WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo reveals newest nutcracker statue featuring Fiona the hippo
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoos Fiona the hippo's stardom is reaching new heights. The zoo revealed its newest 24-foot tall nutcracker statue featuring the famous hippo resident. The zoo teased the statue on Wednesday saying its giving the giant nutcracker statue a whole new look. The zoo said the statue...
University of Cincinnati News Record
How to celebrate National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
The first week of November is National Animal Shelter Appreciation week, and there are various ways to get involved and help animal shelters in Greater Cincinnati. Whether you are looking to adopt or foster a pet, volunteer your time at a shelter or donate supplies, animal shelters are always in need.
WLWT 5
Holiday light displays to illuminate Cincinnati trails next month
The Cincinnati Nature Center is letting people experience local trails in a whole new light this December. Light in the Forest will illuminate trails, with artistic light displays reflecting themes of peace, tranquility and inspiration. The illuminated trees and paths will illuminate with new light displays by five regional artists....
cincinnatirefined.com
Here's your chance to order Thanksgiving pies while helping in-need senior citizens
This year, you can give back to the community while ordering your Thanksgiving dessert staples. With the "Bust a Crust!" fundraiser, you can purchase delicious pies for your Thanksgiving dinner, while providing food, companionship and a whole lot more to 7,000 area seniors throughout the entire holiday season. The pies are donated by presenting sponsor, Sara Lee, as well as numerous local "Pie Master" bakeries.
WLWT 5
How haunted is Cincinnati? A first-hand look at some of the spookiest places in our area
CINCINNATI — It's called the City of Seven Hills, but some would say the hills are haunted. Established in 1861, Arnold's Bar and Grille has been at the heart of entertainment in our city for over a century. Once, it was at the heart of the red-light district, but inside their walls there's a lot more to tell than the story of booze and burgers.
University of Cincinnati News Record
'A hidden type of student': New UC organizations expand resources for student mothers
The next time you're in class, look to your left, then to your right. One-in-five of your fellow classmates is a parent. In fact, according to a study by the National Center for Education Statistics, over 22% of undergraduate college students are parents. Despite that statistic, this surprisingly large population of students seems to be unknown to their peers.
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati McDonald's manager is surprised with a new puppy
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati McDonald's employee of over 48 years who lost her dog earlier this year was in for a sweet surprise when she received a golden retriever puppy. On Monday morning, store owner Karen Heimkreiter surprised general manager Deb Sandfoss with an in-store celebration and a new puppy to recognize her hard work and sales achievements.
eaglecountryonline.com
Jim And Jack’s On The River
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 3rd Nov at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
Cincinnati Pizza Week Serves Up $9 Pies from Participating Restaurants Nov. 7-13
Use the Pizza Week app to find pizzas, check in at participating restaurants and win prizes.
Fox 19
Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
ludlowcub.com
The New Ludlow High School Mascot
Recently, Ludlow High had an unexpected visitor in the A wing—a bat. The bat first arrived at the school sometime on Monday October 26, and the news quickly spread throughout the school. Pictures had circulated around the school, and almost everyone had come to greet the new visitor. Teachers...
WLWT 5
Halloween mystery: Statue outside Hamilton art center mysteriously transformed into iconic E.T. scene
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Halloween prank in Hamilton has employees of one business pretty impressed. When the Fitton Center staff showed up for work Monday morning, they saw their statue rocking a new outfit. Someone transformed it into the iconic bike scene from the movie "E.T." directed by Cincinnati-native...
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
15 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Nov. 4-6)
November already has the perfect mix of events that celebrate fall weather while looking ahead to wintry activities. Choose your favorites below.
Fox 19
Price Hill community leads project to restore cemetery forgotten over the years
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Wednesday in Price Hill, archeologists started the first phase of work to restore and properly honor those buried in Potter’s Field Cemetery that has been ignored for decades. The cemetery has been in poor condition since the 1980′s and the project to restore it has...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Olympus needs belly rubs and a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ready to give your next dog a lot of belly rubs? Olympus might be your girl. She's a big girl at about 00 pounds but actually needs to add a few more pounds. The folks at Cincinnati Animal CARE say she's just the sweetest dog.
If Passed, Cincinnati's Issue 11 Could Rein in Mayoral Power
Issue 11 would eliminate the mayor’s “pocket veto.”
University of Cincinnati News Record
Ivan Pace Jr. named semifinalist for multiple football awards
The University of Cincinnati (UC) football team’s Ivan Pace Jr. has been named a semifinalist for both the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top outstanding defensive player of the year, and the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker. Earlier today, the Butkus Award named Pace the National Linebacker of the Month.
wvxu.org
With local reports of mushroom poisoning, WVXU goes foraging with an expert for some tips
If there was ever a hobby where knowing what you’re doing was super important, it’s foraging for mushrooms. This fall, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center tweeted it was treating multiple patients for mushroom poisoning. The science publication ars Technica reported on the poisonous fungi in this article.
