How to celebrate National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

The first week of November is National Animal Shelter Appreciation week, and there are various ways to get involved and help animal shelters in Greater Cincinnati. Whether you are looking to adopt or foster a pet, volunteer your time at a shelter or donate supplies, animal shelters are always in need.
Holiday light displays to illuminate Cincinnati trails next month

The Cincinnati Nature Center is letting people experience local trails in a whole new light this December. Light in the Forest will illuminate trails, with artistic light displays reflecting themes of peace, tranquility and inspiration. The illuminated trees and paths will illuminate with new light displays by five regional artists....
Here's your chance to order Thanksgiving pies while helping in-need senior citizens

This year, you can give back to the community while ordering your Thanksgiving dessert staples. With the "Bust a Crust!" fundraiser, you can purchase delicious pies for your Thanksgiving dinner, while providing food, companionship and a whole lot more to 7,000 area seniors throughout the entire holiday season. The pies are donated by presenting sponsor, Sara Lee, as well as numerous local "Pie Master" bakeries.
'A hidden type of student': New UC organizations expand resources for student mothers

The next time you're in class, look to your left, then to your right. One-in-five of your fellow classmates is a parent. In fact, according to a study by the National Center for Education Statistics, over 22% of undergraduate college students are parents. Despite that statistic, this surprisingly large population of students seems to be unknown to their peers.
Cincinnati McDonald's manager is surprised with a new puppy

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati McDonald's employee of over 48 years who lost her dog earlier this year was in for a sweet surprise when she received a golden retriever puppy. On Monday morning, store owner Karen Heimkreiter surprised general manager Deb Sandfoss with an in-store celebration and a new puppy to recognize her hard work and sales achievements.
Jim And Jack’s On The River

Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 3rd Nov at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
The New Ludlow High School Mascot

Recently, Ludlow High had an unexpected visitor in the A wing—a bat. The bat first arrived at the school sometime on Monday October 26, and the news quickly spread throughout the school. Pictures had circulated around the school, and almost everyone had come to greet the new visitor. Teachers...
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
Ivan Pace Jr. named semifinalist for multiple football awards

The University of Cincinnati (UC) football team’s Ivan Pace Jr. has been named a semifinalist for both the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top outstanding defensive player of the year, and the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker. Earlier today, the Butkus Award named Pace the National Linebacker of the Month.
