Related
News On 6
Injury Collision Backs Up Traffic On I-35 In McClain County
An injury crash has caused heavy delays on Interstate 35 in McClain County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before noon Friday on the southbound side of I-35 near mile marker 102. The collision caused the southbound side to shut down. Traffic on I-35 northbound has...
News On 6
Edmond Animal Services Sees Increase In Deer-Involved Crashes
A problem that's already becoming an issue for cities in Oklahoma could be getting worse. It's rutting season for deer, and more deer are running in front of cars. This week alone, Edmond has seen double the number of deer hit by a car than years past, leading to a lot of workforce being focused on this issue.
News On 6
Downtown Sapulpa Turns On The Lights For Route 66 Christmas Chute
The town flipped on the lights for The Route 66 Christmas Chute on Thursday. Santa and his reindeer even paid an early visit to Oklahoma for the event. The city spent two years planning the Christmas Chute, which has different themes for different parts of downtown. "Our theme was Route...
News On 6
2 Arrested Following NW OKC Stolen Vehicle Pursuit; Authorities Searching For 2 Other Suspects
Two people were arrested, and authorities are searching for two other suspects following an overnight pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened near Northwest Expressway and Wedgewood when a stolen truck crashed. After the vehicle crashed, four people inside the vehicle fled, according...
News On 6
Oklahoma Transportation Official Asks Judge To Dismiss Subpoena In Turnpike Transparency Lawsuit
An Oklahoma transportation official, an engineering company, a public relations company, and two staffers of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority all asked a judge to dismiss subpoenas for deposition in a lawsuit concerning government transparency. Engineering consultants Poe & Associates, Jones Public Relations, the OTA, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Arrested In Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a man wanted in connection to a deadly crash is now in custody. Police Say Jeffry Hill hit and killed a woman Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene. Officers say Hill turned himself in before being taken to the hospital for injuries.
News On 6
1 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City
A man was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near West California Avenue and Shartel Avenue. The victim was transported by EMSA to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they have identified a suspect and are working to get them in custody. This...
News On 6
1 Injured In SW OKC Stabbing; Authorities Searching For Suspect
One person was injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according authorities. Police said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. near Southwest 48th Street and North Walker Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said this happened after a fight broke out at a party, but it is...
News On 6
Cleveland County Deputy Cleans Up Illegally Dumped Trash
Nines tons and counting: A Cleveland County deputy is taking it upon himself to clean up illegally dumped trash while catching the people responsible. Deputy Don Hudgins noticed in March that trash was piling up on a field near Interstate 35 and State Highway 9 in the southwest Norman area, said Hunter McKee, public information officer for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. As the months passed, Hudgins saw more and more trash accumulating on that land, which is private property.
News On 6
Del City & Midwest City Middle Schools Shift To Remote Learning Friday
Students at Del City Middle School and Midwest City Middle School will be remote learning on Friday, November 4. The decision was made due to a large number of staff and student absences at the schools. The shift only affects the two schools. All other Mid-Del campuses will continue in...
News On 6
61-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC
A 61-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police said the incident happened near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 5th Street. The victim appeared to be pushing a cart in the northbound lanes on North MacArthur Boulevard when she was...
News On 6
Norman Animal Welfare Looking To House Rooster
In case you need a new alarm clock for the end Daylight Savings Time, Norman Animal Welfare is looking to find a home for a rooster. This rooster arrived to the shelter last week and is in need of a new home. The shelter is open weekdays from 10 a.m....
News On 6
Beggs Public Schools Cancels Friday Classes Due To Water Outage
Students at Beggs Public Schools will be out of class on Friday due to an outage that has left the district without water. According to the district, a virtual day will be held on November 18 to make up for the cancellation. Currently, it is unclear when service for the...
News On 6
MMIW Indian Capital, SOR Training Address Women Safety With Self-Defense Class
A local group hosted a self-defense class Friday afternoon in Moore to help Indigenous women feel safer in their community. The free class focused on situational awareness to prevent an attack. The local group set up a memorial table displaying photos of only a few missing and murdered Indigenous women...
News On 6
Mistletoe Market Helping Oklahomans Get Holiday Shopping Done Early This Weekend
A metro event is helping Oklahomans get holiday shopping done early this year. Mistletoe Market starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Emily Ramseyer and Anastasia Svec from the Junior League of Oklahoma City joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss the event.
News On 6
Stillwater Defeats Muskogee In Battle Of Unbeatens
Two undefeated teams hooked up in Muskogee Thursday night at the Roughers took on Stillwater with the winner getting a district championship. Muskogee put up a thought fight but the pioneers pull away late to win and take the district, 38-21.
News On 6
Cowboys Travel To Kansas While Sooners Face Baylor In Norman
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are returning to Kansas on Saturday to face the Jayhawks in Lawrence after a blowout loss to Kansas State in Manhattan. The Cowboys are 6-2 for the season after the loss, but are looking to improve against Kansas before returning to Stillwater for next week's game against Iowa State.
News On 6
Norman Public Schools Facing Ransomware Attack
Norman Public Schools is alerting parents of a malicious ransomware attack. The school district is working with third party cyber security experts and law enforcement as they work to resolve the issue. The district advises students and parents to not use their NPS issued devices at this time. The also...
News On 6
Candidates Kevin Calvey, Vicki Behenna Make Their Cases As Oklahoma Co. DA Election Looms
The district attorney’s race for Oklahoma County is heating up. Kevin Calvey and Vicki Behenna are vying for the position soon-to-be vacated by the retiring David Prater. Election Day is less than a week away and one of the big races to focus on is the District Attorney race.
News On 6
OKCPS, OU Health Partner For School-Based Telehealth Program
A new telehealth program within Oklahoma City Public Schools is helping students stay in the classroom. Before this program, sick students would go to the nurse and then get picked up by their parents to see a doctor. Now, they can be seen online by a doctor at OU Health within minutes.
