Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason
Rey Mysterio's pro wrestling career has largely been synonymous with WWE. After signing with the company in 2002, Mysterio went on to achieve many milestones and win numerous championships in the process. However, in 2015, the former WWE Champion decided to step away once his contract expired. Soon afterward, Mysterio returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the first time in 20 years. The high-flyer also took his talents to "Lucha Underground" and the independent scene for a few years.
GCW Owner Jokes That Stephanie McMahon Is 'Gang Affiliated'
Stephanie McMahon may be the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, but GCW owner Brett Lauderdale says she's down with Nick Gage and MDK. Lauderdale has referred to McMahon as a close personal friend, and there have been rumblings of a possible business relationship between GCW and WWE, which Lauderdale addressed during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman.
Triple H Teases Big Name Backup For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has dropped a major tease on potential backup for Logan Paul going into Crown Jewel. Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. During a conference...
Terry Bradshaw's Wife Has Heartbreaking Admission
Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, has opened up for the first time since her husband's battle with cancer became public knowledge. The couple recently sat down with USA Today for an exclusive interview. Bradshaw, 74, was diagnosed with two different kinds of cancer in less than one year. In November 2021,...
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On Raw
Alexa Bliss & Asuka are your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The veteran Superstars, who returned to "WWE Raw" this week from a month-long hiatus, defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event of the show to begin their first reign as champions. Towards the...
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
R-Truth Apparently Injured During Match On WWE NXT
Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth apparently suffered a lower leg injury during his match against Grayson Waller on the 11/01 episode of "WWE NXT." During the early stages of the match, Truth attempted a Tope con Giro / Vaulting Senton with Waller in position to take the bump on the outside. However, Truth evidently slipped and landed on the floor, barely touching Waller at all. Truth immediately clutched at his leg as WWE cut to a commercial break. During the break, the picture-in-picture remained focused on Waller, who returned to the ring and spent several minutes mocking the crowd at the WWE Performance Center. When "NXT" returned on the air, it was announced that Truth was unable to continue the match, as he was helped to the back by WWE medical personnel.
Mick Foley Is Critical Of Vince McMahon's Decision To Interview Grieving Widow
Former WCW World Tag Team Champion and high-flying innovator Brian Pillman passed away at the age of 35 on October 5, 1997 — with the 25th anniversary of his tragic passing occurring within the past month. The following night on the October 6 episode of "WWE Raw," Pillman's widow and Brian Pillman Jr.'s mother, Melanie Pillman, was interviewed by Vince McMahon and revealed that he had died due to a heart issue.
Shawn Michaels Comments How He Is Doing As A WWE Executive
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been involved with "WWE NXT" for several years now, but has taken on even more of a leadership role in the last year as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. During a recent interview on "Impaulsive" with Logan Paul, Michaels discussed what it's like being a "suit" now after years of saying "suck it" on live television.
Latest Update Regarding Sasha Banks' WWE Status
Despite months of rumors, Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Naomi successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The following episode of "WWE Raw" saw the two walk out on the company prior to the show, handing over their titles on the way out. But while fan expectations of an immediate return in the Paul Levesque era of WWE have yet to be realized, there's now been a positive update regarding the Legit Boss potentially coming back to the fold.
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
Brian Pillman Jr. Recalls Convesation With Steve Austin Before Joining Wrestling
Even though Brian Pillman Jr.'s late father was a pro wrestling star, following in his footsteps was not a surefire path. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Pillman Jr. recalled a conversation he had with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin when he was in college about possibly pursuing a career in pro wrestling.
Vince McMahon Reportedly 'Done, Done' With WWE Responsibilities
The wrestling world was turned on its head when Vince McMahon announced his retirement as CEO and Chairman of WWE in July. His decision came after "The Wall Street Journal" released a report the previous month that the company's Board of Directors was investigating McMahon for millions of dollars that he had paid to several former female employees in an effort to keep them quiet about his alleged sexual harassment and misconduct towards them.
Shawn Michaels is believed to have made $3 million for his match at WWE Crown Jewel 2018
On the latest "What Happened When" podcast, Tony Schiavone covered WWE Crown Jewel 2018. Tony Schiavone also discussed some current wrestling topics. He talked about the locker room leaders for AEW:. "(Samoa) Joe is such a cool guy in real life. I mean, one of the coolest, and I'm so...
Bret Hart Gives His Thoughts On Sami Zayn
Even though his days in the ring are long since over, Bret Hart still holds respect for many wrestlers in the business, other than Goldberg at least, and one guy Hart is a big fan of is WWE superstar and fellow Canadian Sami Zayn. Even now that Zayn is reaching...
Sami Zayn Does Not Miss Previous Part Of His WWE Entrance
Sami Zayn has seen his character evolve dramatically throughout his WWE run, from happy-go-lucky babyface to conspiracy theorist heel. But while his current storyline as an official part of The Bloodline seems like it might be leading back toward babyface territory, there's one element of Zayn's old character that he thinks is best left in the past.
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl on Raw, Matt Riddle RKOs Otis
– Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went toe-to-toe ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Lesnar show up late for their planned sit-down interview and Lashley said he was going to expose Lesnar. Lesnar than came out to the ring and called Lashley out, leading to a brawl between the two until officials were able to separate them:
Shawn Michaels Recalls WWE Firing Him After His First Match
Shawn Michaels has long been considered wrestling royalty, but his career aspirations were nearly dashed at the age of 22. Michaels and Marty Jannetty had been gaining momentum as The Midnight Rockers under the American Wrestling Association banner. The two signed with WWE in 1987, only to be fired after their first match with the promotion. Michaels recalled what happened during an appearance on Logan Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast.
