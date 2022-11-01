Read full article on original website
Related
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
invezz.com
Exxon raises dividend despite President Biden warning against it
Exxon Mobil Corp reports highest quarterly profit in its history. CEO Darren Woods discussed the results on CNBC Squawk Box. The oil giant raised its dividend to 91 cents per share on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) is trading up this morning after the oil giant reported its Q3...
Suncor Fort Hills deal hints at new strategy for Canada oil sands mine replacement
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy's (SU.TO) acquisition of a larger stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project is a sign that Canada's second-largest oil company is looking for alternatives to extending the life of its biggest mine, which has run into political obstacles, industry observers said.
Emissions from China-invested overseas coal plants equal to whole of Spain - research
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Carbon dioxide emissions from China-invested power plants overseas now stand at an estimated 245 million tonnes per year, about the same as the annual energy-related CO2 emissions from Spain or Thailand, new research showed on Tuesday.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s...
The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief
A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
China Evergrande unit gets notice for $4.48 billion loan from Shengjing Bank
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank Co Ltd (2066.HK).
Brazil's Petrobras to pay out $8.5 billion dividend amid squabble
SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will distribute dividends of around 43.68 billion reais ($8.5 billion) on its third quarter results, the firm said on Thursday, amid controversy over its massive payouts.
Oil falls on U.S. output gains, Chinese demand doubts
HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 on Monday on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker economic data out of China and the country's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand.
EU gas emissions end post-COVID rise on cleaner supply, energy-saving-study
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gas emissions from the European Union's energy sector have ended more than a year of post-pandemic rises thanks to cleaner power supplies and energy-saving efforts, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said on Thursday.
BHP sees Australia benefiting from EV metals push in U.S., Europe
SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australia is set to benefit from the growing interest in environmentally sustainable mining and minerals needed for decarbonisation, the chief of BHP Group's (BHP.AX) nickel operations said.
BBC
Exploratory drilling for gas in Manx waters next year, firm says
Exploratory drilling for natural gas in Manx waters will begin in late 2023, the firm behind the project has said. Crogga plans to drill an "appraisal well" to explore an area 17km (10.5miles) off Maughold Head. The search, which complies with the company's extended exploration licence, would help the firm...
US News and World Report
COSCO Shipping Says to Buy $2.7 Billion Port Assets From Parent, in $2.9 Billion Ship Building Deal
(Reuters) - COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to buy port assets from its parent for an aggregate 19.7 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) as it aims to build a global digital supply chain for its customers. The Chinese shipping group said it would buy 14.9%...
getnews.info
Offshore Support Vessel Market to Hit $26.8 Billion by 2026
The global offshore support vessel market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 22.0 billion in 2021 to USD 26.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0%, during the forecast period. The global Offshore Support Vessel Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 22.0 billion in...
Miners warned commodities boom could harm environment, communities
SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The push by companies and governments to take advantage of the mining boom and global minerals demand could lead to more harm to the environment and communities, an international conference heard on Wednesday.
rigzone.com
Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
Brazilian oil and gas major Petrobras has made an oil discovery in the co-participated area of Sépia offshore Brazil. TotalEnergies, Petrobras’ partner in the block, said that the well was drilled at a water depth of approximately 2,200 meters. The net thickness of the well’s oil column is one of the highest ever recorded in Brazil. Operations to characterize the reservoir and measure the extent of the discovery are ongoing.
Comments / 0