petapixel.com

Photo of Gorilla Family’s Tender Moment Wins the 2022 Africa in Focus Contest

A moving photo of a newborn gorilla’s older brother touching its head has won the top prize in the 2022 Wilderness Safaris Africa in Focus photo awards. Tomasz Szpila from Poland was awarded the 2022 Wilderness Photographer of the Year for his image titled Touch, capturing the moment a seven-day-old mountain gorilla is tenderly touched by his much older brother.
petapixel.com

Photo of a Pensive Gorilla Wins African Wildlife Photography Awards

A photo of a contemplative silverback gorilla has won the 2022 Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards. US-based photographer Michelle Kranz took the top spot after capturing the amazing picture on her Nikon D850 while in Rwanda. “This amazing silverback settled down to relax after playing with another male,” says...
petapixel.com

Photographer Builds African Watering Hole to Capture Amazing Photos

Photographer Will Burrard-Lucas built a waterhole in Kenya’s Southern Rift Valley and captured a series of stunning wildlife photos. Burrard-Lucas captured lions, hyenas, buffalo, leopards, zebras, and many more at the DIY waterhole and adjacent hide he made with the local Maasai community. What’s more, the Shompole Hide, as...
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Rare Portraits of the Summer Lives of Polar Bears

A photographer spent 33 days in the northern reaches of Canada observing and documenting the lives of polar bears in the summer. Photographer Martin Gregus combined his drone photography and cinematography expertise to capture these intimate and unique portraits of polar bears in the summer months. While most polar bear...
natureworldnews.com

Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego

San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
a-z-animals.com

Watch an Impossibly Rare Coyote and Bobcat Sighting at Once

It is strange to see two incredible creatures at the same time, but this is what Diane Wilder witnessed outside of her back window. After seeing the coyote when she peered out of her back window, she quickly took out her phone to record and capture a rare sighting between a single coyote and a bobcat.
BBC

Kenya's famous matriarch elephant dies

A Kenyan elephant, thought to have been Africa's largest female tusker, has died of old age, wildlife officials have said. Dida, also known as Queen of Tsavo, was aged between 60 and 65 years, the upper age limit of an elephant in the wild. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) hailed...
Smithonian

Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks

For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
Outsider.com

Crocodile and Hyena Rip Animal to Shreds at the Same Time: VIDEO

If you spend enough time on the internet, it’s easy to fall into a spiral of bad news and truly cringe-worthy takes. The only consistent refuge from this seemingly never-ending stream of sludge is the adorable animal videos that frequently go viral across social media. Tiny piglets playing on...
The Independent

New species of owl with unique call discovered in Central Africa

A new species of owl has been discovered in an island off the coast of Africa.The bird, called the Principe Scops-Owl, was found on Príncipe, an island just off the west coast of the continent in the Gulf of Guinea.It was first located by scientists in 2016, but suspicions of its existence started in 1998 and testimonies from local people suggest it could be traced back as far as 1928.The bird’s Latin name is Otus bikegila. Otus is a name given to a group of small owls sharing a common history, commonly called scops-owls.And Bikegila was chosen in honour of...
Phys.org

New species of owl discovered in the rainforests of Africa's Príncipe Island

A new species of owl has just been described from Príncipe Island, part of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe in Central Africa. Scientists were first able to confirm its presence in 2016, although suspicions of its occurrence gained traction back in 1998, and testimonies from local people suggesting its existence could be traced back as far as 1928.
a-z-animals.com

This Jaguar Goes Airborne to Attack a Caiman From Above

The Amazon Rainforest is one of the most mysterious and wild places left in the world. This vast expanse of rainforest packed full of the craziest creatures in the world is still mostly unexplored. Still, there are some creatures that we all know (and love) that live within this steamy region. One of the most famous of them all is the jaguar. Jaguars may be the top predators in all of South America, and this video is plenty enough proof!
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds

Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
iheart.com

Watch: Black Canadian Lynx Captured on Film for the First Time Ever

For the first time ever, a Canadian lynx sporting a striking coat of black fur has been captured on film. The remarkable creature was reportedly spotted roaming around a residential neighborhood in the town of Whitehorse in the Yukon territory. No doubt realizing what they were seeing was incredibly rare, the witness managed to capture around thirty seconds of footage featuring the animal as it was around 150 feet away. In the video, a dog can be heard furiously barking in the background while the seemingly unperturbed animal sits in some grass and the slowly ascends a set of concrete steps.

