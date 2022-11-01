ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon, WI

Duluth Proposes Rate Increase For Downtown Parking In 2023

Parking in downtown Duluth will cost you more next year if a proposed rate adjustment passes the approval of the city council. City leaders have released a document that presents the Duluth Parking 2023 Parking Rate Adjustment plans to the general public ahead of the council's vote. In defense of...
DULUTH, MN
Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street

I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
DULUTH, MN
Members Sought For St. Louis County Public Health + Human Services Advisory Committee

You could help shape the response to needs for St. Louis County residents. You could also make a little spending money for your time. St. Louis County is looking for volunteers to serve on its Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee (PHHS). The committee is tasked with making recommendations to both the St. Louis County Board and the PHHS Department regarding public health and human service needs for communities and residents.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Essentia Health Relaxes Visitor Restrictions For Duluth + Superior

Good news arrived Thursday for those receiving care at Essentia Health's hospitals in Duluth. The visitor restrictions that had been in place have been relaxed, meaning patients are now being allowed more visitors. Essentia Health notified the public through a press release, which explained the details of the change as...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Police Department Warns Of Another Scam In Area

This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
DULUTH, MN
Twin Ports Area Minnesota Deer Season Opener Weather Forecast

As many gear up for Minnesota's Deer Rifle Season the biggest talk leading to it is usually the weather. There are of course other considerations like how much beer to bring and making deer stand safety a priority, but what you'll need to wear to be comfortable sitting in the elements is high on a lot of people's lists.
MINNESOTA STATE
Maurices Launches Innovative Jeans Fit Exchange Program

The Maurices clothing store is definitely putting its money where its mouth is by truly providing some amazing customer service to their customers. Last month the store chain launched its exclusive limitless jeans collection. For many women, myself included finding and wearing the perfect pair of jeans can be a total nightmare, but they have expanded their collection of sizes, styles, and colors in a jeggings high-waisted style to meet the needs of a huge variety of customers.
DULUTH, MN
