As consumers continue to seek value in the face of rising prices, subscription services may be missing out if they are not offering special deals and discounts. Research from the September edition of PYMNTS’ Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: The Challenge of Cheaters,” created in collaboration with sticky.io, which drew from a survey of more than 200 U.S. retail subscription merchants, found that 93% of the top 30 offered discounts, compared to just 70% of middle-performing merchants and 42% of bottom performers.

1 DAY AGO