Callaway Expands Topgolf Retail Brand in US and Internationally
Topgolf Callaway Brands CEO Chip Brewer has his eyes on expansion as a means to grow the “active lifestyle segment on the whole.”. On the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday (Nov. 3), Brewer had a positive outlook for the sports equipment company going forward into the next quarter and beyond.
Qurate Retail Hit by ‘Intensely Promotional’ Environment
QVC owner and eCommerce platform Qurate Retail is facing a difficult road as it looks to navigate excess inventory in a post-pandemic eCommerce market. President and CEO David Rawlinson II noted in a Friday (Nov. 4) press release that the company’s third-quarter 2022 earnings results indicated “an intensely promotional environment and weakened consumer sentiment.”
Payments Localization, BNPL and Cross-Border Drive PayU’s 3-Year Roadmap
In economic crises, companies often reflexively clamp down on new product and market development, when in many cases such times can be exploited as springboards to growth. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Executive Insight Series: The Next Three Years,” PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki talked about the payments service provider’s (PSP) own journey to expand into high-growth emerging markets, and what investments will best serve its clients on a three-year timeline.
Ant Group-Owned ANEXT Bank Announces Embedded Financing Partnerships
Singapore-based digital wholesale bank ANEXT Bank, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ant Group, has launched a new program that aims to use embedded financing collaborations to make digital financial services more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBS). The new ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists is open to...
Amazon and Walmart Look to Soothe Customers, Vendors, Employees, Investors
They say "never judge a book by its cover," but the same logic clearly does not apply to evaluating companies’ stock prices. That is especially true for large publicly traded retailers like Amazon and Walmart which are currently experiencing dramatically different realities as they craft responses to deal with the unique pains of their four core constituencies: customers, vendors, employees and investors.
DLT Payments Joins Techstars Berlin Accelerator
Web3 payment processing company DLT Payments said it has received $120,000 investment from startup accelerator Techstars Berlin to support its work developing payment solutions for digital assets, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and accelerate their adoption as payment methods. In a Friday (Nov. 4) press release announcing the...
Food Subscription Services Lag Physical Grocery Stores in Offering Deals and Discounts
As consumers continue to seek value in the face of rising prices, subscription services may be missing out if they are not offering special deals and discounts. Research from the September edition of PYMNTS’ Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: The Challenge of Cheaters,” created in collaboration with sticky.io, which drew from a survey of more than 200 U.S. retail subscription merchants, found that 93% of the top 30 offered discounts, compared to just 70% of middle-performing merchants and 42% of bottom performers.
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail. The path to broad retail acceptance of online bank transfers may depend on consumers’ willingness to experiment with new payment methods, and PYMNTS’ data suggests the willingness is there: 29% of consumers are very or extremely interested in trying a new payment method.
DoorDash Says It Will Not Raise Subscription Fee
Despite the high cost of delivery and the economic challenges of the aggregator model, DoorDash, the United States’ leading aggregator, stated that it has no intentions to raise the price of its DashPass membership any time soon. On a call with analysts Thursday (Nov. 3) discussing the company’s third...
Nuvei Reports 30% Growth in Payments Processing Volume
Canadian payments platform Nuvei reported better-than-expected third-quarter results Thursday (Nov. 3), with the company seeing a 30% increase in processing volume. “Results were driven by higher volumes and wallet share expansion as reflected in our constant currency volume growth of 38%, new client wins, our continued investment in technology and product offerings, and our geographic expansion,” Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s CEO and chairman, said in a news release.
Digital Asset Payments Company StraitsX and Super App Grab Launch Purpose Bound Money
Digital payments in Asia just got a facelift with StraitsX and Grab’s introduction of Purpose Bound Money (PBM) as digital eCommerce vouchers. In a joint press release Wednesday (Nov. 2), both companies announced that they would be testing PBM with 5,000 selected trial participants during the 2022 Singapore Fintech Festival.
Starbucks Seeks New Partners to Caffeinate Rewards
Starbucks plans to partner with additional companies for cross-brand rewards, driving customer acquisition and engagement for both parties. The coffeehouse giant, the world’s largest restaurant chain by revenue, shared Thursday (Nov. 3) on a call discussing the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results that the its recent rewards partnership with Delta Air Lines is the first such collaboration of more to come.
Amazon to Freeze Hiring for Corporate Positions
New corporate hires will have to wait at Amazon, as the company announced a freeze as of Wednesday (Nov. 2). Amazon is moving to pause new hiring amid a worsening economic outlook and after its hiring practices had been less restricted in years past, it said in a memo to employees.
11.5% of Service Firms at Risk of Shuttering in Two Years
Inflation is the double-edged sword bedeviling Main Street SMBs. In the “Main Street Health Q3 2022: SMBs Battle Inflation” report, PYMNTS surveyed 533 U.S.-based businesses to gauge just how far they’ve been able to raise prices, what their business outlooks were, and how simply keeping the lights on have become more expensive too.
Where Today’s Receipt Data Falls Short for FIs and FinTechs
“Receipt level data is the Holy Grail of data.”. Wil Schobeiri, chief technology officer at Banyan, told PYMNTS that stock keeping unit (SKU)-level information — digested by merchants and banks and disseminated to consumers on their statements and banking apps — acts as the glue that brings merchants, banks and customers together.
Bakkt Expands Footprint With Apex Crypto Purchase
Bakkt has agreed to acquire Apex Crypto, a deal worth up to $200 million that the digital asset platform says will expand its footprint into new areas. “We found a unique asset in Apex Crypto, which will expand our crypto client base, provide us with faster speed to market for new crypto capabilities and serve as an additional avenue for continued sales to a crypto-savvy audience through Apex Fintech Solutions,” Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael said in a Thursday (Nov. 3) news release.
NFT Vending Machine Draws Lackluster Response in London
As part of its mission to clear the barriers to entry to purchasing non-fungible tokens (NFTs), myNFT placed a vending machine selling the digital assets in the middle of London — just in time for the NFT.London conference being held Nov. 3-4. Placed at the event’s venue — the...
Williams Sonoma Adds Kitchen Items to B2B Program
Home retailer Williams Sonoma has added a new commercial grade kitchen offering to its B2B program. This new offering is a curation of more than 2,000 existing products that have passed the company’s in-house Contract and Commercial Grade testing protocols, which simulate the rigors of use in commercial and hospitality environments, Williams Sonoma said Thursday (Nov. 3) in a press release.
Neobanks Decimate Staff as They Chase Sustainable Profits
There’s an old business saying that holds that you can’t cut your way to profitability. Chime and its digital peers are going to put that maxim to the test. For the neobanks, the digital only players, the promise was always that they’d disrupt the banks. And now the disruptors are getting disrupted, and in what might be a last bid to turn red ink to black ink on the operating line, staffs are shrinking.
Why It’s Time for the Connected Healthcare Wallet
Administrations come and go promising healthcare reform, but it’s nimble and creative FinTechs that are making it happen, creating connected digital ecosystems that add value to healthcare programs with unified loyalty, incentive and financing options suited to today’s demands. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for our Executive Insights...
