Nines tons and counting: A Cleveland County deputy is taking it upon himself to clean up illegally dumped trash while catching the people responsible. Deputy Don Hudgins noticed in March that trash was piling up on a field near Interstate 35 and State Highway 9 in the southwest Norman area, said Hunter McKee, public information officer for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. As the months passed, Hudgins saw more and more trash accumulating on that land, which is private property.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO