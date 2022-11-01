Few industries have been significantly impacted more in the past two years than travel, following healthcare closely. In 2020, the global travel and tourism sector lost nearly $4.5 trillion due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since the world has moved past the heavy travel restrictions, the full rebound of travel has yet to formalize. The problems exist in nearly every section of the process, from the supply chain challenges to the reluctance of travelers to commit without knowing in advance that they will be fully refunded in case of an issue.

2 DAYS AGO