The royal 'cycle' Prince William and Kate Middleton are determined to 'break' for George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly keen to break the royal 'cycle' of the future heir's siblings being dubbed 'spares' for the sake of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be hoping to banish the concept of 'the heir and the spare' when it comes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The siblings of those in line to the throne have long been dubbed the 'spare', with Prince Harry alluding to the label with the title of his upcoming tell-all memoir.

In other royal news , Princess Diana is believed to have tried to 'shield' Prince Harry from being labelled Prince William's 'spare' when they were young boys.

Following the news that Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir, set to be released in January, will be called Spare, a royal expert has claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are reluctant for their children to be subject to the label that seemingly follows the siblings of future monarchs.

Journalist Kinsey Schofield says that the newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales want to 'break the cycle' of the 'heir and the spare' for the sake of their own kids as they grow up, with George set to be King some day.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"There’s this heir and spare dynamic that we have been talking about for the last few years, in which the spare typically is so completely lost and they fall into trouble," Kinsey told the Express.

"We look at Princess Margaret, Prince Andrew, and now Prince Harry. I know Prince Harry is trying to do his own thing, but I do think he is struggling," she added, giving a nod to the mischievous and scandal-filled lives of other siblings of heirs and monarchs.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

However, the royal pro has pointed out that Prince William and Kate Middleton are hoping to banish the 'spare' idea for their own brood so that it doesn't continue through the new generation of royals.

"I don’t think that it’s going to happen to Prince William’s children. I believe that this is where they’re going to break the cycle," she continued.

"I think that they’re going to stop with the spare talk and I think the 'necessity' for a spare ends now."