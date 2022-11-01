Read full article on original website
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
Dansby Swanson’s asking price, and if the Braves can afford it
The biggest free agent need for the Braves is, quite clearly, shortstop. Dansby Swanson is a free agent. Can they afford to keep him?. Dansby Swanson had his best offensive season when he needed to most. Atlanta lost Freddie Freeman this offseason, and Ronald Acuña’s return to normalcy was far from guaranteed.
3 Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 5 loss to Houston
With their loss in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies now have a very uphill climb against the Houston Astros. Heading back to Houston with a 3-2 deficit and with the Astros needing just one win to capture their first World Series title since 2017, the Phillies will need to get much better production at the plate if they have any hope to win two consecutive games at Minute Maid Park.
Dusty Baker explains why he pulled Cristian Javier from a no-hitter
Astros Manager Dusty Baker defended and explained his decision to pull Cristian Javier from a no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series. Pulling a pitcher from an in-progress no-hitter is always controversial. That controversy only gets inflated when it’s on the stage of the World Series. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker had a tough choice to make on Wednesday night.
Watch Astros mob Dusty Baker after manager wins first World Series
Dusty Baker is finally a World Series champion, and the Houston Astros players and coaching staff all celebrated with him once the final out was recorded. The Houston Astros are World Series champions for the second time in franchise history after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night. After trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, outfielder Yordan Alvarez hit a monstrous three-run homer to dead center field to take the lead, and never looked back. Ryan Pressly closed out the game in the ninth inning to clinch the World Series victory.
Astros win World Series with dominant Game 6 win over Phillies: Best memes and tweets
The Houston Astros are World Series champions after a dominant Game 6 win over the Phillies and fans were buzzing with memes, tweets and reactions. When the Houston Astros fell behind 2-1 in the World Series to the Philadelphia Phillies after Game 3, there seemed to still be a belief that Dusty Baker’s team could still make their push to get the manager his first ring. And on Saturday night, that proved true.
Astros radio call of final out to win World Series is the new soundtrack of Houston
Astros radio call of final out to win World Series is the new soundtrack of Houston. The Houston Astros are World Series champions again. This time, there’s no controversy. On Saturday, in Game 6, the Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to secure the win and win back the hearts of much of baseball following their cheating scandal.
Watch Yordan Alvarez’s Game 6 home run from all angles (Video)
Yordan Alvarez launched a moonshot in Houston to give the Astros a massive lead in Game 6 of the World Series and it was a sight to behold. It seems as though the Houston Astros are inevitable. Despite blowing Game 1 of the World Series and falling behind in Game...
Kyle Schwarber sends baseball into orbit to give Phillies life: Best memes and tweets
Locked in a pitchers duel in Game 6, the Phillies got new life in the World Series thanks to a Kyle Schwarber bomb that made fans go wild. With the Philadelphia Phillies entering Game 6 of the World Series trailing 3-2 to the Houston Astros, they needed anything that could help them stay alive. Luckily, they have Kyle Schwarber in the lineup — and all the man does is hit absolute tanks.
