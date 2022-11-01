Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Herald & Review
Watch now: Seth Coleman stepping up as a leader for Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton thought he had a sack. He beat his man and had the Nebraska quarterback in his sights, then he saw Seth Coleman. Coleman and Newton each brought pressure, but it was Coleman who made contact and forced an errant throw by Nebraska quarterback Casey Washington that turned into a momentum-changing interception in the Illini’s win.
thechampaignroom.com
How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season
While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst praises Illinois defense, says unit has 'absolutely no chill'
The biggest surprise of the college football season may be the Fighting Illini of Illinois. The Illini leads the B1G West and are on the verge of wrapping up their half of the conference. The reason why Illinois has been so good this season is their defense. The Illinois defense...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois DL Keith Randolph names best trash talker for Illini defense
So who is the best trash-talker on this Illinois team? According to defensive lineman Keith Randolph, it is definitely Devon Witherspoon. “100 percent. 100,000 percent,” Randolph said. “I feel like in order to talk your talk, you’ve got to be doing something well. Unless you’re No. 31,” Randolph explained....
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
Herald & Review
No. 16 Illinois earns spot in CFP Rankings for first time in program history
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football was ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time in program history Tuesday when the committee put the Illini at No. 16. The Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are No. 14 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches poll. The CFP rankings started in the 2014 season.
25newsnow.com
Pritzker, Durbin rally with Democrats at Illinois State University
NORMAL (WGEM) - With six days to go until the General Election, Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey are making their final rounds across the state. Pritzker held a ‘Get Out the Vote’ meet and greet event with students at Illinois State University Wednesday. The governor said...
arthurgraphic.com
Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area
Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Eastern, Lake Land leaders discuss meeting workforce challenges
CHARLESTON — East Central Illinois has challenges to face due to its declining population and high percentage of low income residents, said Lake Land College President Josh Bullock. However, Bullock said the communities also have nationally recognized educational resources available through Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land to help...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
WAND TV
African-American voters in Champaign receiving false texts about voting locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - African-American voters in Champaign have been receiving text messages about a new voting location. But Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons said that these texts are not accurate. A press conference was held Wednesday to address the misinformation. According to Ammons, the messages began yesterday afternoon. “These...
Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner
UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Latinos create change in rural Central Illinois community
ARCOLA – Drive a half-hour south of I-57 from Champaign and you’ll arrive in Arcola. The small town is in a part of the state known for its Old Order Amish community, centered around the nearby town of Arthur. Now, Latinos in Arcola are increasing in population and...
Illinois 13th district candidates talk inflation, abortion, other issues ahead of Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – With the election just a week away, the candidates for Illinois’ 13th congressional district, which includes parts of Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, and Urbana, are feeling confident about their chances of winning. “I’m feeling really good about the race,” Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski said. “We’ve been working really hard traveling throughout the […]
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
WAND TV
Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
WAND TV
Champaign Park District holiday lights prep vandalized
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Light strands being placed at Prairie Farm for the Winter Nights at Prairie Farm event in Champaign have been vandalized. The lights were cut over the course of two days with about $700 in lights being damaged. On-site surveillance footage is being reviewed in search of...
1470 WMBD
UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois, Carle Health to merge
URBANA, Ill. – UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois will no longer be under that name by next Spring. UnityPoint says it will enter in to a “strategic affiliation agreement” with Urbana-based Carle Health that is expected to be finalized by next April first, involving UPH’s Peoria-area medical facilities.
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Christie Clinic require masks at all locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Tuesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. As stated on their website, Christie Clinic is following the CDC Covid-19 Community Transmission Rates tracker. Their decision to require masks is based on the CDC’s report of an increased county […]
Comments / 0