ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exemplore

Dad Believes Toddler Lived a Previous Life in Japan

By Diana Logan
Exemplore
Exemplore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6ayD_0iuXIrPL00

She speaks Japanese!

Kids do say the darnedest things. From hilarious malapropisms to blurting out sensitive information in the grocery store check out line, children are known for beginning conversations that mystify the adults around them. Some even believe that children are able to see ghosts or remember their own past lives , due to the uncanny ability that youngsters have to talk about people, places, and things that they could not possibly know anything about.

Take this child, who has been baffling her father with her grasp of Japanese.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the video, a Dad films himself and his daughter, who has mysteriously taken to using a Japanese phrase around the house. She didn’t pick it up at school or form neighbors, and he has no idea how she learned to say “wait a minute, please” in this foreign tongue.

Is she exhibiting a memory from a previous life? Some viewers think so, saying “she’s lived many lives.”

Others think it’s just something she picked up from a television show or other bit of media. Kids are like sponges when it comes to language acquisition, which is why so many experts thinks that it’s important to teach children multiple languages in their early childhood.

As this video went viral on the internet, Japanese speakers marveled at her enunciation at such a young age, and even the social media account for language-learning juggernaut Dueling weighed in on the little girl’s pronunciation.

As to where the girl got her words, that remains a mystery. But they’ll wait to see if she has any more Japanese phrases to share.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Chris Freyler

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Upworthy

A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 28, 2022. It has since been updated. At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
Upworthy

Toddler has the purest response to finding out her mommy was adopted and it is making everyone cry

People choose to have children for a variety of reasons. Some want to invest their time and energy into raising families while others want to provide a home to orphans and opt for adoption. Children can also sometimes help a person heal from their own childhood traumas. TikTok influencer and parent Emily Fauver experienced this recently when she discussed her adoption with her 3-year-old daughter Ella, reports Scary Mommy.
blavity.com

Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'

Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
RadarOnline

‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot

Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
HOUSTON, TX
WeHaveKids

Classmates Teased Toddler for His New Glasses, So Mom Came Up With Adorable Plan

For the kids who find out they need them, getting glasses for the first time is usually a pretty formative memory. Some kids are excited to pick out a pair of frames and love showing them off proudly, while others absolutely dread having to wear them out in public. And as much as we wish it wasn't true, more often than we'd like, there's a bit of teasing involved from their classmates.
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
335
Followers
121
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy