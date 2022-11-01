ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ClutchPoints

Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman

The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

RETIRED ENFORCER RIPS AUSTON MATTHEWS FOR LAST NIGHT'S ANTICS

The Toronto Maple Leafs pummeled the Philadelphia Flyers last night, possibly getting the team back on the right track; only time will tell. But in the game's dying minutes, Auston Matthews and Travis Konecny started jawing at one another and before you knew it, a scrum broke out. Matthews' teammates...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Boston Bruins Brad Marchand’s Wife, Katrina Marchand

A hip surgery could change the trajectory of Brad Marchand’s NHL career. While Boston Bruins fans keep an eye out for the alternate captain, they’re also attentive to his home life. Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina Marchand, is no stranger to the NHL WAG community. She’s been present at most of her husband’s games, involved in his entrepreneurial ventures, and is his biggest cheerleader. We delve into her background in this Katrina Marchand wiki.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies

Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
FOX Sports

Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

PAIR OF BRUINS LEAVE TEAM'S ROAD TRIP FOR MEDICAL EVALUATION

The Boston Bruins have been the best team in the NHL this season, and it isn't really up for discussion. Through the team's first ten games, the Bruins are off to a 9-1 start with an NHL-best +19 goal differential. Despite missing a few of their top players early on - Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and David Krejci - the Bruins have stormed out of the gate under new head coach Jim Montgomery.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

CANADIENS RECEIVE BIG BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF THURSDAY'S GAME IN WINNIPEG

After missing all of training camp and the regular season thus far, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson will make his 2022-23 debut on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Edmundson, 29, has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury he suffered during an informal skate before training camp...
markerzone.com

SABRES' ROOKIE SCORES A BEAUTY AND THEN THROWS BIG HIT ON RED WINGS' STAR (VIDEO)

If you haven't been watching, the Buffalo Sabres' stock is rising; fast. They routed the Detroit Red Wings last night, as they chug along through a triumphant opening to the 2022-23 season. Tage Thompson stole the show, but rookie Jack Quinn was also front and center. Quinn scored a goal, put up three shots, and one massive hit on Detroit's Lucas Raymond in 13:32 of ice-time.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

SUTTER CALLS OUT HUBERDEAU AFTER FLAMES LOSS TO KRAKEN

Despite the Calgary Flames solid 5-3-0 start to the season, newcomer Jonathan Huberdeau has struggled to produce thus far. Those struggles continued against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, and his head coach in Darryl Sutter is growing tired of it. The Flames lost a very winnable game to the...
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

JOHN TAVARES' HAT-TRICK SETS TORTS OVER THE EDGE (VIDEO)

The Maple Leafs are home after a brutal road trip on which they won 4 out of a possible 10 points facing a resilient Philadelphia Flyers team. Toronto is facing intense media & fan pressure to right the ship, and even though it is early, this is about as close to a must-win game as one could have ten games in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

ERIK KARLSSON SCORES FIRST CAREER HAT TRICK IN HUGE GAME VERSUS DUCKS

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is putting up career numbers to start the year at the ripe age of 32-years-old. Over the course of his first 11 games to start the season he had six goals and five assists, not bad for a player that has constantly been plagued with injuries over the past few seasons. Now, after his first career hat trick and four point game last night, the veteran defenseman is up to a whopping nine goals and six assists in just 12 games. Not only was it his first career hat trick, it was also the first one recorded by a defenseman in San Jose Sharks history. Video can be seen below.
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

PLAYER SAFETY PUNISHES TREVOR ZEGRAS FOR SPEARING MATT BENNING (VIDEO)

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras has been fined $1,500 for slashing Sharks forward Matt Benning. Slashing was the official call, but this was more of a spear. Zegras definitely could have earned a harsher sentence than he received, but all in all it wasn't the most egregious spear ever. But it was still a spear to the midsection.
ANAHEIM, CA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Sabres, Game 11: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

BUFFALO — The Pittsburgh Penguins have a pretty impressive streak of postseason appearances, qualifying for the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the past 16 seasons. The Buffalo Sabres have a playoff streak of their own. But for a very different reason. Buffalo has not participated in the postseason...
BUFFALO, NY

