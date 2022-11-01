Dad Believes Toddler Lived a Previous Life in Japan

She speaks Japanese!

Kids do say the darnedest things. From hilarious malapropisms to blurting out sensitive information in the grocery store check out line, children are known for beginning conversations that mystify the adults around them. Some even believe that children are able to see ghosts or remember their own past lives , due to the uncanny ability that youngsters have to talk about people, places, and things that they could not possibly know anything about.

Take this child, who has been baffling her father with her grasp of Japanese.

In the video, a Dad films himself and his daughter, who has mysteriously taken to using a Japanese phrase around the house. She didn’t pick it up at school or form neighbors, and he has no idea how she learned to say “wait a minute, please” in this foreign tongue.

Is she exhibiting a memory from a previous life? Some viewers think so, saying “she’s lived many lives.”

Others think it’s just something she picked up from a television show or other bit of media. Kids are like sponges when it comes to language acquisition, which is why so many experts thinks that it’s important to teach children multiple languages in their early childhood.

As this video went viral on the internet, Japanese speakers marveled at her enunciation at such a young age, and even the social media account for language-learning juggernaut Dueling weighed in on the little girl’s pronunciation.

As to where the girl got her words, that remains a mystery. But they’ll wait to see if she has any more Japanese phrases to share.

