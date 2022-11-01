ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where the Oregon Ducks stand in the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022

The time is finally here. The first set of College Football Playoff rankings have officially been released, and fans across the nation are now able to see where the playoff committee slots their team, offering a peak at what the final standings may look like at the end of the season. For the Oregon Ducks, it provided a good bit of information about how the committee views the team, particularly when it comes to their loss against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first week of the season. Oregon lost that game by a score of 49-3, but they have played like...
Ohio State Football vs. Northwestern: Three bold predictions

The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 8-0 record up to Evanston for a game against Northwestern on Saturday. Here are three predictions. The Ohio State football team is coming off of an emotional win last weekend against Penn State in Happy Valley. Could there be a letdown as the Buckeyes travel to Northwestern this Saturday afternoon? If Northwestern was at least decent, maybe there’d be a chance. But the Wildcats are pretty awful this season.
Illinois may be 16th in the CFP, but the Illini control their Playoff fate

Welcome to the party, Illinois. For the first time ever, Fighting Illini fans saw their team in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night as Illinois checked in at No. 16 in 2022’s initial CFP rankings. But that joy may have just as quickly turned into dismay when 6-2 Penn State was unveiled at No. 15 ahead of the 7-1 Illini.
