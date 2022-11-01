LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sean Hudgston and his wife, Michele, say they’re struggling finding resources for their son with Autism who is non-verbal. Landon Hudgston was diagnosed with Autism a year ago, and his parents said they felt relieved when they found out. Since then, they say its been a struggle to get him into school that have the resources he needs.

