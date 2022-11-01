I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2022 is set to begin very soon and fans cannot wait for the latest series of the show as it returns to the Australian outback.

Season 22 will star Matt Hancock, Boy George, and even a member of the Royal Family! Although the Royal Family has been ‘tight-lipped’ over Mike Tindall’s I’m A Celebrity sign-up , the ex-rugby player who is married to Zara Tindall has declared that he’s an ‘open book.’

The first member of the royal family heading to head into the jungle has added a great deal of excitement to the series, and it hasn't even begun! If you too are desperate to catch the show as it airs, here's how to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2022 from anywhere in the world...

When's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2022 starting?

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2022 begins on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The season will kick off with an episode lasting an hour and 45 minutes and will air from 9pm until 10.45pm.

After two years in Wales the show is finally back in Australia where Ant and Dec will once again host the show filled with Bushtucker trials, bizarre challenges, and a lot of bugs.

This year's confirmed contestants are Mike Tindall, Boy George, Babatunde Aléshé, Jill Scott, Olivia Attwood, Sue Cleaver, Scarlette Douglas, Owen Warner, Charlene White, and Chris Moyles, with further celebrities expected to join in the coming days.

How to watch I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2022 from anywhere in the world

Currently, the only way to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2022 is on ITV and ITV Hub. This means that if you are outside of the UK on vacation, you may struggle to access the show unless you have a VPN (a virtual private network). VPNs are a popular way to access TV shows only available in other countries.

If you're already confused, don't panic - we've got you covered. Our sister site, TechRadar, has put every major VPN service to the test to save you the hassle of sifting through the web yourself. They've rated ExpressVPN as the best - and here's why.

In their words, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”