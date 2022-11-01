ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The royal 'cycle' Prince William and Kate Middleton are determined to 'break' for George, Charlotte and Louis

By Caitlin Elliott
Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly keen to break the royal 'cycle' of the future heir's siblings being dubbed 'spares' for the sake of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Following the news that Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir, set to be released in January, will be called Spare, a royal expert has claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are reluctant for their children to be subject to the label that seemingly follows the siblings of future monarchs.

Journalist Kinsey Schofield says that the newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales want to 'break the cycle' of the 'heir and the spare' for the sake of their own kids as they grow up, with George set to be King some day.

"There’s this heir and spare dynamic that we have been talking about for the last few years, in which the spare typically is so completely lost and they fall into trouble," Kinsey told the Express.

"We look at Princess Margaret, Prince Andrew, and now Prince Harry. I know Prince Harry is trying to do his own thing, but I do think he is struggling," she added, giving a nod to the mischievous and scandal-filled lives of other siblings of heirs and monarchs.

However, the royal pro has pointed out that Prince William and Kate Middleton are hoping to banish the 'spare' idea for their own brood so that it doesn't continue through the new generation of royals.

"I don’t think that it’s going to happen to Prince William’s children. I believe that this is where they’re going to break the cycle," she continued.

"I think that they’re going to stop with the spare talk and I think the 'necessity' for a spare ends now."

