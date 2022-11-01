Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Shrewsbury restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Massachusetts. Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below:. Alabama- Derailed Diner, Oasis Travel Center (Robertsdale) Alaska- Hilltop Truck Stop (Fairbanks) Arizona- Omar's Hi-Way Chef, Tucson Truck Terminal...
iheart.com
O'Rourke Outraises Abbott As Abbott Pulls Away In Polls
Campaign reports released Tuesday show Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke outraised Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in October. O'Rourke topped Abbott's fundraising figure by more than $1.5 million, leading the incumbent for the third straight reporting period. The race is now the most expensive campaign for Texas governor in the state's history. But with the election less than a week away, a new poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston shows Abbott a 13-point lead, his widest margin yet.
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Sandwich In North Carolina
Sandwiches come in many shapes and varieties sure to please, from Philly cheesesteaks in the the northeast and cubanos popular in Florida to fish sandwiches and lobster rolls made with the freshest seafood for the tastiest bite. Food and Wine searched the country for the "icons and legends" of sandwiches...
iheart.com
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
A Tennessee restaurant is getting some national attention for its menu of quick bites perfect for a fast meal. TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best restaurants around the country to grab a delicious quick bite. While several eateries were found in major cities like New York and Chicago, one small town in Tennessee managed to grab a spot on the list thanks to a longtime popular burger joint.
iheart.com
Missing Texas Teacher Found Alive And Safe In New Orleans
A missing Texas teacher is safely reunited with her family after turning up alive and well in Louisiana. The Louisiana State Police found Reynolds in New Orleans and confirmed her status with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. At the request of her family, the sheriff's office says no further information...
iheart.com
Iowa awarded $60 million from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is getting $60 million in federal funds to help residents pay their utility bills. The funds are coming from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps low-income families pay home heating and cooling bills, prevents energy shutoffs, pays for home repairs, and more.
iheart.com
Warm-Weather Lovers Flock To This Arizona City The Most During Winter
Snowbird season is upon us. Where will you travel to in hopes of avoiding the frostbite?. WalletHub compiled a list of the most popular warm-weather travel destinations in the United States. Here's how they did it:. To help Americans plan their travels over the colder months, WalletHub developed a ranking...
iheart.com
Hialeah Man Scores $2 Million Lottery Prize Off Publix Ticket
A South Florida man is millions of dollars richer thanks to a $10 lottery ticket he picked up from Publix, according to WFLA. Fidel Avila, a 65-year-old Hialeah resident, won the top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game: $2 million! The lucky winner claimed his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000, the Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday (November 1).
iheart.com
Louisiana Residents Evacuated After Train Derailment Causes Acid Leak
Residents in St. James Parish in Louisiana were evacuated after a train hauling hydrochloric acid derailed in the community of Paulina on Wednesday (November 2). Of the six cars that derailed, one containing about 20,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid sprung a leak, causing the corrosive chemical to spill onto the tracks.
Comments / 0