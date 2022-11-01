San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is putting up career numbers to start the year at the ripe age of 32-years-old. Over the course of his first 11 games to start the season he had six goals and five assists, not bad for a player that has constantly been plagued with injuries over the past few seasons. Now, after his first career hat trick and four point game last night, the veteran defenseman is up to a whopping nine goals and six assists in just 12 games. Not only was it his first career hat trick, it was also the first one recorded by a defenseman in San Jose Sharks history. Video can be seen below.

