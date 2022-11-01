When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...

2 DAYS AGO