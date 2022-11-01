ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Earth's Climate Emergency: Vital signs at 'record extremes'

By Steve Lundeberg Guest Article
The North Coast Citizen
The North Coast Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YC6yF_0iuXMCnk00

The Earth’s vital signs have worsened to the point that “humanity is unequivocally facing a climate emergency," according to a just-published report by an international coalition of researchers.

The report, “World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency 2022,” published in the journal BioScience, notes that 16 of 35 planetary vital signs the authors use to track climate change are at record extremes.

The report’s authors share new data illustrating increasing frequency of extreme heat events, rising global tree cover loss because of fires, and a greater prevalence of the mosquito-borne dengue virus.

They also note large increases in fossil fuel energy consumption following COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns – despite an upswing in commitments for fossil fuel divestment – and a rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels to 418 parts per million, the highest on record.

William Ripple, a distinguished professor in the OSU College of Forestry, and postdoctoral researcher Christopher Wolf are the lead authors of the report, and 10 other U.S. and global scientists are co-authors. The report follows by five years the “World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity: A Second Notice” published by Ripple in in BioScience and co-signed by more than 15,000 scientists in 184 countries.

“As we can see by the annual surges in climate disasters, we are now in the midst of a major climate crisis, with far worse to come if we keep doing things the way we’ve been doing them,” Wolf said. “We implore our fellow scientists to join us in advocating for research-based approaches to climate and environmental decision-making.”

Other co-authors of the report are from UCLA, the University of Sydney, Independent University Bangladesh, the University of Cambridge, the University of Exeter, Bezos Earth Fund and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

“Climate change is not a standalone issue,” said Saleemul Huq of Independent University Bangladesh. “It is part of a larger systemic problem of ecological overshoot where human demand is exceeding the regenerative capacity of the biosphere. To avoid more untold human suffering, we need to protect nature, eliminate most fossil fuel emissions and support socially just climate adaptations with a focus on low-income areas that are most vulnerable.”

The report points out that in the three decades since more than 1,700 scientists signed the original “World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity” in 1992, global greenhouse gas emissions have increased by 40%.

“As Earth’s temperatures are creeping up, the frequency or magnitude of some types of climate disasters may actually be leaping up,” said the University of Sydney’s Thomas Newsome. “We urge our fellow scientists around the world to speak out on climate change.”

In addition to Wolf and Ripple, three other OSU scientists are co-authors of the paper: Jillian Gregg, Matthew Betts and Beverly Law.

“World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency 2022” is an update of a paper published in BioScience three years ago. The Alliance of World Scientists, an independent organization formed to be a collective voice on environmental sustainability and human well-being, continues to collect co-signers on the 2019 paper. To date more than 14,000 scientists from 158 countries have signed.

Ongoing work to spur climate change action by scientists around the world is chronicled in a new 35-minute documentary film “The Scientist’s Warning.” The film, by Oregon State Productions, is now available for free online viewing following its Oct. 14 premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival in Newport Beach, California.

“The Scientist’s Warning” also chronicles Ripple’s personal journey: from a rural, low-income childhood in South Dakota in the 1950s to becoming an ecologist in Yellowstone to assuming a role as a global advocate for using science to make informed policy decisions.

“Look at all of these fires, floods and massive storms,” Ripple said. “The specter of climate change is at the door and pounding hard.”

Oregon State Productions makes films as part of the university’s mission to educate the public about critical issues facing our planet and highlight those working to make a difference. Its portfolio includes the feature-length documentary “Saving Atlantis,” which tells the story of the world’s declining coral reefs and some of the people working to save them.

Steve Lundeberg is a researcher and writer for Oregon State University Relations and Marketing. He may be reached at steve.lundeberg@oregonstate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
waste360.com

History of Climate Change Science

Discussions around climate change and the need to address the increase in greenhouse gas emissions globally have recently grown. What is interesting is the importance of maintaining the temperature of the earth’s surface is not a new observation but was first identified in 1827 by Fourier. Followed by Tyndale...
GreenMatters

As Climate Mitigation Efforts Stumble, We Need Climate Adaptation More Than Ever

For decades, scientists have been saying that we need to make efforts to stop the climate crisis in its tracks. But as the climate emergency continues to get worse, it’s clear that many are tragically content with ignoring that advice. So instead of mitigation (or ideally, alongside mitigation) we must ramp up climate adaptation. But what does adaptation to climate change involve, exactly?
Complex

U.N. Report Predicts Earth Is Close to Passing Climate Change Limits

A new United Nations report on the emissions gap has determined the planet is falling short in controlling climate change. According to scientific studies published this week, experts predict Earth temperatures will hit three degrees Celsius within the next 80 years. Should the planet hit that threshold, it would be double that of the preindustrial levels (1.5 degrees Celsius) that were set in 2015 under the Paris climate agreement.
The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
The Guardian

