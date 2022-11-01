Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
Week 11 Williamson Medical Center Football Player of the Week: Brentwood's Adam Fontechia
The vote for the final Williamson Medical Center Football Player of the Week of the regular season saw two players receive over 35% of the vote. In the end, Brentwood's Adam Fontechia prevailed with 59.0% of the vote. The senior pulled out clutch play after clutch play last Friday to...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg Cheerleaders Place 2nd in Murfreesboro
Not a bad way to resume competitive cheer competition over the weekend for the cheerleaders from Trigg County High School. The Wildcat cheerleaders were in action over the weekend at the Middle Tennessee Classic Cheer Competition at Blackmon High School in Murfreesboro. In their first competition since 2019, the Trigg...
vucommodores.com
Football Game Day Tailgate Parking Sold Out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tailgate parking Lots 1, 2 and 4 are sold out for the three remaining Vanderbilt football home games, Vanderbilt Athletics announced Wednesday. Fans who previously purchased a season or single-game pass for the tailgate lots (Lots 1, 2 and 4) along Natchez Trace will continue to have access. Those fans should check the email address associated with their ticketing account for communication for any updates to the traffic patterns and lot entry.
atozsports.com
Georgia just gave the Tennessee Vols some bulletin board material
There’s been no shortage of bulletin board material for the Tennessee Vols this season. We’ve seen a Florida defensive back say he didn’t view Tennessee as a challenge. There was LSU head coach Brian Kelly suggesting that the Vols “can’t do much” because of their tempo.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel has strong take on Tennessee Vols being ranked No. 1 in College Football Playoff rankings
The Tennessee Vols are currently the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. It’s an impressive accomplishment for a team that just two years ago looked like it was on the brink of another 10 years in the wilderness. Josh Heupel, however, has managed to turn the...
atozsports.com
Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on Vols’ defense under Josh Heupel and explains why he recruited Hendon Hooker
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week and they talked quite a bit about UT and their 8-0 start to the season. Pruitt touched on the Vols’ improved defense against Kentucky and discussed why he recruited quarterback Hendon Hooker to Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Ice Cream Shop on Murfreesboro Square Teams with Rising Country Star
Rising country star Charly Reynolds has partnered with Hattie Jane’s Creamery for an exclusive signature cone available now at all their locations and shipping nationwide. The starlet loves ice cream and jumped at the chance to partner with Hattie Jane’s, a small-batch creamery and scoop shop born and raised in Tennessee.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
williamsonhomepage.com
Richard Charles McDavitt
Richard Charles McDavitt, 81, passed away peacefully on October 30 surrounded by loved ones. At his request, a small family service will be held at Brentwood United Methodist Church. Friends are welcome to visit family Saturday, November 5 from 2:00 -4:00 at 6022 Martingale Lane, Brentwood, TN. Rich was born...
williamsonhomepage.com
Kelly Lyn Marlin
Kelly Lyn Marlin, age 45 of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away October 29, 2022. Native of Williamson County, TN and a graduate of Franklin High School. Kelly was a free spirit type of person. She loved the beach and spending time with family. Preceded in death by father, Roger Dale...
WSMV
Hamburger joint created with grandfather in mind
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Shane Nasby looks to the grill, he’s looking at great memories of the past. The burger Nasby wants to be known for is Smash you can clearly see why. He recently opened Cledis off Elm Hill Pike. His first memories were with his grandpa...
williamsonhomepage.com
Harpeth Conservancy’s River Swing
More than 1,000 supporters attended Harpeth Conservancy’s 19th annual River Swing at River Circle Farm in Franklin. This was the sixth year Christian Currey chaired the fundraiser, which is held on his property. He made a significant commitment to the event this year with the installation of River Swing Way, a service road that will allow the evening to be held regardless of the weather.
williamsonhomepage.com
Bennie Johnson, Jr.
Bennie Johnson, Jr. age 87 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 1, 2022. He was born in Franklin, Tenn., to the late Bennie Sr. & Ruby Johnson. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Johnson; sisters, Ruth Hardin and Essie Williams. Bennie is survived by his sister in-law, Tiny Johnson and many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
Rutherford County Schools hopes to add new school safety position
After seeing an increase in school threats, leaders are hoping the school board will approve hiring a new assistant safety director.
Tennessee Tribune
Reality Show Comes to Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Tomorrow announces 16th annual Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards nominees
Franklin Tomorrow has announced the nominees for the 16th annual Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards to be held on Nov. 15. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Rolling Hills Community Church with doors opening at 5 p.m., for which attendees can RSVP here. According to a news release,...
WSMV
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro
The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include:. $150,000...
Nashville Parent
2022 Holiday Lights in Middle Tennessee
Holiday Lights provide a merry tradition for the entire family each year. Here’s the round up you need to fulfill all of your light-filled dreams!. Admission: $36 for adults, $30.60 for student/military and $28.80 for ages 3 – 12 Highlights: Drive or walk through interactive installations, fun performances...
Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County
No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fan, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game. Legends Sports Grill 155 Legends Dr, Lebanon, TN Come […] The post Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Comments / 0