The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Studio Owner Uses Small Label To Foster Connection, Creativity, And CollaborationVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
Daily Californian
‘A second chance’: Largest affordable housing development in Berkeley history opens
Community members, government officials and financial contributors came together to celebrate the grand opening of Berkeley Way Apartments and the Hope Center — the largest affordable housing development for low-income and unhoused people in Berkeley’s history — on a sunny afternoon last Thursday. Against a backdrop of...
Kaiser Richmond Sports Medicine facility renovated and expanded
The Kaiser Permanente Sports Medicine facility at the Richmond Medical Center is now better equipped to treat local athletes following a recently completed renovation and expansion, the hospital recently reported. The facility features a new outdoor observation track area and renovated gym with new technology therapy equipment, according to Jay...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council approves $950K land purchase for navigation center
VALLEJO – Vallejo City councilmembers voted Tuesday to purchase an acre of land to serve as the future site of a new homeless navigation center, but the project still has a $1.7 million budget shortfall. The council unanimously approved the $950,000 purchase of 1937 Broadway St. from local businessman...
kalw.org
San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness files lawsuit against the city
A couple months ago, the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit, on behalf of those experiencing homelessness, along with the ACLU American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. The suit alleges that the City is violating the US Constitution with its ongoing sweeps against encampments.
48hills.org
Nonprofit with $20 million in city money defies supes, won’t talk about labor issues
A social-service nonprofit that gets more than $20 million a year in public money from San Francisco is engaged in a union struggle—and has refused to discuss the situation with the Board of Supervisors. SEIU Local 1021 is trying to organize workers at The Felton Institute, which provides a...
hoodline.com
A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Homeowners lose millions as California mortgage relief company faces accusations of illegal activity
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A mortgage relief company in California operating under at least 10 different names is temporarily shut down and its assets frozen under court order. It is accused of bilking homeowners out of millions of dollars. In this well-manicured neighborhood in Hayward is the home that Abhend...
oaklandside.org
Oakland loan program helps homeowners convert illegal second units into ADUs
The city of Oakland is accepting applications for a new loan program supporting homeowners who want to turn an unpermitted second unit like a backyard cottage or add-on studio into a legal accessory dwelling unit, also called an ADU. In recent years, the city and state have encouraged residents to...
San Jose doctors delay strike amid agreement
After more than two years of negotiating, Santa Clara County and its doctors have reached a pending agreement on a new contract, averting a strike scheduled to start in November. County Executive Jeff Smith said the county and Valley Physicians Group, a union representing more than 450 doctors in the...
KTVU FOX 2
Powerball Fever has regular people; non-profits dreaming of big payday
Powerball fever has gripped the country and Bay Area. Due to several weeks of misses, Wednesday’s jackpot drawing sits at $1.2 billion. A steady stream of would-be billionaires came and went all day at Ernie’s Liquors in East San Jose. But one person in particular hoped a local beats the odds and wins big.
kalw.org
Contra Costa County 'Supes' may close youth facility
The board was originally set to consider the matter last Tuesday but was forced to delay to a week due to the length of deliberations concerning other matters. Supervisors are considering closing the facility due to a dwindling population and $5.4 million in necessary repairs to keep it open. Operating expenses for the facility total about six-and-a-half million dollars for fiscal year 2022-23.
Silicon Valley leaders condemn race-baiting election ads
Community groups and leaders in Santa Clara County are speaking out against attack ads using race-baiting tactics to pit one minority group against another. Groups including the Asian Law Alliance, San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP, SOMOS Mayfair and Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet rallied in front of San Jose City Hall Wednesday to condemn racist dog whistles... The post Silicon Valley leaders condemn race-baiting election ads appeared first on San José Spotlight.
padailypost.com
Mayor Burt pulls endorsement of council candidate
Mayor Pat Burt has revoked his endorsement of Palo Alto City Council candidate Lisa Forssell because he said her approach to housing is “divorced from reality.”. Forssell’s belief that a state housing mandate doesn’t go far enough is what changed Burt’s mind, he said. Local governments...
NBC Bay Area
Racist Hate Speech Found at Oakland Elementary Fuels Parents' Concerns
Parents held a rally Tuesday to demand action and accountability from an Oakland school after racist hate speech was discovered in the bathroom of Thornhill Elementary School. The outcry comes after parents discovered a message written in the girls' bathroom that read "Black lives don't matter - kill them all."
llnl.gov
Two LLNL-led papers win Test of Time awards at 2022 IEEE VIS conference
Two Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory-led teams received SciVis Test of Time awards at the 2022 IEEE VIS conference on Oct. 18, for papers that have achieved lasting relevancy in the field of scientific visualization. Published in 2008, an LLNL-led paper that — for the first time — allowed Digital Morse...
sanleandronext.com
Downtown San Leandro – a Vibrant Place to Work, Gather, and Grow
In light of the City of San Leandro’s Sesquicentennial celebration, the City published a 24-page advertising supplement issued with the July 22, 2022 San Francisco Business Times. This supplement celebrates many of San Leandro’s businesses throughout its history as well as the many transformations that the business ecosystem has experienced over a century and a half.
Half Moon Bay Review
Exchange student finds a home in Half Moon Bay
“It’s difficult to find a pumpkin in Portugal,” exchange student Diana Pereira laughed when talking about the differences between Half Moon Bay and her home country. The contrast in fall holiday celebrations is just one of the surprises the high school senior has already discovered as she embarks on her year living with a local family as part of the AFS exchange program.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
Stick a spork in it: Concord bans restaurants from offering single-use plastics, condiments
Concord city officials have voted to prohibit restaurants from providing single-use plastic utensils and condiment packets unless customers ask for them. The Concord City Council unanimously approved the ordinance at its Oct. 25 meeting to bring the city in compliance with 2021’s Assembly Bill 1276 passed by the state Legislature and signed into law by the governor. Local governments are required to begin enforcing the law this year.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
