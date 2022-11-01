ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

yoursportsedge.com

Trigg Cheerleaders Place 2nd in Murfreesboro

Not a bad way to resume competitive cheer competition over the weekend for the cheerleaders from Trigg County High School. The Wildcat cheerleaders were in action over the weekend at the Middle Tennessee Classic Cheer Competition at Blackmon High School in Murfreesboro. In their first competition since 2019, the Trigg...
MURFREESBORO, TN
vucommodores.com

Football Game Day Tailgate Parking Sold Out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tailgate parking Lots 1, 2 and 4 are sold out for the three remaining Vanderbilt football home games, Vanderbilt Athletics announced Wednesday. Fans who previously purchased a season or single-game pass for the tailgate lots (Lots 1, 2 and 4) along Natchez Trace will continue to have access. Those fans should check the email address associated with their ticketing account for communication for any updates to the traffic patterns and lot entry.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Georgia just gave the Tennessee Vols some bulletin board material

There’s been no shortage of bulletin board material for the Tennessee Vols this season. We’ve seen a Florida defensive back say he didn’t view Tennessee as a challenge. There was LSU head coach Brian Kelly suggesting that the Vols “can’t do much” because of their tempo.
ATHENS, GA
wgnsradio.com

Ice Cream Shop on Murfreesboro Square Teams with Rising Country Star

Rising country star Charly Reynolds has partnered with Hattie Jane’s Creamery for an exclusive signature cone available now at all their locations and shipping nationwide. The starlet loves ice cream and jumped at the chance to partner with Hattie Jane’s, a small-batch creamery and scoop shop born and raised in Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?

Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Richard Charles McDavitt

Richard Charles McDavitt, 81, passed away peacefully on October 30 surrounded by loved ones. At his request, a small family service will be held at Brentwood United Methodist Church. Friends are welcome to visit family Saturday, November 5 from 2:00 -4:00 at 6022 Martingale Lane, Brentwood, TN. Rich was born...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Kelly Lyn Marlin

Kelly Lyn Marlin, age 45 of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away October 29, 2022. Native of Williamson County, TN and a graduate of Franklin High School. Kelly was a free spirit type of person. She loved the beach and spending time with family. Preceded in death by father, Roger Dale...
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Hamburger joint created with grandfather in mind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Shane Nasby looks to the grill, he’s looking at great memories of the past. The burger Nasby wants to be known for is Smash you can clearly see why. He recently opened Cledis off Elm Hill Pike. His first memories were with his grandpa...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Harpeth Conservancy’s River Swing

More than 1,000 supporters attended Harpeth Conservancy’s 19th annual River Swing at River Circle Farm in Franklin. This was the sixth year Christian Currey chaired the fundraiser, which is held on his property. He made a significant commitment to the event this year with the installation of River Swing Way, a service road that will allow the evening to be held regardless of the weather.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Bennie Johnson, Jr.

Bennie Johnson, Jr. age 87 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 1, 2022. He was born in Franklin, Tenn., to the late Bennie Sr. & Ruby Johnson. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Johnson; sisters, Ruth Hardin and Essie Williams. Bennie is survived by his sister in-law, Tiny Johnson and many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
FRANKLIN, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Reality Show Comes to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

2022 Holiday Lights in Middle Tennessee

Holiday Lights provide a merry tradition for the entire family each year. Here’s the round up you need to fulfill all of your light-filled dreams!. Admission: $36 for adults, $30.60 for student/military and $28.80 for ages 3 – 12 Highlights: Drive or walk through interactive installations, fun performances...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County

No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fan, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game. Legends Sports Grill 155 Legends Dr, Lebanon, TN Come […] The post Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

