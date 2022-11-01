Read full article on original website
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
Here’s why the Fed’s next big rate hike may be its last
The Federal Reserve is on track to issue another massive rate hike Wednesday before slowing down the pace of its battle to fight inflation. Analysts and economists are confident the Fed will hike its baseline interest rate range by another 0.75 percentage points at the end of a Wednesday meeting. The Fed’s move will mark the fourth consecutive rate hike of a size it once considered “unusually large.”
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
Billionaire investor says the Fed ‘is doing all the right things now’, but that a recession is still likely
Over the past few months, economists and investors have repeatedly blamed the Federal Reserve for waiting too long to try to counter high inflation. But some of those same critics are now saying the central bank is finally on the right track. “I think the Fed is doing all the...
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Global economy approaching a recession, central banks unchained - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The global economy is approaching a recession as economists polled by Reuters once again cut growth forecasts for key economies while central banks keep raising interest rates to bring down persistently-high inflation.
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
The Fed won't pivot from its rate hikes until the end of 2023, as inflation is persistent and the economy isn't slowing as expected, JPMorgan strategist says
The Fed won't pivot from rate hikes until the end of 2023, according to JPMorgan strategist Julia Wang. Wang pointed to strong GDP and labor market data, which would bolster the economy as the Fed keeps hiking rates. "The weakness in the economy isn't really as big or coming as...
Fed Preview: Sticky Inflation May Prevent Pivot, But Big Rate Hikes Still Likely
Investors looking for a clear signal that the Federal Reserve plans to slow, or perhaps even pause, its relentless rate hike path are likely to be disappointed when Chairman Jerome Powell lays out his inflation-fighting tactics later today in Washington. Markets are in near unanimity the Powell and his colleagues...
U.S. inflation will moderate next year, but a recession is ‘inevitable,’ says Man Group hedge fund CEO
Man Group CEO Luke Ellis sees a very narrow runway for a soft economic landing. The good news is that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to cool off inflation by hiking interest rates will succeed—but it will come at the cost of higher unemployment and an almost certain recession.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
kitco.com
Gold prices move near session highs as Federal Reserve raises interest rates 75 basis points
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some new buying momentum as the Federal Reserve looks to slightly adjust its aggressive monetary policy stance. In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve raised its Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points. This is the fourth consecutive supersized rate hike this year. While the central bank remains focused on bringing inflation down, it does appear to be adjusting its stance.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
On The Money — What the Fed’s latest rate hike means for you
We’ve got five big things you need to know about the Federal Reserve’s move to raise interest rates. We’ll also look at why the rate hike will keep pushing mortgage rates higher and a take on why corporate profit margins are pushing up inflation. 😴 But first,...
iheart.com
Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates For 6th Time In Bid To Tame Inflation
The Federal Reserve announced it is raising interest rates by 0.75% on Wednesday (November 2) as it tries to clamp down on inflation. It is the sixth time this year that the Fed has raised interest rates, bringing them to range between 3.75% to 4%, the highest levels since January 2008.
No liquidity distress in U.S. bonds: NY Fed economist
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cost of new debt for companies may be at a premium but there is no liquidity distress yet in the U.S. corporate bond markets, said Nina Boyarchenko, head of microfinance studies at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a developer of the Corporate Bond Market Distress Index (CMDI).
Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation
Fed officials have now imposed the sharpest increases in interest rates since the 1980s, as the cost of living crisis batters consumers
