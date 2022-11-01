ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Has Perfect Response When Husband Asks Her What She Wants to Do This Weekend

By Shawna Davis
When men ask their wives what they want to do for the weekend, some women’s responses may suggest having a date night that includes dinner and a movie, while other women like the idea of taking a quick getaway without the kids. However, for TikTok user @chilasteveson , her response wasn’t so typical.

In the quick video, @chilasteveson her response is to work on a DIY project that included doing a little housework. However, it’s not typical housework such as washing sides, folding clothes or other daunting chores we sometimes avoid doing, instead she filmed herself giving her room a little makeover. She created a wooden slat wall and after putting it together completely, she carefully painted over the wood with a beautiful sage green color and the finished looking was stunning!

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers in the comment section were just as impressed with this DIY as we are. “Beautiful job!” @bambi61k commented. “Really nice job…Love the idea and the color!!” @mariancarter217 shared. “LOVE IT!!” @mizz_hizz_frdrck wrote.

We’re not sure if this project took the whole weekend to do, but she did a great job.

You know, we’d call this the perfect weekend activity, too!

