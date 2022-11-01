A downgrade for British American Tobacco (BAT) saw it and rival Imperial Brands drop towards the bottom of the FTSE 100 as the index gave back some of the gains it had made on Tuesday.By the end of the day, London’s top index had dropped back by 42 points, closing at 7,144.14 a reduction of 0.6%.More than 5% was wiped off BAT’s share price as analysts at Goldman Sachs removed its advice that investors should buy the cigarette maker’s shares.Goldman reduced the target price on BAT’s shares to 3,800p – down 250p from its previous forecast for the stock.Without much...

1 DAY AGO