Norman, OK

KOCO

New steakhouse opens in downtown Oklahoma City's First National Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new steakhouse opened this week at the First National Center in Oklahoma City. Stock & Bond, the latest restaurant to join the downtown Oklahoma City area, opened Tuesday. The steakhouse's website advertises the new restaurant as being modern while featuring traditional dishes and more than 300 American whiskeys.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Power Restored In SW Oklahoma City

UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: OG&E says power has been restored. Nearly 22,000 OG&E customers are without power in the metro area Tuesday night. OG&E said this is a circuit outage that it is working on. There are crews working to locate the outage, then they will start to get power restored, OG&E said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Zoo Introduces Morning Fitness Program

The Oklahoma City Zoo is letting people get "wild" with a new workout regimen. The program is called "Wild About Health Fitness." The goal is to connect visitors to a healthier lifestyle as well as nature around them. News 9's Hannah Scholl was at the OKC Zoo Wednesday for a...
News On 6

Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract

An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
OKC VeloCity

Manhattan Construction awarded for two Oklahoma City projects

Oklahoma-based and Chamber member Manhattan Construction Company has been awarded the 2022 Best Engineering News-Record Regional Project Award of Merit for two Oklahoma City projects. An independent panel of architecture, engineering and construction industry experts selected award winners from nearly 100 projects entered across 18 categories in the regional competition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Midwest City accident snarls Monday morning traffic

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) — A morning accident is snarling traffic in Midwest City. The Midwest City Fire Department said the 7500 block of East Reno westbound is closed to through traffic after a car hit a utility pole. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. The accident also impacted...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

After four years, Amazon closes one delivery center in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — After four years, Amazon has closed down one of its delivery centers in Oklahoma City. The area off the 400 block of Hefner Road was once the site of an Amazon delivery center. The right side of the building is now vacant after the retail giant closed the 60,000-square-foot facility back in August.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

News 9 Takes A Food Tour Of The Plaza District

There are so many great restaurants unique to the Oklahoma City metro including some new places to enjoy at the Plaza District. A new food tour, called Oklahoma Food Tours, gives you the chance to try out the best food Oklahoma City has to offer. Jordan Dafnis and Storme Jones...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man found walking in traffic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The person and safely returned him home. Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man they found on Tuesday morning. Police said the "non-communicative" man was walking in traffic near NW Expressway and Council. "He is unable to tell us who he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewsleader.net

Ladybug Lane puts Guthrie on the Map

The Guthrie Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that beginning in 2023 our Chamber Investor, Ladybug Lane Flower Farm, will be a part of the State of Oklahoma’s Agritourism Program. They will be opening up the farm for more scheduled community and public events for an on-farm flower experience. Ladybug Lane Flower Farm grows premium flowers using natural and sustainable practices that are friendly to the grower, Consumer, and community. Beginning in the summer of 2023, they plan to host private events, such as floral selection, arranging, U-Picks and evenings in the field. They specialize in garden-inspired arrangements that feature the best of what each season has to offer, early spring through early autumn. They look forward to sharing their knowledge of growing flowers with other enthusiasts and to those looking to simply experience life on the farm. They are open by appointment only, so please check out their social media sites @ ladybuglaneflowerfarm for scheduled times to fisit. Congratulations to Ladybug Lane! you are truly helping by putting Guthrie on the map. #ChooseGuthrie.
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Crews battle large semi-truck fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the intense moments when crews battled large flames coming from a semi-truck being stored in a residential area. Firefighters battled the flames around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southeast 34th Street and Byers Avenue in Oklahoma City. Authorities have not released information about the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma representative arrested for driving under the influence

EDMOND, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives was arrested for driving under the influence. Rep. Ryan Martinez was taken into custody. He represents District 39. Police arrested Martinez at a bar in Edmond. They had him do several sobriety tests and a body cam video...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Timeline: Severe storms with risk of tornadoes, hail coming into Oklahoma

Severe storms with the risk of tornadoes and hail are heading into Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you won't see severe storms until the overnight hours, with the first window coming from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday across western Oklahoma. The risk Friday will come in fast, and severe storms are likely near the Oklahoma City metro by lunch.
OKLAHOMA STATE

