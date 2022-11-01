ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Cardinals: Donovan’s Gold Glove raises questions about award

St. Louis Cardinals utility player Brendan Donovan’s Gold Glove acquisition could make people question what goes into the award. The best play Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan made this year was robbing Tommy Edman of a Gold Glove Award. That may sound harsh, but the league’s refusal to give Edman another Gold Glove makes me raise an eyebrow in how it’s judging utility players in its first distribution of the award.
sportstravelmagazine.com

EL1 Sports, Alliance Fastpitch Form Partnership

EL1 Sports, a national youth sports training company and The Alliance Fastpitch, a national league system for amateur fastpitch teams and stakeholders, have announced a partnership to accelerate the growth of women’s fastpitch softball from the youth through collegiate levels. The primary focus is on the creation of new...
sportstravelmagazine.com

USA Water Polo Heads to DuPage County

The DuPage Sports Commission and FMC Natatorium at Ty Warner Park will host the USA Water Polo Kap7 Champions Cup starting November 4, as well has committing to hosting the event again in 2024 as well as the 2024 USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program National Championship. The Kap7 Champions...
sportstravelmagazine.com

USA Triathlon Foundation Supports NIL Collective for Women’s Triathletes

USA Triathlon and the USA Triathlon Foundation have launched the Watch Us Thrive Collective, providing an opportunity for NCAA women’s triathlon student-athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness and becoming the first National Governing Body to launch a NIL collective. Financed through donors, the Watch Us Thrive...
sportstravelmagazine.com

Study: Adapted Sport Events Total Nearly $78 Million Annually

The total economic impact of adapted and para sport-related events nationwide totals approximately $77.8 million annually, nearly reaching pre-COVID levels, according to a benchmark economic impact study released at the Adapted Sport Leadership & Business Symposium presented by All In Sport Consulting on October 19–20. The study showed that...
sportstravelmagazine.com

Latasha Causey Named Track President at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway has named Latasha Causey as its new track president. Causey, a Phoenix native and community development executive, will become the first female African American track president in NASCAR history and the second woman to hold the position at Phoenix Raceway. Causey has been recognized for her work in...
sportstravelmagazine.com

Vittoria Group Announces New American and Global Leadership

Vittoria Group has announced that Karim Pine has been appointed as the new Managing Director for North America to succeed Glenn Lee, who will now head the newly established Global Accessories Business Unit located in North America. After two years in the role of Managing Director for North America, Lee...
sportstravelmagazine.com

U.S. Men’s Soccer Heads to Los Angeles in January

The U.S. men’s national soccer team will kick off the 2026 cycle with two matches in Southern California, facing Serbia on January 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and Colombia on January 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The U.S. will hit the...
