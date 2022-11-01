ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Herald & Review

Watch now: Seth Coleman stepping up as a leader for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton thought he had a sack. He beat his man and had the Nebraska quarterback in his sights, then he saw Seth Coleman. Coleman and Newton each brought pressure, but it was Coleman who made contact and forced an errant throw by Nebraska quarterback Casey Washington that turned into a momentum-changing interception in the Illini’s win.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season

While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois DL Keith Randolph names best trash talker for Illini defense

So who is the best trash-talker on this Illinois team? According to defensive lineman Keith Randolph, it is definitely Devon Witherspoon. “100 percent. 100,000 percent,” Randolph said. “I feel like in order to talk your talk, you’ve got to be doing something well. Unless you’re No. 31,” Randolph explained....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
Herald & Review

No. 16 Illinois earns spot in CFP Rankings for first time in program history

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football was ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time in program history Tuesday when the committee put the Illini at No. 16. The Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are No. 14 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches poll. The CFP rankings started in the 2014 season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Pritzker, Durbin rally with Democrats at Illinois State University

NORMAL (WGEM) - With six days to go until the General Election, Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey are making their final rounds across the state. Pritzker held a ‘Get Out the Vote’ meet and greet event with students at Illinois State University Wednesday. The governor said...
NORMAL, IL
arthurgraphic.com

Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area

Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
ARTHUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Eastern, Lake Land leaders discuss meeting workforce challenges

CHARLESTON — East Central Illinois has challenges to face due to its declining population and high percentage of low income residents, said Lake Land College President Josh Bullock. However, Bullock said the communities also have nationally recognized educational resources available through Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land to help...
CHARLESTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner

UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Latinos create change in rural Central Illinois community

ARCOLA – Drive a half-hour south of I-57 from Champaign and you’ll arrive in Arcola. The small town is in a part of the state known for its Old Order Amish community, centered around the nearby town of Arthur. Now, Latinos in Arcola are increasing in population and...
ARCOLA, IL
WCIA

Illinois 13th district candidates talk inflation, abortion, other issues ahead of Election Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – With the election just a week away, the candidates for Illinois’ 13th congressional district, which includes parts of Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, and Urbana, are feeling confident about their chances of winning.  “I’m feeling really good about the race,” Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski said. “We’ve been working really hard traveling throughout the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

New revitalization project in Decatur

Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Champaign Park District holiday lights prep vandalized

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Light strands being placed at Prairie Farm for the Winter Nights at Prairie Farm event in Champaign have been vandalized. The lights were cut over the course of two days with about $700 in lights being damaged. On-site surveillance footage is being reviewed in search of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois, Carle Health to merge

URBANA, Ill. – UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois will no longer be under that name by next Spring. UnityPoint says it will enter in to a “strategic affiliation agreement” with Urbana-based Carle Health that is expected to be finalized by next April first, involving UPH’s Peoria-area medical facilities.
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Christie Clinic require masks at all locations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Tuesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. As stated on their website, Christie Clinic is following the CDC Covid-19 Community Transmission Rates tracker. Their decision to require masks is based on the CDC’s report of an increased county […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

