invezz.com

Exxon raises dividend despite President Biden warning against it

Exxon Mobil Corp reports highest quarterly profit in its history. CEO Darren Woods discussed the results on CNBC Squawk Box. The oil giant raised its dividend to 91 cents per share on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) is trading up this morning after the oil giant reported its Q3...
Markets Insider

The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
Reuters

Oil falls on U.S. output gains, Chinese demand doubts

HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 on Monday on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker economic data out of China and the country's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand.
BBC

Exploratory drilling for gas in Manx waters next year, firm says

Exploratory drilling for natural gas in Manx waters will begin in late 2023, the firm behind the project has said. Crogga plans to drill an "appraisal well" to explore an area 17km (10.5miles) off Maughold Head. The search, which complies with the company's extended exploration licence, would help the firm...
getnews.info

Offshore Support Vessel Market to Hit $26.8 Billion by 2026

The global offshore support vessel market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 22.0 billion in 2021 to USD 26.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0%, during the forecast period. The global Offshore Support Vessel Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 22.0 billion in...
rigzone.com

Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History

Brazilian oil and gas major Petrobras has made an oil discovery in the co-participated area of Sépia offshore Brazil. TotalEnergies, Petrobras’ partner in the block, said that the well was drilled at a water depth of approximately 2,200 meters. The net thickness of the well’s oil column is one of the highest ever recorded in Brazil. Operations to characterize the reservoir and measure the extent of the discovery are ongoing.

