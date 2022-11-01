ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

mychamplainvalley.com

Semifinal action produces multiple upsets for VPA teams

On a beautiful day around the Green Mountain State, semifinal action kicked off in preparation of Sunday’s championship games. Here are the highlights from the Colchester boys soccer team beating CVU 2-0, Winooski boys soccer beating Arlington Memorial 2-1, Colchester girls soccer beating Mt. Mansfield 1-0 on a late game-winning-goal, and Essex boys volleyball defeating CVU. Each of these teams have now have the chance to play in their divisions’ championship game.
COLCHESTER, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame to induct three new members

The Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame(link is external) will induct three new members — former WLVB-FM operations director Craig Ladd; Vermont Public producer and announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler; and Stephen Puffer, owner and operator of WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM — during ceremonies Dec 3 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington. Also that evening, the VAB will confer excellence awards on six additional broadcasters and one "friend" of broadcasters.
BURLINGTON, VT
vtcynic.com

Formerly suspended fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta, seeking re-recognition

A UVM fraternity is on track for re-recognition by the end of the fall semester after a four-year hazing and alcohol suspension, according to Lina Balcom, director of Student Life. Phi Gamma Delta, also known as FIJI, was issued a four-year hazing and alcohol disciplinary suspension in 2017 after an...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Aging Vermonters victims of state's real estate 'gridlock'

The period after a stroke and be scary and confusing for both victims and their families. New wind turbine pilot project launched on BTV parking garage roof. The Burlington International Airport parking garage isn’t just for cars anymore, it’s now part of the city’s renewable energy transformation.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

The legendary Outlaws will perform at the Pickle Barrel Nightclub in Killington this Saturday Nov. 5

By DJ Dave Hoffenberg Doors open at 7, Chris Pallutto opens the show at 8 p.m. and the Outlaws will take the stage around 9-9:30 p.m. This is the first concert of the winter season and it should be a […] Read More The post The legendary Outlaws will perform at the Pickle Barrel Nightclub in Killington this Saturday Nov. 5 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

A Colchester Farm Market ends their fall season

Sam Mazza’s Farm Market is wrapping up the end of their fall season. The Farm Market’s corn-maze closed down on November 1. “The month of October is so busy between the corn maze and how many people visit us to play the game or do the hayride, it’s just an exciting time,” says Melissa Mazza.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Community meeting to keep trucks out of the Notch

Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace. Updated: 14 hours ago. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening

Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Vermont’s new cannabis retail market has been operating for one month and regulators have so far approved more than a dozen retail licenses. Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse supermajority?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Election Day is just a week...
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

Feeding Chittenden Launches “Holidays Without Hunger” Campaign

Feeding Chittenden is calling on community support in order to feed 10,000 food insecure families during its “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign from November 1 – December 31. The agency is asking supporters to make a virtual donation this year by visiting www.feedingchittenden.org or simply text the word...
CHITTENDEN, VT
mynbc5.com

Magic Mann cannabis dispensary holds grand opening in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — Another adult-use cannabis business is now open in Vermont after receiving approval from the Cannabis Control Board. Magic Mann, a cannabis dispensary located on 21 Essex Way in Essex Junction, is holding a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, making it one of only a handful of businesses licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in Vermont.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters hope to win big as Powerball jackpot tops $1.2 billion

ESSEX, Vt. — Vermonters have big dreams when it comes to hitting the Powerball jackpot. There were no Powerball winners for Halloween night’s jackpot of $1 billion dollars, which brought the new grand prize up to $1.2 billion dollars. Players have until 11 p.m. tonight to buy their...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul

Kitter Spater hopes Sloggn Gear will be his next big venture. He hopes to learn from his customers and has uploaded the designs for the racks to encourage customers to build their own. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul.
BURLINGTON, VT