Europe’s climate warming at twice rate of global average, says report

Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average in the last 30 years, according to a report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The effects of this warming are already being seen, with droughts, wildfires and ice melts taking place across the continent. The European State of the Climate report, produced with the EU’s Copernicus service, warns that as the warming trend continues, exceptional heat, wildfires, floods and other climate breakdown outcomes will affect society, economies and ecosystems.
AFP

Land-based climate plans 'unrealistic': report

The world needs to set aside an area bigger than the United States for tree planting and other measures to meet climate pledges, according to research published Tuesday that warned against "unrealistic" carbon-cutting plans. An assessment of plans from 166 countries and the European Union, released by the University of Melbourne, estimated that the total area implied was almost 1.2 billion hectares (2.9 billion acres) -- bigger than the United States, or four times the size of India.
The Independent

‘Wonder material’ scrubs CO2 from power plants before it reaches the atmosphere

Scientists have discovered a reusable material that can capture carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US claim that the aluminium formate material, known as ALF, lacks the shortcomings of other proposed carbon filtration methods and is made of substances found abundantly.“What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability and ease of preparation,” said Hayden Evans, a chemist at the...
The Hill

Is hydrogen really the Holy Grail of green energy?

Driven by severe price shocks in the oil and gas market combined with the urgent need for low-carbon fuels to stave off a climate crisis, hydrogen is being aggressively promoted as a cure for climate and energy security concerns. Producers, investors and policymakers all are rallying around the prospect of an environmentally friendly solution that can be made using renewable energy or natural gas. While hydrogen offers an important opportunity, we must be cautious about its potential downsides.
The Independent

Huge gap in funding to protect people from ‘here-and-now’ climate impacts, UN warns

The money needed to adapt to “here-and-now” impacts of the climate crisis is up to ten times below what’s needed - and the finance gap is growing ever larger, the United Nations has revealed. With just days until global climate summit, Cop27, the latest in a series of damning reports has found a worrying lack of funds for communities facing more extreme storms, flooding, droughts and heat.At the pinnacle of risk are the world’s most vulnerable people.“Climate change is landing blow after blow upon humanity, as we saw throughout 2022: most viscerally in the floods that put much of...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Global giving to stop climate change increased 25 percent in 2021

Total philanthropic giving saw a sharp increase in the area of climate change mitigation in 2021, outpacing the increase in overall philanthropic giving for the year, a report from the ClimateWorks Foundation finds. The report, Funding Trends 2022: Climate Change Mitigation Philanthropy (19 pages, PDF), found that total philanthropic giving...
The Guardian

‘Climate carnage’: UN demands funding surge to save millions of lives

A dramatic increase in funding for climate adaptation is needed to save millions of lives from “climate carnage”, the UN secretary general, António Guterres, has said. Climate adaptation includes preparing defences against rising floods, shelters against intensifying cyclones and emergency plans to protect people during worsening heatwaves and droughts. Guterres said only a small fraction of the required finance was given by rich nations to protect vulnerable people.
The Independent

World must dramatically increase efforts to adapt to climate impacts, UN warns

Countries must dramatically and urgently increase efforts to adapt to climate change as it lands “blow after blow upon humanity”, the UN has warned.Ahead of Cop27 international climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the UN said the estimated costs of coping with climate impacts are five to 10 times greater than the finance going to developing countries to help them adapt.The money needed to help the developing world adapt is set to increase to as much as £300 billion a year by the end of the decade, a UN report said.UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called for a “global surge in...
protocol.com

Data centers aren’t prepared for the climate crisis

Increasingly extreme weather threatens data centers and one of the things cloud computing customers prioritize most: reliability. Data center operators have long planned for some climate risks, but climate change is increasing the odds of extreme events and throwing new ones into the mix. That’s creating a reckoning for operators, who could have to reevaluate everything from where to site new data centers to physically hardening infrastructure and spreading workloads across multiple regions.
FLORIDA STATE
Grist

Report: Countries need an impossible amount of land to meet climate pledges

To reach net-zero carbon goals with their current plans, countries around the world will need 1.2 billion hectares of land, an area larger than the United States and equivalent to the world’s total cropland, for carbon removal projects. More than half of that land would need to be transformed into new forests. According to a new study, countries are over reliant on massive tree planting projects, and other land-based carbon removal schemes, to meet climate targets and avoid more effective measures like cutting fossil fuel use or conserving primary forests.
The North Coast Citizen

The North Coast Citizen

Manzanita, OR
98
Followers
414
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The North Coast Citizen covers local news in the Manzanita and Tillamook County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.northcoastcitizen.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy