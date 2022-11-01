Read full article on original website
Duluth Proposes Rate Increase For Downtown Parking In 2023
Parking in downtown Duluth will cost you more next year if a proposed rate adjustment passes the approval of the city council. City leaders have released a document that presents the Duluth Parking 2023 Parking Rate Adjustment plans to the general public ahead of the council's vote. In defense of...
Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street
I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
Douglas County Board Looks To Reduce Budget Costs At Jail
When it was built, the Douglas County Jail facility was designed to be pay for itself - at least when it came to the daily cost per inmate. However, in the roughly twenty years since it opened, that has never materialized, with taxpayers left footing the remaining expenses. Douglas County...
City of Duluth Launches GetGreen App To Encourage Local Climate Change Behaviors
Living in a nature-rich part of the country like we do in the Northland, doing all we can to protect the environment just seems to come naturally. But there's always room for improvement. That's the impetus behind the launch of a new app that's tailored specifically towards Twin Ports residents.
City Leaders Offer Plan To ‘Fix’ Downtown Duluth Problems, Taskforce Results Provide Action Plan For The Future
The problems in downtown Duluth are hard to ignore. Blight. Crime. Drugs. Homelessness. While these have always been issues for the downtown business community, it seems that - for a variety of reasons - they've gotten worse over the last few years. And the pandemic didn't help. To address the...
Members Sought For St. Louis County Public Health + Human Services Advisory Committee
You could help shape the response to needs for St. Louis County residents. You could also make a little spending money for your time. St. Louis County is looking for volunteers to serve on its Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee (PHHS). The committee is tasked with making recommendations to both the St. Louis County Board and the PHHS Department regarding public health and human service needs for communities and residents.
Essentia Health Relaxes Visitor Restrictions For Duluth + Superior
Good news arrived Thursday for those receiving care at Essentia Health's hospitals in Duluth. The visitor restrictions that had been in place have been relaxed, meaning patients are now being allowed more visitors. Essentia Health notified the public through a press release, which explained the details of the change as...
Duluth Police Department Warns Of Another Scam In Area
This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
Here’s How MNDOT Will Reduce Oversize Load Traffic Jams In Duluth [PHOTOS]
For some time now, the Twin Ports - especially Duluth - has been the port of call for ships transporting large, oversize cargo. From the ship to the rail or highway, that cargo then travels to its final destination, utilizing the "farthest inland port in the United States" as its jumping-off point.
Missing Person Alert: Authorities Need Help Locating Carlton, Minnesota Man
A Northland man has gone missing and local authorities have reached out to the public in an effort to locate him a quickly as possible. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension posted the Missing Person Alert Wednesday morning on their official Facebook page, on behalf of the Carlton County Sheriff's Office:
Duluth’s Burrito Union Announces The Return Of The Thanksgiving Burrito
There are several annual traditions across the Northland that give us reminders that the seasons are about to change. Even though we're currently experiencing nice, warm temperatures, on such annual tradition was announced to remind us that Thanksgiving, and colder weather, are not too far away. However, this annual tradition...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Take A Look Inside Duluth’s Central High School & Their Last Assembly
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
Duluth’s Enger Park Golf Course Closing This Week For The Season
The Northland is enjoying mild Halloween temperatures that will only get warmer as the middle of the week approaches. This weather has certainly allowed golfers to enjoy extra time out on area courses, however fans of Enger Park Golf Course better enjoy it while they can!. The City of Duluth...
Duluth Airshow Tickets On Sale Tuesday Featuring New Elite Seating Option
While winter hasn't even arrived yet, it's never a bad time to make plans for next summer! This is especially true when it comes to planning another weekend with the Duluth Airshow. The United States Navy Blue Angels are set to headline the 2023 Duluth Airshow, which is Saturday July...
Hermantown Community Learning Center Adds Major Playground Area
In 2019 the Hermantown Community School District broke ground on a new facility, The Hermantown Community Learning Center. Before the new building was in place they had been renting a small facility that was not located on the same campus as the middle and high school or the hockey arena.
Twin Ports Area Minnesota Deer Season Opener Weather Forecast
As many gear up for Minnesota's Deer Rifle Season the biggest talk leading to it is usually the weather. There are of course other considerations like how much beer to bring and making deer stand safety a priority, but what you'll need to wear to be comfortable sitting in the elements is high on a lot of people's lists.
8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
Construction Begins On UW-Superior’s Lake Superior Research Institute Floating Classroom
Living in the Northland provides some amazing natural surroundings and there's none bigger than Lake Superior. In the near future, students at the University of Wisconsin-Superior will be provided a truly unique educational opportunity involving the Great Lake. After a year and a half of planning, the UWS Floating Classroom...
Maurices Launches Innovative Jeans Fit Exchange Program
The Maurices clothing store is definitely putting its money where its mouth is by truly providing some amazing customer service to their customers. Last month the store chain launched its exclusive limitless jeans collection. For many women, myself included finding and wearing the perfect pair of jeans can be a total nightmare, but they have expanded their collection of sizes, styles, and colors in a jeggings high-waisted style to meet the needs of a huge variety of customers.
