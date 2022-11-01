St. Louis Cardinals utility player Brendan Donovan’s Gold Glove acquisition could make people question what goes into the award. The best play Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan made this year was robbing Tommy Edman of a Gold Glove Award. That may sound harsh, but the league’s refusal to give Edman another Gold Glove makes me raise an eyebrow in how it’s judging utility players in its first distribution of the award.

