Age 79 Of El Dorado Jerry’s life began on December 14, 1942 in El Dorado; the son of Ira A. and Marie E. (Dale) Call. Jerry worked hard all of his life operating equipment in the oilfields. He also spent a great deal of time working on the ranch and cowboying. He was on a drilling rig and his last job was working loading Koke at the Koke plant near Benton. He enjoyed telling stories of his time in the oil patch and trucking all over the country in his semi. Jerry enjoyed family reunions and gatherings. He knew everyone’s birthday and had them committed to memory.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO