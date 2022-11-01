ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Where To Get The Perfect Christmas Tree In North Dakota

Halloween is over; now it's time to shamelessly move into Christmas. #NotSorry. I know it's still a little early, but we're doing it. We're preparing for holidays now, because before you know it, they will be here. You don't want to wait until the last minute to figure out where to get a good tree; that could make it where you end up with a "Charlie Brown's Christmas" kind of tree.
MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting

The time is here! North Dakota deer rifle opener is almost revered as a state holiday for many hunters. Opening at noon on Friday, November 4th, 2022; the anticipation of what the upcoming weeks may hold and how much time will be spent, we have musts to not leave for the field without. With numbers believed to be down after the effects of the 2021 EHD outbreak, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued only 64,000 deer gun licenses. This is 8,000 fewer tags than last year. As a result of the 2021 EHD outbreak and the similarities between it and CWD, North Dakota Game and Fish has added some new regulations, mainly in the areas noted previously or newly added CWD units. Hunters remember it is your responsibility to be aware of all state rules and regulations, and are highly encouraged to review the latest hunting guide. Especially regarding restrictions in units that one may not have been aware of having been added to the CWD unit list.
In Northern Minnesota – Rare Sight Captured On Video

Pretty exciting stuff for crews in Northern Minnesota. Imagine being part of a research group that is studying a particular animal, and coming across something pretty rare - This is what makes their work so rewarding. A cougar just taking what looks like a leisurely stroll down a dirt road in the middle of the night, or early morning. So why is this newsworthy? Are cougars becoming extinct? They are not, but it's rare that they are seen in Northern Minnesota.
Will Diesel Shortages Leave North Dakota Shelves Bare?

Diesel fuel has been the headline across news channels, press conferences, and talked about endlessly on social media. The Simple suggestion is that if there is no diesel fuel, no trucks. No trucks, then of course supposedly no goods on the grocery store shelves. The same antics of issuing reasons for worry, stress, and anxiety always seem to stem right around Midterms (or elections in general), and with the 2022 Midterm Elections on the horizon, Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, this too should be no surprise.
Here’s Why North Dakotans Shouldn’t Bag Their Leaves

WE know the leaves are pretty much gone at this point, but next time they come around, you might want to keep this in mind. According to NPR, wildlife experts say that 8 million tons of leaves end up in landfills every year. Yes, I said TONS. Save yourself some...
10 Things You Should Never Say To A North Dakotan

Now maybe when you reach North Dakota you'll be more versed and schooled on what NOT to ask. The wood chipper is of course a topic you might want to avoid all together. The biggest thing though is the accent - several people are still annoyed by the movie 'Fargo' and the portrayal of the THICK North Dakota accent - Plus not everybody out here says "Don't Cha Know"
20 Roadside Dad Jokes North Dakota and Minnesota Will Love

Dad Jokes are not exclusive to your father. Through social media, millions of children found they had a common thread- they all have dads that like to amuse themselves and in an act of collateral damage, torture their families with their arsenal of "clever" quips. But, credit to fathers everywhere, dad jokes have become so pervasive they've earned an entry in the dictionary.
Doug Has The Power To Grant Tribes ALL ND Sports Betting

Earlier this month I wrote an article about North Dakota's only "sportsbook" location. It's on the North Dakota/South Dakota in a casino in Hankinson, North Dakota. Since sportsbooks are not yet legal in North Dakota the casino is living its betting life in a loophole. So, it's only been a couple of weeks since that story came out, why go back?
This North Dakota City To Receive Stunning Silo Murals

Before you wander away assuming it's Fargo, it's not. This will indeed be magical. I caught wind of this project on my new favorite North Dakota news/entertainment site The Dakotan. They had an amazing eye-catching photo of a silo mural created by Australian Guido van Helten. That's a link to his official website and you can see stunning murals he has created all around the world.
