Will Sutton: Make New Orleans the home of the National Center of African Ancestry, and bring thousands who want to visit

The big shows in New Orleans this week include a country star, a veteran guitarist and a classical/classic rock combination. When guitarist and singer Randy Jackson, bassist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso first started rocking New Orleans clubs and CYOs as Zebra in the 1970s, Led Zeppelin songs made up much of their repertoire. By the early ‘80s, the bandmembers had moved to Long Island, New York. Zebra signed to Atlantic Records, the same label as Zeppelin; the band’s 1983 self-titled debut of melodic hard rock went gold, selling over 500,000 copies. Nearly 40 years later, Jackson, Hanemann and Gelso continue to perform as Zebra, although not as much as in the old days.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO