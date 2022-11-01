ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Related
The Hill

Here’s why the Fed’s next big rate hike may be its last

The Federal Reserve is on track to issue another massive rate hike Wednesday before slowing down the pace of its battle to fight inflation. Analysts and economists are confident the Fed will hike its baseline interest rate range by another 0.75 percentage points at the end of a Wednesday meeting. The Fed’s move will mark the fourth consecutive rate hike of a size it once considered “unusually large.”
NASDAQ

Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
kitco.com

Gold prices move near session highs as Federal Reserve raises interest rates 75 basis points

(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some new buying momentum as the Federal Reserve looks to slightly adjust its aggressive monetary policy stance. In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve raised its Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points. This is the fourth consecutive supersized rate hike this year. While the central bank remains focused on bringing inflation down, it does appear to be adjusting its stance.
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
The Hill

On The Money — What the Fed’s latest rate hike means for you

We’ve got five big things you need to know about the Federal Reserve’s move to raise interest rates. We’ll also look at why the rate hike will keep pushing mortgage rates higher and a take on why corporate profit margins are pushing up inflation. 😴 But first,...
iheart.com

Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates For 6th Time In Bid To Tame Inflation

The Federal Reserve announced it is raising interest rates by 0.75% on Wednesday (November 2) as it tries to clamp down on inflation. It is the sixth time this year that the Fed has raised interest rates, bringing them to range between 3.75% to 4%, the highest levels since January 2008.
Reuters

No liquidity distress in U.S. bonds: NY Fed economist

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cost of new debt for companies may be at a premium but there is no liquidity distress yet in the U.S. corporate bond markets, said Nina Boyarchenko, head of microfinance studies at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a developer of the Corporate Bond Market Distress Index (CMDI).
Reuters

Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.

