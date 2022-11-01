ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

Man's Tip About Why We Should Avoid Hotels in Japan Is a Must-See

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmtqG_0iuXLkeX00

One of the great things about traveling in Japan is that accommodations can be found for fairly cheap. You can easily book a cozy hotel room with all the amenities+ free breakfast every morning in the heart of Tokyo for between $40-55 a night. However, they are a little small compared to US hotel rooms- if you need a bit more elbow room, you may want to try a different route.

When TikTok user @microjordannyc visited Kyoto, he chose to avoid going the hotel route. His solution? Renting a machiya, or townhouse.

This is definitely a pretty swanky place to stay! One advantage it has over many budget hotels, aside from its extra spaciousness, is that it reflects more traditional Japanese aesthetics- at least, this house does. We noticed in the background, behind the tree, there was a washitsu- a traditional Japanese-style tatami mat room. Many Western tourists appreciate getting to experience aspects of Japanese culture that are less common in their part of the world. If you want something more traditional, a machiya like this one might be your best bet.

One downside, however, is that while machiya are more common in Kyoto, they're less common in Tokyo, which is usually on top of tourist's list of places to visit. Always check your options well in advance!

But what did his viewers think? Some were 100% on board. One user, @kiazestarbys, had stayed in one themselves: "My friends and I stayed in a 100+ year old Machiya in Kyoto, Japan for 3 days. It was so worth the money, what a neat experience." "Did this on my trip 3 years ago. so worth it," agreed @kitsune.katie.

However, it should be noted that the price point ($70-300/night, depending on the area, according to him) is not the most budget-friendly, which turned some viewers off. "Stayed in business hotels, they’re fine and are fluent in English 90% of the time,' shared one user. "I’m here to explore Japan, not stay inside the entire time. A $60 night room that’s small is fine by me," said @karinh2os. Some users offered completely different alternatives as well. "Even better: stay at a ryokan [traditional Japanese inn]," suggested @thekittyandmarley.

Whatever you choose for your accommodations while visiting Japan, ultimately we hope you pick the option that suits you and your plans best. Japan is a beautiful country with excellent options for travelers wherever they stay!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News!

Comments / 2

Related
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Daily Mail

Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli files $569,000 suit against private jet firm for giving him 'older, noisier' plane on US tour - and claiming pilot's on-board announcement about turbulence triggered his fear of flying

Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli is suing a luxury jet service alleging the company provided him an older, noisier plane than previously agreed upon. The 64-year-old filed the suit against Private Jet Services of Seabrook, New Hampshire, is seeking $569,000 for refunds of 15 flights, the amount paid for alternative flight arrangements, lawyer fees and damages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yana Bostongirl

Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity

Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.
msn.com

What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
COLORADO STATE
vinlove.net

Climbing to the top of the tree to harvest ‘black gold’, farmers pocket thousands of dollars

During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
193
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy