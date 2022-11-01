Read full article on original website
KOCO
New steakhouse opens in downtown Oklahoma City's First National Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new steakhouse opened this week at the First National Center in Oklahoma City. Stock & Bond, the latest restaurant to join the downtown Oklahoma City area, opened Tuesday. The steakhouse's website advertises the new restaurant as being modern while featuring traditional dishes and more than 300 American whiskeys.
News On 6
Power Restored In SW Oklahoma City
UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: OG&E says power has been restored. Nearly 22,000 OG&E customers are without power in the metro area Tuesday night. OG&E said this is a circuit outage that it is working on. There are crews working to locate the outage, then they will start to get power restored, OG&E said.
‘It’s getting almost to the point you can’t get out’: More Logan Co. residents express frustration with road repair timelines
For as far as you can see down Charter Oak Road, there are a multitude of potholes and road damage. Nearby residents say they've submitted roughly 100 work orders, claiming not one has been complete.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Zoo Introduces Morning Fitness Program
The Oklahoma City Zoo is letting people get "wild" with a new workout regimen. The program is called "Wild About Health Fitness." The goal is to connect visitors to a healthier lifestyle as well as nature around them. News 9's Hannah Scholl was at the OKC Zoo Wednesday for a...
News On 6
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
Fire Causes Street Closures In Downtown OKC
Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a fire in the downtown area Tuesday morning. The fire is located near the intersection of Northwest 7th Street and North Broadway Avenue. Due to the fire, Broadway Avenue is being shut down between 6th and 7th Streets. No injuries have been reported at this...
OKC VeloCity
Manhattan Construction awarded for two Oklahoma City projects
Oklahoma-based and Chamber member Manhattan Construction Company has been awarded the 2022 Best Engineering News-Record Regional Project Award of Merit for two Oklahoma City projects. An independent panel of architecture, engineering and construction industry experts selected award winners from nearly 100 projects entered across 18 categories in the regional competition.
Woman critical after being hit by car in OKC
According to police, a woman is critical after being hit by a car in Oklahoma City Wednesday night.
News On 6
Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-35 NB In SE OKC
A multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic backup Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-35 in-between Southeast 44th Street and Southeast 59th Street. No injuries have been reported.
okcfox.com
Midwest City accident snarls Monday morning traffic
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) — A morning accident is snarling traffic in Midwest City. The Midwest City Fire Department said the 7500 block of East Reno westbound is closed to through traffic after a car hit a utility pole. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. The accident also impacted...
KOCO
After four years, Amazon closes one delivery center in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — After four years, Amazon has closed down one of its delivery centers in Oklahoma City. The area off the 400 block of Hefner Road was once the site of an Amazon delivery center. The right side of the building is now vacant after the retail giant closed the 60,000-square-foot facility back in August.
news9.com
News 9 Takes A Food Tour Of The Plaza District
There are so many great restaurants unique to the Oklahoma City metro including some new places to enjoy at the Plaza District. A new food tour, called Oklahoma Food Tours, gives you the chance to try out the best food Oklahoma City has to offer. Jordan Dafnis and Storme Jones...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man found walking in traffic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The person and safely returned him home. Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man they found on Tuesday morning. Police said the "non-communicative" man was walking in traffic near NW Expressway and Council. "He is unable to tell us who he...
guthrienewsleader.net
Ladybug Lane puts Guthrie on the Map
The Guthrie Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that beginning in 2023 our Chamber Investor, Ladybug Lane Flower Farm, will be a part of the State of Oklahoma’s Agritourism Program. They will be opening up the farm for more scheduled community and public events for an on-farm flower experience. Ladybug Lane Flower Farm grows premium flowers using natural and sustainable practices that are friendly to the grower, Consumer, and community. Beginning in the summer of 2023, they plan to host private events, such as floral selection, arranging, U-Picks and evenings in the field. They specialize in garden-inspired arrangements that feature the best of what each season has to offer, early spring through early autumn. They look forward to sharing their knowledge of growing flowers with other enthusiasts and to those looking to simply experience life on the farm. They are open by appointment only, so please check out their social media sites @ ladybuglaneflowerfarm for scheduled times to fisit. Congratulations to Ladybug Lane! you are truly helping by putting Guthrie on the map. #ChooseGuthrie.
KOCO
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
KOCO
WATCH: Crews battle large semi-truck fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the intense moments when crews battled large flames coming from a semi-truck being stored in a residential area. Firefighters battled the flames around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southeast 34th Street and Byers Avenue in Oklahoma City. Authorities have not released information about the...
okcfox.com
New audit says State owes Swadley's $1.1 million in unpaid invoices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An independent audit was filed last week in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom scandal. The audit shows the state allegedly owes Swadley's more than one million dollars in unpaid invoices. This 16 page audit was filled on Wednesday of last week with the Attorney General's office,...
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
KOCO
Oklahoma representative arrested for driving under the influence
EDMOND, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives was arrested for driving under the influence. Rep. Ryan Martinez was taken into custody. He represents District 39. Police arrested Martinez at a bar in Edmond. They had him do several sobriety tests and a body cam video...
KOCO
Timeline: Severe storms with risk of tornadoes, hail coming into Oklahoma
Severe storms with the risk of tornadoes and hail are heading into Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you won't see severe storms until the overnight hours, with the first window coming from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday across western Oklahoma. The risk Friday will come in fast, and severe storms are likely near the Oklahoma City metro by lunch.
