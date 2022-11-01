Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Related
Voice of America
Somali Americans Gear Up for US Midterm Elections
From the streets of Minneapolis in Minnesota, home to the largest Somali community in the United States, to the northeast side of Columbus, Ohio, home to the second-largest Somali population, to Maine and the state of Washington, the mindset of the members of the African diaspora community has been focused for weeks on the midterm elections.
Voice of America
Voters Concerned About Election Integrity in US Midterms
PHOENIX, Ariz. — For most of 2022, senior intelligence analyst Brian Liston noted it was quiet on the fake U.S. social media accounts believed to be from Russia. That changed in August as the U.S. midterm elections approached. “We saw these accounts beginning to spin up, talking about election...
Voice of America
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Oct. 30–Nov. 5
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. Analysts Don't Expect Significant Changes in Immigration Policy After the Midterms. Despite the record influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and a shortage of workers in...
Voice of America
How US Voting Laws Have Changed Since 2020
Washington — If you're a registered voter in the Western U.S. state of Nevada, you’d have received a mail-in ballot this year, whether you asked for one or not. That's thanks to a new law that the state enacted last year as part of a broader effort to make it easier for people to vote.
Voice of America
This Election Day, Millions of Americans Won’t Be Voting in English
This Election Day, more than 80 million Americans will have the option to vote in a language other than English, thanks to a federal provision that guarantees language assistance in the voting process for certain groups of people. “The idea was to take groups that were historically excluded from the...
Voice of America
US Election Terms Explained
Apart from national, statewide and local races, many states have measures on the ballot, which are issues or questions that voters are asked to decide. Topics of this year’s ballot measures include marijuana, voting-related policies and abortion, the latter of which is appearing on ballots in six states. The increase in abortion-related measures follows this year’s Supreme Court decision overturning a national right to an abortion, which gave states the final power to set most abortion laws.
Voice of America
More Women Register to Vote After Supreme Court Abortion Decision
Democratic strategist and pollster Tom Bonier has never experienced anything like it in his 28 years of analyzing elections. "We're seeing women engage politically at a greater rate than I've seen before," he says. In the month after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which guarantees a...
'Fox News Sunday' on November 6, 2022
Host Shannon Bream welcomed guests Dana Perino, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Gov. Kevin Stitt, and more to discuss the latest political news ahead of the midterms.
Warnock, Walker get personal in Georgia's closing arguments
Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is intensifying his critique of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker ahead of Election Day to say the celebrity athlete is fundamentally unfit for Capitol Hill
Voice of America
Peru Protesters Seek President’s Removal
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across Peru on Saturday to demand the resignation of leftist President Pedro Castillo. Castillo’s government is under investigation following several corruption charges. In Lima, the capital, protesters marched toward Congress, but their procession was halted when dozens of riot police released tear...
Voice of America
Finally of Age, First Gen Z Candidates Run for Congress
The average age in the current U.S. Congress is 59—the oldest in history. But members of Gen Z, the eldest of whom is 25, are poised to change that. “I didn't run to be the first Gen Z member of Congress. I ran to serve my community,” says Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 25, the Democratic nominee for Florida's 10th Congressional District.
Voice of America
US Security Officials Warn Lone Actors Likely the Biggest Election Threat
Washington — U.S. officials charged with helping to secure the upcoming midterm elections fear the most dangerous and most likely threats may be difficult or impossible to detect in advance, and that the risk of violence will only escalate once the polls close. The assessment, based on intelligence from...
Voice of America
Biden, Trump Push Pennsylvania US Senate Candidates Ahead of Midterms
PHILADELPHIA/LATROBE, Pa. — U.S. President Joe Biden told voters in Pennsylvania that a Democratic loss in Tuesday's midterm elections would have "decades" of consequences, while Republicans including his predecessor Donald Trump predicted a sweeping victory. The biggest names in U.S. politics — Biden, Trump and former President Barack Obama...
Voice of America
How to Avoid Plagiarism
In the digital age, it has become easy for students to find and copy published material. But copying another person’s writing without giving them credit can get students into big trouble. Copying another person’s writing without giving them credit is called plagiarism. Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster says the word...
Voice of America
US Jails Found Rife With Violence, Abuse and Overcrowding
In California, lawyers accused staff at the Los Angeles County jail of chaining mentally ill detainees to chairs for days at a time. In West Virginia, people held in the Southern Regional Jail sued the state, saying they found urine and semen in their food. In Missouri, detainees in the St. Louis jail staged multiple uprisings last year, while in Texas, a guard at Houston’s overcrowded Harris County Jail said she and her coworkers had started carrying knives to work for fear that they wouldn’t have backup if violence broke out.
Comments / 0