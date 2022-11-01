Read full article on original website
Related
CFPB Seeks $1B+ in Fines From Wells Fargo
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) wants Wells Fargo to pay more than $1 billion for alleged mistreatment of customers, a settlement that would surpass the agency’s record…last set by Wells Fargo. That’s according to a Friday (Nov. 4) report from Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the...
Nuvei Reports 30% Growth in Payments Processing Volume
Canadian payments platform Nuvei reported better-than-expected third-quarter results Thursday (Nov. 3), with the company seeing a 30% increase in processing volume. “Results were driven by higher volumes and wallet share expansion as reflected in our constant currency volume growth of 38%, new client wins, our continued investment in technology and product offerings, and our geographic expansion,” Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s CEO and chairman, said in a news release.
Crypto Firm Donations Increase as Midterms Approach
Cryptocurrency firms have drastically stepped up their political donations as the U.S. midterm elections approach, hoping a new Congress can offer some protection from increased government regulations. As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Saturday (Nov. 5), crypto companies and their workers have made $73 million in campaign contributions this...
JPMorgan Team Reports Two-Thirds Drop in VC Funding for Crypto Sector
Venture capital (VC) funding for the cryptocurrency sector has dropped by more than two-thirds compared to 2021, a team of J.P. Morgan Chase strategists reportedly said. This drop in funding to the current pace of about $10 billion a year signals that the sector’s slump may continue, Bloomberg reported.
Virgin Money Accredited Under UK's General Export Facility Program
Financial service firm Virgin Money has joined the English government’s General Export Facility (GEF), opening up access to financial support to the company’s business clients at a time when the U.K. is dealing with crushing cost-of-living pressures. “GEF was launched in March 2021 and is designed to provide...
FinTech IPO Index Down 2.7% as Opendoor and Upstart Cut Staff
The ranks are thinning at FinTech firms. In a week that’s seen its share of earnings announcements and a fourth rate hike from the Federal Reserve, a spate of layoffs also rocked the sector, including a few members of the FinTech IPO Index. The cuts are a response to...
Cannabis eCommerce Firm Treez Buys Payments Platform Swifter
Two tech companies serving the cannabis industry have combined as enterprise commerce technology platform Treez has completed its acquisition of payment solutions platform Swifter. The acquisition adds Swifter’s roster of retail cannabis clients to that of Treez and enables the offering of enhanced, comprehensive financial services and digital payments solutions...
Metaverse Alliance Seeks Interoperability Standards as Meta Shareholders Rage
Meta Platforms shareholders are gritting their teeth after CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made little concession to their fears that the social media giant’s ballooning and money-losing metaverse bet is risking Meta’s future. Zuckerberg doubled down during the company’s Oct. 26 earnings call, making clear that metaverse spending will...
India's Udaan Announces Layoffs in Wake of $120M Fundraise
One week after raising $120 million, Indian B2B eCommerce firm Udaan is laying off at least 350 workers in a bid to reach profitability and boost efficiency. According to multiple published reports this weekend (Nov. 5-6), the layoffs will affect between 350 and 1,000 employees at the company. “We believe...
Can Dogecoin Grow Into Payments Role While Controlled by Musk’s Whims?
When Tesla CEO Elon Musk walked into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink last week, the price of his favorite memecoin doubled. When it was reported that he stopped development work on Twitter’s crypto digital wallet yesterday (Nov. 3), it dropped 10%. If you pay any attention at all to...
DLT Payments Joins Techstars Berlin Accelerator
Web3 payment processing company DLT Payments said it has received $120,000 investment from startup accelerator Techstars Berlin to support its work developing payment solutions for digital assets, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and accelerate their adoption as payment methods. In a Friday (Nov. 4) press release announcing the...
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail. The path to broad retail acceptance of online bank transfers may depend on consumers’ willingness to experiment with new payment methods, and PYMNTS’ data suggests the willingness is there: 29% of consumers are very or extremely interested in trying a new payment method.
Amazon to Freeze Hiring for Corporate Positions
New corporate hires will have to wait at Amazon, as the company announced a freeze as of Wednesday (Nov. 2). Amazon is moving to pause new hiring amid a worsening economic outlook and after its hiring practices had been less restricted in years past, it said in a memo to employees.
Neobanks Decimate Staff as They Chase Sustainable Profits
There’s an old business saying that holds that you can’t cut your way to profitability. Chime and its digital peers are going to put that maxim to the test. For the neobanks, the digital only players, the promise was always that they’d disrupt the banks. And now the disruptors are getting disrupted, and in what might be a last bid to turn red ink to black ink on the operating line, staffs are shrinking.
11.5% of Service Firms at Risk of Shuttering in Two Years
Inflation is the double-edged sword bedeviling Main Street SMBs. In the “Main Street Health Q3 2022: SMBs Battle Inflation” report, PYMNTS surveyed 533 U.S.-based businesses to gauge just how far they’ve been able to raise prices, what their business outlooks were, and how simply keeping the lights on have become more expensive too.
How Finance Teams Spend 42% of Their Time
Tracking non-payroll spending is a widely known drain on company’s time and resources to the point where getting this niche, costly corner of the accounts payables process under control has become a top mission for many businesses. In a PYMNTS “On the Agenda” conversation, Airbase Vice President of Business...
Can Crypto Help Win the Super App War?
From Big Tech to social media to retail, a growing number of companies are trying to build the “Super App” that seven in 10 consumers say they want. In a perfect world, this one-stop-shop digital doorway would have banking, savings, credit, retirement and payments all in one spot. Some of them, like the WeChat-based version Elon Musk says he wants to build on the foundation of Twitter, would roll in social media and a trove of personal and marketing data that would come with it.
Why It’s Time for the Connected Healthcare Wallet
Administrations come and go promising healthcare reform, but it’s nimble and creative FinTechs that are making it happen, creating connected digital ecosystems that add value to healthcare programs with unified loyalty, incentive and financing options suited to today’s demands. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for our Executive Insights...
Where Today’s Receipt Data Falls Short for FIs and FinTechs
“Receipt level data is the Holy Grail of data.”. Wil Schobeiri, chief technology officer at Banyan, told PYMNTS that stock keeping unit (SKU)-level information — digested by merchants and banks and disseminated to consumers on their statements and banking apps — acts as the glue that brings merchants, banks and customers together.
Walmart’s Flipkart Slows Hiring in Face of Strict Competition
Flipkart, the Walmart-owned Indian eCommerce company, is ending its string of acquisitions and slowing its hiring as it deals with tough competition from Amazon and Reliance. In an interview published Saturday (Nov. 5), CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy told The Financial Times that his company was moving away from the spending spree that saw it spend close to half a billion dollars on a range of different industries.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0