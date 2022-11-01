Read full article on original website
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on weak China data, firm dollar as Fed looms
Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory activity data and as the dollar firmed on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not tone down its aggressive stance on monetary policy. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory...
Factory output weakens on widespread slowdown, China COVID curbs
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Global factory output weakened in October as widespread recession fears, high inflation and China's zero-COVID policy hurt demand, business surveys showed on Tuesday, adding to persistent supply disruptions and darkening recovery prospects.
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
An unverified social media post said the Chinese government could form a "reopening committee" to examine how to taper its COVID-19 lockdowns.
Asian benchmarks higher as markets await Fed rate moves
Asian shares are mostly higher ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase to curb inflation
Russian retail sales fall deeper, jobless rate rises in Sept - data
MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales fell deeper and the jobless rate slightly increased in September, official data from the state statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, after the Kremlin announced its first mobilisation since World War Two.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Sharply Lower As Fed Fails to Pivot
Stocks finished sharply lower Wednesday as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive jumbo rate hike that was muted by the central bank's reference to taking into account the "cumulative" impact of tightening on the broader economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters in Washington that it was "premature"...
Brazilian stocks and currency up after Lula win
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency rallied and the country's main stock index also rose in a volatile session on Monday, a day after leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the country's presidential election, with investors bracing for a choppy week ahead.
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip on renewed speculation the Fed will slow rate hikes
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and renewed speculation that the Federal Reserve may slow its rapid pace of raising interest rates to tackle high inflation after a closely watched part of the yield curve inverted further. The yield spread...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher on Lower Yields Amid Earnings Parade
U.S. stocks ended firmly higher Tuesday as investors extended Wall Street's solid October rally amid a parade of blue chip corporate earnings before and after the closing bell and a pullback in Treasury bond yields. A softer U.S. dollar, which was marked 1% lower on the session at 1110.851, and...
White House says Fed rate hike will help lower inflation, tame housing market
Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve's latest move to raise its benchmark interest rate will help to bring down inflation, and a rise in mortgage rates should cool inflation in the housing market, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly up, dollar drops vs yen, yields fall following Fed decision
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mostly higher in choppy trading while the dollar fell against the Japanese yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike but signaled that smaller increases may be coming. U.S. Treasury yields...
Chinese central banker says the yuan will be stable, while the Fed's latest rate hike sends the currency near a 15-year low
The Federal Reserve and Bank of England both made 75-basis-point interest rate hikes this week. China, however, has kept relatively loose monetary policy, compared to Western economies. The yuan slipped 0.4% to 7.3166 Thursday, nearing the 15-year low of 7.33 which it hit on Tuesday. Both the Federal Reserve and...
Most Gulf central banks raise interest rates after Fed's move
DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Most Gulf states said on Wednesday they would increase their key interest rates after the Federal Reserve raised its key policy rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth straight time.
Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
Bank of England sells 750 mln pounds of gilts at first QE unwind auction
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of England received solid demand from investors on Tuesday at its first auction to sell government bonds from its 838 billion pound ($961 billion) quantitative easing stockpile. The BoE aims to sell 6 billion pounds of gilts across eight auctions in November and...
