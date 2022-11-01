Read full article on original website
AMD RDNA 3 GPUs to be in good supply, leaks claim
The reveal for AMD’s RDNA3 GPUs is right around the corner. We’ve got more details on what you can expect from the upcoming GPUs, including that they will be in good supply for launch. AMD is due to officially announce its RDNA 3 GPUs very soon. But, it...
Modded GTA V Running on NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU Gets Boosted to 16K Resolution with Ray-Tracing
If 4K and 8K resolution just isn’t crisp enough, check out a modded GTA V game running on an NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU in native 16K, complete with ray-tracing. You’ll need NaturalVision Evolved (NVE), a work-in-progress visual overhaul mod that is currently in the early access stage, to test out this version of GTA V though.
Watch AMD announce its new Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards right here
"Together we advance_gaming" is my new catchphrase.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
AMD argues against Ryzen 7000 gaming performance issues being caused by Windows 11
Multiple reports stated that AMD's Ryzen 7000 ran into performance issues when running Windows 11. AMD has since come out with a statement disagreeing with those claims.
Hurry and save $500 on the Dell XPS 17 before stock runs out
Great laptop deals are the ideal time to buy one of the best laptops around, and we’re huge fans of the Dell XPS 17. Ordinarily priced at $2,549, it’s down to $2,049 at Dell, meaning you save a huge $500 on the usual price. Featuring a high-end machine for anyone looking to upgrade their home office or be able to work effectively on the move, this is a deal not to be missed. As with all Dell laptop deals, though, it’s likely to end soon, so here’s a quick overview of why you need to hit the buy button.
AMD announces RX 7900 XT & XTX RDNA 3 GPUs, starting at $899
AMD has finally announced the RX 7900 XT & XTX RDNA 3 graphics cards. The GPUs will be released December 13th, starting at $899. AMD has finally announced its new-generation RDNA 3-based graphics cards during their “together we advance_gaming” presentation. the brand-new GPUs hope to increase performance and efficiency to the higher end of the GPU stack, compared to Nvidia’s RTX 40-series, and namely the RTX 4090.
Wild Rift patch 3.4c notes: Warwick release, first ever Malphite nerf
Included in this update is the release of Warwick, the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun, alongside the very first Malphite buff in Wild Rift. Here are the full Wild Rift patch notes for 3.4c. The new Wild Rift update has released. As a whole, it’s on the smaller end of the...
Apex Legends pro Albralelie grills Catalyst on release: “As bad as day one Fuse”
Catalyst has finally launched with Apex Legends Season 15’s arrival on November 1, but players aren’t impressed. Streamer and pro Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith claimed the new Legend was in dire need of buffs, calling her “as bad as day one Fuse”. Catalyst has finally...
Further Valorant UI changes planned as players request revert
Riot changed up Valorant’s main menu interface in patch 5.08, modernizing it. However, players weren’t satisfied with the update after removing all the one-click access to tabs. The developers are heeding that feedback, with changes planned for Valorant patch 5.10. Valorant’s UI received a significant overhaul in October...
Best L-AB 330 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks
The L-AB 330 stands out among a pack of impressive Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 2, but only if it has the best loadout. Here’s the best L-AB 330 loadout in MW2, complete with attachments, Perks, and equipment. Sniping is back and better than ever in Modern Warfare 2....
AMD’s next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT launch December 13, start at $999
AMD is gearing up to launch its next-generation Radeon RX 7000-series GPUs next month, and today the company shared more details about the cards' pricing, performance levels, and the new RDNA 3 GPU architecture that will power all of its graphics cards for the next couple of years. The launch...
Apex Legends Care Package weapon spawn rate for Kraber, Rampage, RE-45
Apex Legends Care Packages have long been a shortcut to high-tier loot and Season 15 is no different. Here’s every supply drop weapon’s spawn rate for each match period, including the Kraber .50-Cal Sniper, Rampage LMG and RE-45. Apex Legends Season 15 is upon us, bringing Catalyst, Broken...
Simple Apex Legends UI change would make choosing a Legend way better
A community proposed simple tweak to Apex Legends’ User Interface (UI) would be the perfect way to make choosing a Legend way easier in Respawn’s battle royale. A User Interface is an integral but typically under appreciated part of video game design. It refers to the out-of-game areas in which the user and game interact, like menus.
Pokemon Go players demand action to combat “infuriating” gift trolls
Pokemon Go trainers have called for changes to be made to the game’s gifting mechanics after trolls prevent other players’ XP gains. Pokemon Go has a variety of different ways that trainers can get XP to level up, a handful of which involve giving gifts to others on one’s Friends List.
Treyarch confirm Modern Warfare 2 ranked play for 2023
Treyarch, the development studio behind all of the Black Ops games and the ranked play system utilized in Vanguard, has announced that they’re developing ranked play for Modern Warfare 2, and given a timeline for its launch too. Ranked play is a staple of almost all competitive shooters in...
Rumor | iQOO 11 series tipped to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC by the end of 2022
The iQOO 10 Pro is a premium-grade smartphone that was able to add the newly upgraded spec of 200W wired charging to its brand's habitual barrage of top-end hardware on its debut. Now, its 11-series successor is expected to bring more of the same. Not only is the "11 Pro"...
Lenovo Slim 9i vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7
Lenovo has one of the widest ranges of 14-inch laptops around. Among its ThinkPad, Yoga, and Slim lineups, you can choose from a variety of different prices and features. The Slim 9i is the company’s premium consumer clamshell laptop, and the Yoga 9i is its premium 360-degree convertible 2-in-1.
Forza Horizon 5 to add in-game raytracing, NVIDIA DLSS, and AMD FSR 2.0 support on PC
As part of Forza Horizon 5's Series 14 update, Playground Games is bringing a plethora of new graphics and performance options to PC players, including in-game raytracing, NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, and AMD FSR 2.0 support.
NICKMERCS claims Catalyst is “horrible” in Apex Legends Season 15
Twitch streamer and ALGS competitor Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has described Season 15 Legend Catalyst as “horrible”, claiming her abilities actually hinder teammates in Apex Legends. After weeks of anticipation, Apex Legends Season 15 is finally here. While the typical Legend buffs and nerfs were noticeably absent,...
