Andover Central’s defense pummels Winfield in regional playoff win
ANDOVER – A driving rain Friday night kept the statistics from getting inflated, but Andover Central made just enough plays to cruise past Winfield, 45-6, and advance to the Class 4A West semifinals. Next Friday, the Jaguars (7-3) will have a chance to repeat history when they travel to...
Kyrah Klumpp, Grizzlies soccer advance to Region VI Championship for third consecutive season
It’s the fourth time in the last five seasons Butler soccer will play for a region championship. WICHITA—Sophomore Kyrah Klumpp made save-after-save and the Butler defense applied the bend don’t break method as the fourth-ranked Butler Grizzlies defeated Hutch in the semifinals of the Region IV Championships at Stryker Soccer Complex, 1-0, on Thursday afternoon.
Ada “Jo” Wedel
Leon – Ada “Jo” Wedel, 67, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. Jo was born on Saturday, April 30, 1955 in Augusta, Kansas to Albert and Lorane (Jones) Scott. Jo was united in marriage to Dan Wedel on April 25, 1973 in Augusta, Kansas. They were married for 49 until Jo’s passing. Jo worked as a rancher and worked in real estate with her husband for many years. Jo enjoyed bowling, fishing and holidays, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Jo is survived by her husband, Dan; children, Jeremy Wedel and Boon Wedel; brother, Clifford Scott; sister, Paulette Scott; and 7 grandchildren.
Jerry Call
Age 79 Of El Dorado Jerry’s life began on December 14, 1942 in El Dorado; the son of Ira A. and Marie E. (Dale) Call. Jerry worked hard all of his life operating equipment in the oilfields. He also spent a great deal of time working on the ranch and cowboying. He was on a drilling rig and his last job was working loading Koke at the Koke plant near Benton. He enjoyed telling stories of his time in the oil patch and trucking all over the country in his semi. Jerry enjoyed family reunions and gatherings. He knew everyone’s birthday and had them committed to memory.
Frank J. Wegerer
Age 79 Of Benton, KS Frank’s life began on June 5, 1943 in Nashville, KS; the son of Edwin and Ester (Schulte) Wegerer. Frank was always on the go and worked for over 40 years as a long haul truck driver. He was united in marriage to Kay Clouse on April 22, 1967 in Willowdale, KS. Frank enjoyed being outdoors and took great pride in caring for his yard. He also enjoyed tinkering and working on mechanical things as well. Frank’s family includes his wife, Kay of Benton; daughter Amy (Gerald) Barnes of El Dorado and grandson, Beau Barnes of El Dorado.
Trick or Treat Down Main Street
From the YMCA at 3rd and Main to the Vaudeville at South Main and Ash and along Central from Main to Gordy, the streets were filled with costumed children of all ages on Monday afternoon in celebration of Halloween. The annual Trick or Treat Down Main Street event is estimated to have brought almost 4,000 community members into the Downtown District.
What’s New in Butler County?
Douglass native and lover of all things food, Macheal Price has opened up a new food truck that you’ll see visiting events and venues around Butler County and beyond. When they aren’t traveling on the weekends, you’ll find them serving the Douglass community for lunch on 3rd and Forrest st in Douglass and dinner at the Family Dollar in Douglass. Opening up at Frontier Days, the fall festival the City of Douglass hosts every year, they clan is coming onto their first month of service.
SBAMH Auxiliary Holds Membership/Guest Brunch
Cynthia Schaker, Auxiliary President and Publicity Chair. Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital Auxiliary held its annual Volunteer, Guest and Membership Brunch themed “Thankful Harvest of Volunteers” on October 27, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in El Dorado. Bouquets and the colors of autumn decorated the church’s fellowship hall to create a feeling of fall. Brunch of breakfast casseroles, pastries, and fruit was served at 9 AM to thirty- nine members and nineteen guests.
New Childcare Center in Benton Filling Huge Community Need
Stacy Haines, City of Benton Business and Community Development Coordinator. Nick and Maria Engels have a passion for helping families, children, and their community. So when they saw a need for childcare in Benton, they found a way to make it happen. Starting from a small rental house four years ago, Littles Early Learning Center (LELC) has grown to meet the increasing demand for childcare in Benton and the surrounding area. This year they expanded and opened a larger center across the street from the elementary school in Benton.
