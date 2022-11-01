Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
tarheelblog.com
2022-23 UNC Basketball Preview: Staff Predictions
We are on the eve of the college basketball season, and there’s a lot expected of the Tar Heels this season. As we’ve learned, the Tar Heels are Number 1 in the AP Poll to start the year, and the ACC media has crowned the basketball team to be the preseason ACC favorites and Armando Bacot to be Player of the Year.
UNC’s Caleb Love says goodbye to Jordan 11 shoes he wore during Tar Heels’ Final Four run
Caleb Love played his entire sophomore season in different iterations of the Air Jordan 11 shoes. His potential game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer against Kansas was the last time you’ll see him in 11s while playing for the Tar Heels.
Next Level: UNC/UVa, Mack Brown, the State of the ACC with David Teel
North Carolina heads north to Charlottesville to face the Virginia Cavaliers Saturday afternoon in the South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Tar Heels go into the matchup with all of their preseason goals still on the table while the Wahoos are still searching for an identity under new coach Tony Elliott. Conventional wisdom and the season to date has this game appearing to be an opportunity for the visitors to take another step toward Charlotte and the ACC Championship game. But the state of Virginia has been anything but welcoming for Mack Brown, at least on the field of play.
Raleigh News & Observer
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur
Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Virginia: Three Things to Watch
With some help from a couple of other programs, the North Carolina Tar Heels have the opportunity to go from Charlottesville to Charlotte by the end of the day on Saturday. But Carolina has to first take care of business when they step onto Scott Stadium at noon. UNC must...
How to Watch: Duke vs Fayetteville State tonight
For the first time in seven months, Duke Basketball will be playing against another team on your television. No more re-watching games from the team's Final Four run last year, no more fondly remembering the over four decades of Coach K's run as head coach, now it's the time to turn the page to the Jon Scheyer Era of Duke Hoops.
No. 1 UNC faces lofty expectations to open season vs. UNC Wilmington
In the second year of the Hubert Davis era, North Carolina is back on top as the preseason favorite. The
Duke looks to improve during exhibition after missing open shots in scrimmage at Houston
Duke, which hosts Fayetteville State tonight in an exhibition game, hit 2 of 17 3-pointers during a recent scrimmage at Houston. “We got open looks,” Tyrese Proctor said. “They just weren’t falling. Everyone’s just trusting the shooters.”
On The Beat: UNC's Depth To Be Tested at Virginia
With North Carolina standing 7-1, a trip to Charlottesville awaits Mack Brown’s team. Going to Virginia has not been kind for Brown in the past, but his 2022 team has its sights set on bigger prizes that are only available if the Heels handle business Saturday afternoon. Inside Carolina beat writers Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman to discuss the latest news coming from the Kenan Football Center and also discuss the Tar Heel basketball season that opens next Monday night against UNC-Wilmington.
NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young
Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
It’s time to build a brand new Jordan High School, Durham officials say
Voters are being asked to improve $550 million in bonds Nov. 8. The schools’ portion won’t cover half of its identified needs.
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
RANKED: These are CLT’s top flight destinations
CHARLOTTE — The Big Apple is a popular destination for travelers catching a flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of this year, there were 45,183 total flights between the Charlotte airport and its top-20 destinations, ranked by departing flight count. Three New York City-area airports accounted for almost 19% of those flights.
WBTV
BREAKING: Pizza delivery driver shot in Southwest Charlotte
Houser only bought one ticket, so he says he never expected to hear his name called. New Food Lion opens in town of Cleveland, N.C. In the town of Cleveland in Rowan Co., N.C., the only grocery store in town closed a month ago. Today, Food Lion opened in that same location.
wccbcharlotte.com
$1 Billion Powerball Jackpot Has Charlotte Lottery Players Dreaming Big
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — On Monday night, the Powerball Jackpot had reached an estimated $1 Billion. If a player was lucky enough to have the winning digits, it would be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik spent the day talking to Powerball lottery players...
kiss951.com
Another $250,000 North Carolina Lottery Winner
Many of us keep buying lottery tickets with hope in our hearts. Well, for the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery. he purchased a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize! At 56 years old, Pruett bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Harry’s Quick Shop on Washburn Switch Road in Shelby. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526. Pruett said he also plans to pay some bills, share some of the money with his friends, and put the rest in savings.
