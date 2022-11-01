Read full article on original website
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For
When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
Johnny Depp Made $650 Million During His Heyday In Hollywood, But His Biggest Payout Was Not A Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie
Johnny Depp has appeared in some of the most massive films of the 2000s and 2010s and has made a lot of money. While some may think his biggest payout came from his stint as Captain Jack Sparrow, it was actually from a different movie. According to The Management Group...
Tim Burton says he's 'done' making Disney films and compared the process to a 'horrible big circus'
The director also revealed he would never make a Marvel film, telling Deadline, "l can't deal with a multi-universe."
Director Tim Burton Wants to Make a “Sleepy Hollow” Sequel with Depp Reprising His Ichabod RoleA Spooky Tim Burton-Johnny Depp Sequel Could Be in the Works
A take-two of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, might just become reality. Ichabod Crane and Johnny Depp might be up for a take-two of one of the spookiest films ever made. According to Giant Freaking Robot, veteran filmmaker Tim Burton is considering a sequel to the 1999 film, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and he wants to cast his friend and actor Johnny Depp for the role of Ichabod Crane.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
‘Hocus Pocus’ star Omri Katz says sequel would’ve been ‘more fun’ if original cast was more involved
The kids from the original “Hocus Pocus” weren’t conjured up in the sequel, but they did see the recently released movie. In the original, beloved 1993 film, Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz and Thora Birch played the children who resurrect the 17th century Sanderson sisters, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. And while Shaw, Katz and Birch were not in the sequel, Shaw and Katz do have thoughts about it, as does Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original movie.
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Husband Christopher Guest: Everything To Know About Their Almost 40 Year Marriage
Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress known for her reoccurring role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movie franchise. She is married to Christopher Guest. Recently, Jamie has been busy promoting the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Ends. Many know Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, from her iconic role as Laurie Strode...
Hocus Pocus star Omri Katz reveals he was 'high' during filming of the 1993 hit Halloween film: 'I was having a good old time'
Omri Katz played he character Max Dennison in the 1993 Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus. And the actor revealed he was high during portions of filming the movie, according to his new interview with Entertainment Weekly. The 46-year-old actor was 16 when he played the role, adding that filming was...
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Geena Davis Is Open To Appearing In The Beetlejuice Sequel But Has Questions About How Ghosts Age
"Beetlejuice" was the big hit that put Tim Burton on the map. Though the director's previous film, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," also performed well at the box office (via Box Office Mojo), his follow-up showed that this was no fluke, bringing in even more revenue from ticket sales (via The Numbers). Since then, Burton has gone on to make many beloved films, all with the director's signature flair for the dark and the macabre.
How Long Did It Take to Make Tim Burton's Twisted Masterpiece 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'?
Whether you watch it during October or December, Henry Selick and Tim Burton's twisted little 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas is a holiday staple. With eerie patchwork characters and memorable tunes like "This Is Halloween" and "Kidnap the Sandy Claws," the film is equally whimsical and grim — which is super on-brand for Tim Burton.
Director Tim Burton says "ultimate outcast" Wednesday Addams is an easy character for him to relate to
Ahead of Netflix’s Addams Family series, director Tim Burton explains how playing in a cemetery as a child has helped him relate to Wednesday
‘Cuties’ Director Maïmouna Doucouré To Write & Direct Josephine Baker Biopic For Studiocanal
Studiocanal has announced it is in development on a biopic feature film devoted to the life of iconic U.S.-born, French artist Josephine Baker. Maïmouna Doucouré, who is best known for the French-language coming-of-age tale Cuties, is attached to write and direct. Studiocanal is producing with Doucouré’s longtime producers at Bien Ou Bien Productions in co-production with CPB Films. The project is in development with the support of Josephine Baker’s sons Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker, Brian Bouillon Baker and the Rainbow tribe, the affectionate name the artist gave to the 12 children from a variety of different backgrounds that she adopted after World...
Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set
You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
Original Hocus Pocus Stars React To The Disney+ Sequel
The Sanderson Sisters are back and causing chaos in Salem once again, nearly 30 years after the original Hocus Pocus. The cast of Hocus Pocus 2 includes a new trio bringing the witches back to life via the Black Flame Candle, though two original stars are sharing their reactions to the new Disney+ flick.
The 10 best Stephen King movies of all time (and how to watch them)
The horror maestro's works have inspired countless big-screen classics. From the moment Stephen King’s debut novel hit bookshelves in 1974, Hollywood has been eager to adapt the horror maestro’s works into blockbuster movies and hit television shows. To date, the longtime Maine resident’s writing has served as the...
Tokyopop Reveals New Disney Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Graphic Novel
Following the success of Zero’s Journey and Mirror Moon, TokyoPop has announced a third installment in their line of original The Nightmare Before Christmas graphic novel series, titled Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Battle For Pumpkin King. Set before the events of the original stop-motion film from Tim Burton, the brand-new original story follows the friendship and inevitable rivalry between protagonist Jack Skellington and villain Oogie Boogie.
Sarah Polley on ‘Baron Munchausen’ Criterion Release: ‘You Have My Permission to Still Love This Movie’
For a film that was released in 1988, “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” has had a surprisingly large presence in recent film discourse. Sarah Polley, who starred in the movie as a child, has accused Terry Gilliam of creating unsafe conditions on the film’s set. In her recent memoir “Run Towards the Danger,” she described the director as “erratic” and claimed he made her do multiple takes of dangerous scenes involving pyrotechnics without any regard for her safety. On the opposite end of the spectrum, it was recently announced that the film is being added to the Criterion Collection in January. One...
