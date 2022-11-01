Read full article on original website
pymnts.com
Ampla Acquires Upside and Plans B2B BNPL Product
FinTech platform Ampla Technologies has acquired extended payment terms firm Upside Financing and will launch a new B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) product called Ampla Pay Later. Building on Upside Financing’s existing product, Ampla Pay Later will extend payment terms for brands and will be integrated into Ampla’s broader...
Amazon Offers Sellers New Source of Growth Capital
Amazon has debuted a cash advance solution for merchants selling on its site as small businesses seek more sources of growth capital. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release sent to PYMNTS, the financing solution is provided by Parafin, a FinTech founded by veterans of Robinhood. “This secure financing...
Tech Times
10 Ways Technology Is Currently Transforming The Workplace
Today's workforce is more connected than ever. From virtual team collaboration to cloud-based software and mobile devices, businesses are increasing their usage of technology in the workplace to streamline processes and drive performance. That being said, the ways in which technology is currently transforming the workplace is vast and expansive....
Invisible Payments Are the Driving Force That Transforms and Connects Ecosystems
Consumers all over the world are conducting more of their routine activities using digital methods, whether that’s booking trips, buying food, gassing up the car, shopping for any number of retail purchases, or doing their banking. Booking.com Senior Vice President of FinTech Daniel Marovitz; ClassWallet Co-Founder/President Neil Steinhardt; and...
Apple Loses Online Retail VP and CIO
The heads of Apple's online retail and information-systems operations are leaving the company, part of a series of high-profile departures from the tech giant. According to a report Tuesday (Nov. 1) from Bloomberg News, Anna Matthiasson, vice president of online retail, is stepping down, while Mary Demby, Apple's chief information officer, is retiring after 30 years.
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%
In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
Amazon to Freeze Hiring for Corporate Positions
New corporate hires will have to wait at Amazon, as the company announced a freeze as of Wednesday (Nov. 2). Amazon is moving to pause new hiring amid a worsening economic outlook and after its hiring practices had been less restricted in years past, it said in a memo to employees.
enewschannels.com
FormFree partners with Truv to expand its verification of income and employment network
(ATHENS, Ga.) — NEWS: FormFree® announced that it has partnered with Truv to enhance AccountChek®’s verification of income and employment (VOI/E) reporting capabilities with Truv’s payroll provider network, expanding the modern convenience of electronically sharing payroll data with mortgage lenders to 120 million workers. AccountChek...
ZDNet
State of Marketing Research: Real-time intelligence and hyper-personalization are a competitive advantage
Today's marketers have more tools, technology, and data than ever before, with sophisticated strategies in place to build lasting customer relationships. This is according to the State of Marketing 2022 report, a Salesforce Research survey of 6,000 marketing leaders worldwide. The report found that marketers are still more optimistic than...
freightwaves.com
Transflo’s new app automates back-office processes
This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Renee Krug talks about her logistics experience, Six Sigma, process improvement and the system that Transflo is using. DETAILS:...
Uber’s Grocery Investments Boost Platform-Wide Engagement
Early results show that Uber’s investments in its grocery offerings are paying off, by both driving adoption and strengthening the platform’s cross-vertical engagement, company executives shared in prepared remarks Tuesday (Nov. 1) discussing the company’s third quarter financial results. “We are … seeing encouraging consumer adoption signals...
Lease-to-Own Retailer FlexShopper Debuts FlexWallet Virtual Card
Lease-to-own company FlexShopper has launched a digital credit card that offers its customers a way to make purchases without a traditional credit card or cash. With the new FlexWallet, customers can instantly qualify for a spending limit of up to $2,500 at the company’s online or brick-and-mortar retail stores, finance their lease agreement and then pay over time for up to 52 weeks, FlexShopper said Monday (Oct. 31) in a press release.
Nuvei Reports 30% Growth in Payments Processing Volume
Canadian payments platform Nuvei reported better-than-expected third-quarter results Thursday (Nov. 3), with the company seeing a 30% increase in processing volume. “Results were driven by higher volumes and wallet share expansion as reflected in our constant currency volume growth of 38%, new client wins, our continued investment in technology and product offerings, and our geographic expansion,” Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s CEO and chairman, said in a news release.
Travel Industry Payment Innovations Enable A Quick Rebound to Those that Dare
Few industries have been significantly impacted more in the past two years than travel, following healthcare closely. In 2020, the global travel and tourism sector lost nearly $4.5 trillion due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since the world has moved past the heavy travel restrictions, the full rebound of travel has yet to formalize. The problems exist in nearly every section of the process, from the supply chain challenges to the reluctance of travelers to commit without knowing in advance that they will be fully refunded in case of an issue.
cxmtoday.com
Salesforce Contact Center Brings AI And Automation To Customers
85% of customers expect consistent interactions with businesses — and service sits squarely at the center of the customer experience. Salesforce has rolled out new technology that gives companies the contact center solution they need right now. Bringing together a comprehensive set of tools, Salesforce Contact Center now efficiently transforms and scales contact centers into a hub of automated, intelligent, and real-time customer service.
Amazon Launches Lending to Keep Sellers On Board
The vendor financing business just got a bit more competitive as eCommerce leader Amazon announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it is launching a new merchant cash advance option it says is simple and flexible with repayment options that are tailored to the ebb and flow of sales. The program, which...
Safe Harbor Financial to Buy Abaca and Expand Cannabis FinTech Platform
Safe Harbor Financial, a facilitator of financial services for the regulated cannabis industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire cannabis FinTech platform Abaca for $30 million and said it will create comprehensive banking solutions for the industry’s operators. The deal will combine the specialized financial and treasury services...
OpenEnvoy CEO Sees Fully Automated AP Departments Within 5 Years
The accounts payable (AP) department is about to find itself short-staffed. As OpenEnvoy CEO Matt Tillman told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster: “There’s not a lot of people moving into the profession, and there are many people who are retiring from that profession.”. Labor costs, too, are on the...
