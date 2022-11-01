Read full article on original website
Wellness Wednesday: make your appointment now for this annual free lung cancer screening event
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s estimated more than 200,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year. With November being Lung Cancer Awareness Month, there’s a push to get screened, and now is your chance! On November 12 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hematology/Oncology Associates of CNY (HOA) and CRA Medical Imaging […]
Upstate University Hospital insurance dispute could disrupt care for 20,000 patients
Syracuse, N.Y. – Health insurer UnitedHealthcare says a contract dispute with SUNY Upstate University Hospital could potentially disrupt care for about 20,000 Upstate patients in the Syracuse area. Upstate’s contract with UnitedHealthcare expires Dec. 31. If the insurer and hospital don’t reach a contract agreement by then, Upstate patients...
Local Urologists taking part in No Shave November
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – No Shave November, an annual month-long tradition in an effort to raise awareness and funding for men’s health. In this case, for prostate cancer. One in eight men are diagnosed during their lifetime with it. Making it the most common form of cancer in men.
Syracuse children’s hospital sees surge of kids seriously ill with RSV
Syracuse, N.Y. – Golisano Children’s Hospital is seeing a surge of kids seriously ill with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, an illness overwhelming many hospital pediatric units nationwide. Golisano, part of Upstate University Hospital, saw 54 cases of RSV in the last week of October, up from 38...
Cortland to end blue bag trash system
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
Parents struggling to find resources in the community for their son with special needs
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sean Hudgston and his wife, Michele, say they’re struggling finding resources for their son with Autism who is non-verbal. Landon Hudgston was diagnosed with Autism a year ago, and his parents said they felt relieved when they found out. Since then, they say its been a struggle to get him into school that have the resources he needs.
2022 Home for the Holidays
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is your chance to enter the annual Home for the Holidays contest.
Planet Fitness offering free workouts to veterans in upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Planet Fitness announced on November 1 that veterans and active-duty military are welcome to work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the Upstate New York Region. This includes, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown and surrounding areas. This promotional event begins November 1 and...
Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
Syracuse mobile medical service company to give free flu shots, Covid boosters Tuesday
Syracuse, N.Y. – A company that makes medical house calls in the Syracuse area will provide free flu shots, Covid booster shots and metabolic analyses Tuesday. Drakos Clinical Laboratories will offer the services as part of the launch of its new medical service division, Mobile Integrated Health Services. The...
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
Tom Golisano announced new business school in Brighton
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester entrepreneur Tom Golisano announced on Wednesday morning the opening of a new business school in Brighton called the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship. Golisano said the school consists of a nonprofit two-year certificate program comprised of business-related subject matter. According to Golisano, the...
Founder of OG’s Against Violence loses everything in house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31. Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
New Cayuga Park Medical Building Expects to Open in 2023
The construction of Cayuga Health’s 65,000 square-foot Cayuga Park Medical Office Building is inching closer to the finish line. When it’s completed the five-story facility will tower over Ithaca’s waterfront, act as a gateway into the city from the north end and improve access to health care for residents in underserved neighborhoods.
32 new businesses in CNY include a flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year-old entrepreneur
Thirty-two new businesses filed certificates with Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 24 through Oct. 28. These businesses include a home flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year old who breeds reptiles.
House fire in DeWitt calls six total fire departments to the scene
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire along Tulipwood Lane in DeWitt called multiple fire departments including DeWitt, East Syracuse, Manlius, Liverpool, Solvay, and Fayetville to the scene on Monday, October 31 at 6:39 p.m. DeWitt Police, AMR ambulance, and American Red Cross were also assisting with the two-story home that appeared to have smoke […]
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
Dusting Divas Supports OCO Giving Thanks Event
FULTON – Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities’ “Giving Thanks.”. The event is a celebration of the work that OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. “Giving Thanks” will be held Friday, November 4, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.
American Red Cross helps Clay fire victims
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – American Red Cross volunteers responded with immediate emergency aid after a fire that took place in Clay, on November 2. From the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross, they provided financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing to two adults.
Cazenovia Artisans celebrate 20 years
(WSYR-TV) — For the past two decades the Cazenovia Artisans have been serving their community. This Saturday they will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a gathering. Wendy Edwards and former NewsChannel 9 Meteorologist Dave Eichorn stopped by Thursday to preview the big day. The co-operative is supported by local...
