Dak Prescott, Courtland Sutton, Saquon Barkley, Pat Freiermuth and Christian McCaffrey...
Bleacher Report
Early Predictions for Top 2023 NFL Free Agents After Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was one of the wildest in history. Rosters are now fairly set in stone until the 2023 offseason, when we get to see what happens with an intriguing free-agent class. Teams got aggressive at the deadline this year. With 12 deals going down on deadline...
Bleacher Report
Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, fantasy football managers have likely scoured over the waiver wire quite a few times. At this point, the undrafted breakout stars are now rostered, so managers' adds are likely players who could make an impact later on. It's always important...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Applauded for 'Incredible' Poise as Eagles Beat Texans to Improve to 8-0
The undefeated dream is still alive. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 8-0 on the season with a 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans in Thursday's contest. Road games don't get much easier on paper than a contest against the one-win Texans without wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, and Philadelphia shook off a slow start thanks in large part to its MVP candidate under center.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Teams Tried to Trade for DeAndre Hopkins but Cardinals Were 'Unwilling'
The Arizona Cardinals received "a flurry of trade calls" regarding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "According to several people with knowledge of the situation, [general manager Steve] Keim was unwilling to move Hopkins," per Rapoport. "What's unclear is if Keim wasn't doing a deal at any price or if teams simply didn't meet his price."
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 9: Standings, Scenarios After Eagles vs. Texans
It's the Philadelphia Eagles' world, and the rest of the NFL is living in it. Philadelphia is nearly halfway to the first 17-0 regular season in league history after Thursday's 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans. It's a full two games clear of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East at 8-0 and looks like the team to beat in the race for the Lombardi Trophy.
Bleacher Report
Panthers' D.J. Moore Not Fined for Helmet Removal vs. Falcons Despite 15-Yard Penalty
Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore was not fined as a result of his controversial 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Moore caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from P.J. Walker to tie the game in the closing seconds in...
Bleacher Report
Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright Apologizes After Promoting Antisemitic Views
Former Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright apologized Saturday for promoting antisemitic views on Twitter after he came to the defense of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who promoted an antisemitic film on his social media accounts last week. Wright said in a video posted to...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
As you sit back and set your fantasy football lineups, a particular game may stand out as the matchup to focus on for a ton of points. That’s the case in Week 9. Bettors will place wagers on the over point total if they think two teams will light up the scoreboard. In a similar vein, fantasy managers should load up on players in those matchups.
Bleacher Report
Will Levis Compared to Josh Allen, Carson Wentz by NFL GMs, ESPN's Todd McShay Says
Will Levis' struggles in big games have apparently not turned off NFL front offices. ESPN's Todd McShay reported the Kentucky quarterback has drawn comparisons to Josh Allen and Carson Wentz from NFL general managers, and he's still expected to be a high first-round pick. Levis has a bevy of raw...
Bleacher Report
Saints' Alvin Kamara Shown Punching Man in Video from February Casino Altercation
A video obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara punching a man several times during a February altercation at the The Cromwell hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Sources close to Kamara told TMZ the video "doesn't tell the full story," saying Kamara...
