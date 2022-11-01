Will Sutton: Make New Orleans the home of the National Center of African Ancestry, and bring thousands who want to visit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
NOLA.com
At 24 New Orleans restaurants, bars, a week-long way to support equity in hospitality
The daily work of the Made in New Orleans Foundation is about building racial equity in the local hospitality sector. Now, a wide-ranging slice of that sector is coming together to support its work through a week-long fundraiser, and they're inviting the public to do the same just by going out for a meal.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Judge Laurie White announces her retirement: 'Enough is enough.'
Judge Laurie White, who has served on the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench for more than 15 years, announced her retirement Wednesday. “I’m retiring,” White said in court, “because enough is enough.”. Her announcement cuts short her current six-year term by about four years. Her last...
NOLA.com
For $1M plus, live in a bit of Garden District history, new construction or a water view with Acadian style
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
NOLA.com
Former Holiday Inn high rise, long a blight in New Orleans East, gets new life as apartments
The former Holiday Inn at Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 10 was shuttered and abandoned following Hurricane Katrina, and for 15 years collected graffiti and weeds as it became a high-profile symbol of blight on the New Orleans East landscape. Things have changed. After a two-year renovation, the building once...
NOLA.com
Latest step for Hubig’s Pies a good sign for those missing the beloved New Orleans treat
Among those yearning for the return of Hubig's Pies, any sign of progress on the journey back to their hungry hands is significant. And so it was that a simple job posting by Hubig’s Pies set off a fresh round of anticipation. Hubig’s is starting to staff up. That...
WDSU
New Orleans residents attend utility assistance event for help with power bills
The City of New Orleans is offering utility assistance to people at risk of an Entergy shutoff. Entergy announced last week that it would resume shutoffs starting Tuesday. The city's utility assistance event will be Wednesday and Thursday at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center. The events will be held...
NOLA.com
Now in their 70s, Vietnam vets gather to honor the Metairie helicopter pilot who rescued them
Their time together, that day in Vietnam, was less than half an hour. And they didn't see each other again for more than half a century. But when Army helicopter pilot A.W. Steed, who lives in Metairie, was finally reunited with three of the surviving members of the patrol he rescued from a firefight in Vietnam in 1967, it was an instantaneous, emotional bonding.
NOLA.com
How ‘Interview with the Vampire’ team brought Storyville red-light district back to life
Mara LaPere-Schloop suffered no delusions. She knew there was a very real risk she might be run out of New Orleans on a rail. So, when she was asked to serve as production designer for AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” series – a project that, in addition to translating the work of Anne Rice, one of the city’s most beloved authors, would also involve resurrecting the famed Storyville district on a Chalmette backlot – she was understandably reluctant.
NOLA.com
For $3.3M+, live in a piece of French Quarter history in this 1841 mansion
Live in a piece of history in this French Quarter home, with a fascinating centurieslong lineage and beautiful architecture, all for $3,350,000. The Sindos-Latorre-Boucvalt House lies in a quiet section the Vieux Carre at 1025 St. Louis St. The property, originally acquired in 1785 by Louison Cheval, a free woman...
Missing Texas Teacher Found ‘Alive and Well’ in New Orleans
A mystery about a missing Texas teacher continues after she was last seen on Thursday, September 22 in Texas, and then her vehicle was found about a week later in New Orleans. When we first reported on the story, we didn't have much information on where the woman's car was found other than in the city of New Orleans.
ladatanews.com
City of New Orleans to Offer Utility Assistance to Eligible Renters in Danger of Entergy Disconnection
NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will host a community-based outreach event on Wednesday, Nov. 2nd and Thursday, Nov. 3rd to provide financial assistance to eligible renters who are at risk of electric disconnection. Residents who have applied for rental assistance through...
NOLA.com
At a tiny Central City cafe for home-style breakfast, these changes kept the flavors coming
Café Porche and Snowbar has a small restaurant feel that makes each visit feel like sitting on the porch with friends. The comfort food adds to the experience at this Central City community spot. Keeping that going through the challenges of the pandemic has entailed a mix of change,...
NOLA.com
Carrie Underwood, Bonnie Raitt, Zebra with the LPO: music in New Orleans for week of Nov. 3
The big shows in New Orleans this week include a country star, a veteran guitarist and a classical/classic rock combination. When guitarist and singer Randy Jackson, bassist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso first started rocking New Orleans clubs and CYOs as Zebra in the 1970s, Led Zeppelin songs made up much of their repertoire. By the early ‘80s, the bandmembers had moved to Long Island, New York. Zebra signed to Atlantic Records, the same label as Zeppelin; the band’s 1983 self-titled debut of melodic hard rock went gold, selling over 500,000 copies. Nearly 40 years later, Jackson, Hanemann and Gelso continue to perform as Zebra, although not as much as in the old days.
NOLA.com
Did a disgruntled Thoth fan hack an Uptown road work warning sign to prank City Hall?
New Orleans drivers are certainly familiar with lighted roadway warning signs, the sort that notify us of upcoming blockages, detours and delays. But the 4-by-8-foot glowing sign on Henry Clay Avenue near the corner of Laurel Street has a secondary agenda. In addition to alerting drivers that “Magazine (is) closed...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Oct. 14-19, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from Oct. 14-19, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Roseland Parkway 430: Judith Brandt and Gerald A. Jenny to Vanessa F. Johnson and Eric J. Johnson, $300,000. JEFFERSON. Brooklyn Ave. 260: Jackie L. Dupeire and Wallace S. Dupeire...
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans resumes shutoffs
Entergy New Orleans has ended its shutoff moratorium. Starting Tuesday, accounts that have unpaid accounts are at risk of having their power shut off. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have...
NOLA.com
New Orleans gospel legend Raymond Anthony Myles' complex life subject of new documentary
Leo Sacks’ life changed when he walked into the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s Gospel Tent in 1982 and discovered the glorious force that was Raymond Anthony Myles. A “skeptical New York journalist” making his first trip to New Orleans on assignment for Billboard magazine, Sacks was...
fox8live.com
PHOTOS: Takeoff’s last performance before being killed was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Days before Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, was shot and killed in downtown Houston, he performed with fellow Migo, his uncle Quavo, as the duo Unc & Phew at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans. 1 of 14. Takeoff, left,...
