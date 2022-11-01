ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For

When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
disneydining.com

Director Tim Burton Wants to Make a “Sleepy Hollow” Sequel with Depp Reprising His Ichabod RoleA Spooky Tim Burton-Johnny Depp Sequel Could Be in the Works

A take-two of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, might just become reality. Ichabod Crane and Johnny Depp might be up for a take-two of one of the spookiest films ever made. According to Giant Freaking Robot, veteran filmmaker Tim Burton is considering a sequel to the 1999 film, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and he wants to cast his friend and actor Johnny Depp for the role of Ichabod Crane.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
TODAY.com

‘Hocus Pocus’ star Omri Katz says sequel would’ve been ‘more fun’ if original cast was more involved

The kids from the original “Hocus Pocus” weren’t conjured up in the sequel, but they did see the recently released movie. In the original, beloved 1993 film, Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz and Thora Birch played the children who resurrect the 17th century Sanderson sisters, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. And while Shaw, Katz and Birch were not in the sequel, Shaw and Katz do have thoughts about it, as does Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original movie.
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Looper

Geena Davis Is Open To Appearing In The Beetlejuice Sequel But Has Questions About How Ghosts Age

"Beetlejuice" was the big hit that put Tim Burton on the map. Though the director's previous film, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," also performed well at the box office (via Box Office Mojo), his follow-up showed that this was no fluke, bringing in even more revenue from ticket sales (via The Numbers). Since then, Burton has gone on to make many beloved films, all with the director's signature flair for the dark and the macabre.
Deadline

‘Cuties’ Director Maïmouna Doucouré To Write & Direct Josephine Baker Biopic For Studiocanal

Studiocanal has announced it is in development on a biopic feature film devoted to the life of iconic U.S.-born, French artist Josephine Baker. Maïmouna Doucouré, who is best known for the French-language coming-of-age tale Cuties, is attached to write and direct. Studiocanal is producing with Doucouré’s longtime producers at Bien Ou Bien Productions in co-production with CPB Films. The project is in development with the support of Josephine Baker’s sons Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker, Brian Bouillon Baker and the Rainbow tribe, the affectionate name the artist gave to the 12 children from a variety of different backgrounds that she adopted after World...
MISSOURI STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set

You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
Cinemablend

Original Hocus Pocus Stars React To The Disney+ Sequel

The Sanderson Sisters are back and causing chaos in Salem once again, nearly 30 years after the original Hocus Pocus. The cast of Hocus Pocus 2 includes a new trio bringing the witches back to life via the Black Flame Candle, though two original stars are sharing their reactions to the new Disney+ flick.
Boston

The 10 best Stephen King movies of all time (and how to watch them)

The horror maestro's works have inspired countless big-screen classics. From the moment Stephen King’s debut novel hit bookshelves in 1974, Hollywood has been eager to adapt the horror maestro’s works into blockbuster movies and hit television shows. To date, the longtime Maine resident’s writing has served as the...
COLORADO STATE
comicon.com

Tokyopop Reveals New Disney Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Graphic Novel

Following the success of Zero’s Journey and Mirror Moon, TokyoPop has announced a third installment in their line of original The Nightmare Before Christmas graphic novel series, titled Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Battle For Pumpkin King. Set before the events of the original stop-motion film from Tim Burton, the brand-new original story follows the friendship and inevitable rivalry between protagonist Jack Skellington and villain Oogie Boogie.
IndieWire

Sarah Polley on ‘Baron Munchausen’ Criterion Release: ‘You Have My Permission to Still Love This Movie’

For a film that was released in 1988, “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” has had a surprisingly large presence in recent film discourse. Sarah Polley, who starred in the movie as a child, has accused Terry Gilliam of creating unsafe conditions on the film’s set. In her recent memoir “Run Towards the Danger,” she described the director as “erratic” and claimed he made her do multiple takes of dangerous scenes involving pyrotechnics without any regard for her safety. On the opposite end of the spectrum, it was recently announced that the film is being added to the Criterion Collection in January. One...

