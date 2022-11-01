ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

streetwisereports.com

Precious Metals Sector Believed To Be Close to Major Uptrend

On the 1-year chart for gold shown below, we can see precisely why it has been in a quite severe downtrend from its peak last March. It is because the dollar and interest rates, shown at the top and bottom of the chart, have been in strong uptrends during this period.
Agriculture Online

Live cattle futures hit over 7-year high on strong cash market

CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle contracts rose on Tuesday and the front-month contract hit its highest in more than seven years on strength in the cash market, traders said. Hog futures were also firm, with chart-based buying after contracts broke through key technical resistance points...
CNBC

European markets cautious as investors focus on the Fed's next move; Maersk down 7%

European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The U.S. central bank is expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday when its meeting concludes. Many on Wall Street are looking for a signal from...
Benzinga

Gold Drops Over 1%; Moderna Reports Downbeat Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.04% to 32,133.97 while the NASDAQ fell 1.06% to 10,413.75. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.51% to 3,740.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares gained...
NASDAQ

GRAINS-Corn set for second weekly loss on tepid demand; wheat down

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a second weekly loss as a slow pace of U.S. exports weighed on prices. Wheat eased, setting the market on course for a fourth weekly loss, while soybeans are set to end the week flat.
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury to Issue $550 Billion in Debt in Q4

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to issue $550 billion in debt in the fourth quarter, up $150 billion from an August estimate, primarily due to changes to projections of fiscal activity, weaker prices on marketable securities and lower non-marketable financing. The fourth-quarter estimate...
Benzinga

Service Corporation Pops On Dividend Hike, Expanded Stock Buyback

Service Corporation International SCI Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.27 per share. The dividend represents an 8% increase from the previously declared quarterly dividend of $0.25. The raised cash dividend is payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December...
Reuters

Canadian factory sector's slowdown deepens in October

TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in October as production and new orders fell, while recent pressure on the Canadian dollar contributed to a jump in output prices, data showed on Tuesday.
The Independent

Smoking giants drop as FTSE gives back some of Tuesday’s gains

A downgrade for British American Tobacco (BAT) saw it and rival Imperial Brands drop towards the bottom of the FTSE 100 as the index gave back some of the gains it had made on Tuesday.By the end of the day, London’s top index had dropped back by 42 points, closing at 7,144.14 a reduction of 0.6%.More than 5% was wiped off BAT’s share price as analysts at Goldman Sachs removed its advice that investors should buy the cigarette maker’s shares.Goldman reduced the target price on BAT’s shares to 3,800p – down 250p from its previous forecast for the stock.Without much...
Benzinga

Will Silver Hit $50 (Or More) Per Ounce?

Currently, silver is trading at approximately $20 per ounce, and had a 6% return in September 2022. Despite volatile markets with even gold having negative returns during this time. However, silver has climbed up to $50 per ounce, in 1980 and 2011. The first price run up in 1980 was...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains

Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, a modest step back for the major indexes in an otherwise banner October for the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 1:28 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on pace for an 8.2% monthly gain, its first since July following two straight monthly losses.

