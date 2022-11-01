Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Semifinal action produces multiple upsets for VPA teams
On a beautiful day around the Green Mountain State, semifinal action kicked off in preparation of Sunday’s championship games. Here are the highlights from the Colchester boys soccer team beating CVU 2-0, Winooski boys soccer beating Arlington Memorial 2-1, Colchester girls soccer beating Mt. Mansfield 1-0 on a late game-winning-goal, and Essex boys volleyball defeating CVU. Each of these teams have now have the chance to play in their divisions’ championship game.
mynbc5.com
No. 3 Colchester's early offense lifts Lakers to upset win over No. 2 CVU in semifinal
HINESBURG, Vt. — Just 10 days ago, you may have gotten a funny look if you uttered the possibility Champlain Valley Union wasn't going to be on the turf at Norwich University for the boy's soccer state championship game. Today, that became the hard truth for No. 2 CVU...
WCAX
Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski school officials are calling attention to what they say is another instance of racial slurs on the high school soccer field targeting their students. It happened at a BFA Fairfax and Winooski girl’s soccer game back on October 18th. Winooski Superintendent Sean McMannon is saying...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame to induct three new members
The Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame(link is external) will induct three new members — former WLVB-FM operations director Craig Ladd; Vermont Public producer and announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler; and Stephen Puffer, owner and operator of WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM — during ceremonies Dec 3 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington. Also that evening, the VAB will confer excellence awards on six additional broadcasters and one "friend" of broadcasters.
Burlington students celebrate Halloween with costume parade
Witches, wizards, superheroes, even a vending machine lined the streets near Christ the King School.
vtcynic.com
Formerly suspended fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta, seeking re-recognition
A UVM fraternity is on track for re-recognition by the end of the fall semester after a four-year hazing and alcohol suspension, according to Lina Balcom, director of Student Life. Phi Gamma Delta, also known as FIJI, was issued a four-year hazing and alcohol disciplinary suspension in 2017 after an...
State officials, educators and law enforcement tackle school safety at governor’s conference
“It’s all of us working together, pulling in the same direction so that we can identify the problems before they blossom,” Gov. Phil Scott said at the Governor’s School Safety Conference on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: State officials, educators and law enforcement tackle school safety at governor’s conference.
WCAX
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
Colchester Sun
EWSD father uses flyers to accuse EMS curriculum of ‘promoting trans-lifestyle’ and Communism, district responds with equity messages
EWSD — Communism, “promoting trans-lifestyle” and sexualization of Kindergarteners were three claims made about Essex Middle School curriculum that were included on a flyer an EWSD father distributed to parents during pick-up time. After her sister came home crying about the effect the flyer had, EHS senior...
University of Vermont to study impact of climate change on manufactured-home communities
Tropical Storm Irene showed how vulnerable the homes are to flooding. Read the story on VTDigger here: University of Vermont to study impact of climate change on manufactured-home communities.
WCAX
Aging Vermonters victims of state's real estate 'gridlock'
The period after a stroke and be scary and confusing for both victims and their families. New wind turbine pilot project launched on BTV parking garage roof. The Burlington International Airport parking garage isn’t just for cars anymore, it’s now part of the city’s renewable energy transformation.
The legendary Outlaws will perform at the Pickle Barrel Nightclub in Killington this Saturday Nov. 5
By DJ Dave Hoffenberg Doors open at 7, Chris Pallutto opens the show at 8 p.m. and the Outlaws will take the stage around 9-9:30 p.m. This is the first concert of the winter season and it should be a […] Read More The post The legendary Outlaws will perform at the Pickle Barrel Nightclub in Killington this Saturday Nov. 5 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Colchester Sun
PHOTOS: Costumes, candy and hundreds of Jack-o'-lantern's at the EJRP Pumpkin Palooza
ESSEX JUNCTION — Princesses, skeletons, witches and hundreds of other creative characters marched around the Maple Street Park and Pool on Saturday in search of candy bars to add to their collection. The Oct. 29 festivity was the third annual Pumpkin Palooza thrown by Essex Junction Recreation and Parks,...
mychamplainvalley.com
A Colchester Farm Market ends their fall season
Sam Mazza’s Farm Market is wrapping up the end of their fall season. The Farm Market’s corn-maze closed down on November 1. “The month of October is so busy between the corn maze and how many people visit us to play the game or do the hayride, it’s just an exciting time,” says Melissa Mazza.
WCAX
Community meeting to keep trucks out of the Notch
Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace. Updated: 14 hours ago. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to...
WCAX
HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening
Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Vermont’s new cannabis retail market has been operating for one month and regulators have so far approved more than a dozen retail licenses. Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse supermajority?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Election Day is just a week...
Colchester Sun
Feeding Chittenden Launches “Holidays Without Hunger” Campaign
Feeding Chittenden is calling on community support in order to feed 10,000 food insecure families during its “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign from November 1 – December 31. The agency is asking supporters to make a virtual donation this year by visiting www.feedingchittenden.org or simply text the word...
mynbc5.com
Magic Mann cannabis dispensary holds grand opening in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — Another adult-use cannabis business is now open in Vermont after receiving approval from the Cannabis Control Board. Magic Mann, a cannabis dispensary located on 21 Essex Way in Essex Junction, is holding a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, making it one of only a handful of businesses licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters hope to win big as Powerball jackpot tops $1.2 billion
ESSEX, Vt. — Vermonters have big dreams when it comes to hitting the Powerball jackpot. There were no Powerball winners for Halloween night’s jackpot of $1 billion dollars, which brought the new grand prize up to $1.2 billion dollars. Players have until 11 p.m. tonight to buy their...
Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul
Kitter Spater hopes Sloggn Gear will be his next big venture. He hopes to learn from his customers and has uploaded the designs for the racks to encourage customers to build their own. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul.
