Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Seahawks, Panthers part of 1A playoffs, Pack’s season is over
Northside and Southside will continue their season in the 1A football state playoffs while Washington High School’s season is over. However, because of a Halloween trick or treat, depending on your perspective, the Panthers will be the only team playing Friday. Southside (7-3) is the sixth seed while Rocky...
Rocky Mount Prep forfeits first round football game vs. Southside
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The NCHSAA has confirmed to HighSchoolOT that Rocky Mount Prep has ended its season by forfeiting its round one game vs. Southside. This was going to be 27 vs. 6 game in the 1A East, with Southside being the higher of the two. The forfeit came in after the brackets were finalized. The news was first reported by Brian North of WCTI-TV.
thewashingtondailynews.com
No playoff game for Southside Friday
The Southside Seahawks were supposed to open the 1A football playoffs at home Friday night against Rocky Mount Prep. Instead, they’ll have the night off. Southside (7-3) is the sixth seed while Rocky Mount Prep (1-8) is 27th. The Jaguars only victory came by forfeit against Northampton County after it was determined they used an ineligible player in a game Northampton actually won by a huge margin.
Todd Lipe steps down as Ayden-Grifton football coach
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Todd Lipe has stepped down as head coach of the Ayden-Grifton football program, the team announced Tuesday. Lipe just completed his third season with Ayden-Grifton. The Chargers finished 0-10 this season.
J.H. Rose volleyball one win away from state
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — J.H. Rose is one win away from a trip to the NCHSAA Class 3A volleyball state championship game. The top-seeded Rampants will host No. 2 Cedar Ridge in the 3A East Regional at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that match will face the winner of the West Regional between No. […]
Washington Wingers Disc Golf Club invites public to workday
WASHINGTON, N.C.— The Washington Wingers Disc Golf Club will hold a workday on Saturday, November 12 to help clean up and improve the disc golf course at Beaufort County Community College. The club is inviting the public to participate as Beaufort’s disc golf course is open to, and often enjoyed by, the public. The workday […]
Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
WITN
WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered. Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group. The winning...
‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
nsjonline.com
Ideological bent of East Carolina University’s faculty convocation questioned
RALEIGH — According to an article by the James G. Martin Center, East Carolina University’s 2022-23 faculty convocation took an ideological turn, featuring administrators who “dedicated the majority of their time to gushing over virtue-signaling and pushing a woke narrative.”. “To begin with, ECU chancellor Philip Rogers...
WITN
Pardon the interruption: H&I 7.5
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Viewers watching WITN’s H&I 7.5 will encounter a several minute interruption in programming Wednesday afternoon. WITN is completing upgrades to our satellite receivers around the 2:00 hour. This will result in a 10 to 20 minute interruption in programing. We apologize for the inconvenience. Do...
WITN
Greenville man wins $100,000 on scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is celebrating after winning big on a scratch-off lottery ticket. Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington...
WITN
City of Greenville taking part in Operation Greenlight for veterans
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city is joining a national campaign for Veterans. The City of Greenville and Pitt County are taking part in Operation Greenlight, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of veterans and their families. The Greenville Town Common Bridge will be...
thewashingtondailynews.com
The day the giant camel came to town
I want to begin this week’s column by thanking the WDN readers for the wonderful responses some of my columns have received I truly love writing the column and reading some of the many questions I have received from people. Many have requested me to track down and investigate the stories they have heard growing up in the greater Washington area. A lot of these stories have been passed down as folklore and fanciful stories in many families for decades. When I get a request to find out if the stories are true, that inspires me to learn more about Washington’s history as well as find the origin of the stories.
City of Rocky Mount Presents Culture of Health Fall Festival
The City of Rocky Mount will present the Culture of Health Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. This free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region, 405 W. Raleigh Blvd. Dental screenings will be provided at no cost by Opportunities Industrialization […]
piratemedia1.com
Pirates should be more careful on the streets
As we head into November, students continue to walk, stroll, bike, skate and move around East Carolina University’s campus, but, as October ends, so does pedestrian safety month. Per the season, Pirates are walking with a little more pep in their steps to get to class faster, and to...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
WITN
2nd annual Halloweeni Jamboreeni gets people into the Halloween spirit
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Museum of Arts hosted the second Halloween Jamboreeni embodied all things fun and spooky and encouraged attendees to dress up. The jamboreeni provided fun for all ages with games, arts and crafts, movies and a trunk or treat. Lindsay Ryan, a Greenville mom who...
Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
Comments / 0