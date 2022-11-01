Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth apparently suffered a lower leg injury during his match against Grayson Waller on the 11/01 episode of "WWE NXT." During the early stages of the match, Truth attempted a Tope con Giro / Vaulting Senton with Waller in position to take the bump on the outside. However, Truth evidently slipped and landed on the floor, barely touching Waller at all. Truth immediately clutched at his leg as WWE cut to a commercial break. During the break, the picture-in-picture remained focused on Waller, who returned to the ring and spent several minutes mocking the crowd at the WWE Performance Center. When "NXT" returned on the air, it was announced that Truth was unable to continue the match, as he was helped to the back by WWE medical personnel.

1 DAY AGO