CNBC
Hong Kong's stock market halts trade when a typhoon warning is issued – the CEO says that may change
Hong Kong authorities are looking into reviewing its guidelines for halting trade after a typhoon signal. The bourse suspended trade after the H.K. Observatory issued a Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8. Aguzin said new listing regimes for specialized technology firms will be formalized and announced "hopefully not too far...
Benzinga
Traders Buy CVS Health, Caterpillar, Sell These Tech Majors On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he had sold shares of Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. Shares of both tech majors lost close to 4% on Wednesday. “The hardest trade is the right trade,” he stated.
European shares lose steam on caution ahead of Fed move
Nov 2 (Reuters) - European shares gave up early gains and closed lower on Wednesday as investors exercised some caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike decision later in the day.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
streetwisereports.com
Precious Metals Sector Believed To Be Close to Major Uptrend
On the 1-year chart for gold shown below, we can see precisely why it has been in a quite severe downtrend from its peak last March. It is because the dollar and interest rates, shown at the top and bottom of the chart, have been in strong uptrends during this period.
Agriculture Online
Live cattle futures hit over 7-year high on strong cash market
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle contracts rose on Tuesday and the front-month contract hit its highest in more than seven years on strength in the cash market, traders said. Hog futures were also firm, with chart-based buying after contracts broke through key technical resistance points...
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
Business Insider
The Fed is about to 'downshift' and weaker earnings don't matter to stocks, says top Evercore strategist
The Federal Reserve is about to "downshift," and the market is adjusting, according Evercore's top strategist. Julian Emanuel also told Bloomberg on Tuesday that earnings don't matter that much for stocks. "I don't want to call it 'pause' ... but we know the trajectory is gonna change, and the market...
CNBC
European markets cautious as investors focus on the Fed's next move; Maersk down 7%
European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The U.S. central bank is expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday when its meeting concludes. Many on Wall Street are looking for a signal from...
Gold Drops Over 1%; Moderna Reports Downbeat Q3 Results
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.04% to 32,133.97 while the NASDAQ fell 1.06% to 10,413.75. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.51% to 3,740.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares gained...
NASDAQ
GRAINS-Corn set for second weekly loss on tepid demand; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a second weekly loss as a slow pace of U.S. exports weighed on prices. Wheat eased, setting the market on course for a fourth weekly loss, while soybeans are set to end the week flat.
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury to Issue $550 Billion in Debt in Q4
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to issue $550 billion in debt in the fourth quarter, up $150 billion from an August estimate, primarily due to changes to projections of fiscal activity, weaker prices on marketable securities and lower non-marketable financing. The fourth-quarter estimate...
Service Corporation Pops On Dividend Hike, Expanded Stock Buyback
Service Corporation International SCI Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.27 per share. The dividend represents an 8% increase from the previously declared quarterly dividend of $0.25. The raised cash dividend is payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December...
FTSE 100 hits fresh five-week high, EasyJet rises on takeover talk
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 closed at a fresh five-week high on Monday as a fall in sterling lifted dollar-earners such as AstraZeneca and Unilever, while shares in EasyJet rallied on speculation of a takeover by British Airways owner IAG.
Alibaba, Nio Fall Over 5%: Hang Seng Opens Weaker As Fed Stays Hawkish, China Asserts COVID-Zero Policy
Hong Kong shares opened in the red on Thursday, with the benchmark Hang Seng falling over 0.9% in morning trade, after the Federal Reserve’s anticipation of a higher bar for interest rates to rein in inflation roiled U.S. markets. Shares of Nio fell over 6%, while Alibaba and Baidu shares lost over 4% on Thursday morning.
Canadian factory sector's slowdown deepens in October
TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in October as production and new orders fell, while recent pressure on the Canadian dollar contributed to a jump in output prices, data showed on Tuesday.
Smoking giants drop as FTSE gives back some of Tuesday’s gains
A downgrade for British American Tobacco (BAT) saw it and rival Imperial Brands drop towards the bottom of the FTSE 100 as the index gave back some of the gains it had made on Tuesday.By the end of the day, London’s top index had dropped back by 42 points, closing at 7,144.14 a reduction of 0.6%.More than 5% was wiped off BAT’s share price as analysts at Goldman Sachs removed its advice that investors should buy the cigarette maker’s shares.Goldman reduced the target price on BAT’s shares to 3,800p – down 250p from its previous forecast for the stock.Without much...
Will Silver Hit $50 (Or More) Per Ounce?
Currently, silver is trading at approximately $20 per ounce, and had a 6% return in September 2022. Despite volatile markets with even gold having negative returns during this time. However, silver has climbed up to $50 per ounce, in 1980 and 2011. The first price run up in 1980 was...
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, a modest step back for the major indexes in an otherwise banner October for the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 1:28 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on pace for an 8.2% monthly gain, its first since July following two straight monthly losses.
