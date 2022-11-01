ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Carrie Underwood, Bonnie Raitt, Zebra with the LPO: music in New Orleans for week of Nov. 3

The big shows in New Orleans this week include a country star, a veteran guitarist and a classical/classic rock combination. When guitarist and singer Randy Jackson, bassist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso first started rocking New Orleans clubs and CYOs as Zebra in the 1970s, Led Zeppelin songs made up much of their repertoire. By the early ‘80s, the bandmembers had moved to Long Island, New York. Zebra signed to Atlantic Records, the same label as Zeppelin; the band’s 1983 self-titled debut of melodic hard rock went gold, selling over 500,000 copies. Nearly 40 years later, Jackson, Hanemann and Gelso continue to perform as Zebra, although not as much as in the old days.
How ‘Interview with the Vampire’ team brought Storyville red-light district back to life

Mara LaPere-Schloop suffered no delusions. She knew there was a very real risk she might be run out of New Orleans on a rail. So, when she was asked to serve as production designer for AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” series – a project that, in addition to translating the work of Anne Rice, one of the city’s most beloved authors, would also involve resurrecting the famed Storyville district on a Chalmette backlot – she was understandably reluctant.
Celebration in the Oaks tickets on sale for light spectacular in City Park

A New Orleans tradition that lights up the holidays returns in full fashion with tickets on sale now for Celebration in the Oaks. New Orleans City Park twinkles and shines with more than a million lights along a 2.25-mile driving tour. A reimagined walking tour, plus options to see the Botanical Garden and hop on the Amusement Park's rides are also available.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
Now in their 70s, Vietnam vets gather to honor the Metairie helicopter pilot who rescued them

Their time together, that day in Vietnam, was less than half an hour. And they didn't see each other again for more than half a century. But when Army helicopter pilot A.W. Steed, who lives in Metairie, was finally reunited with three of the surviving members of the patrol he rescued from a firefight in Vietnam in 1967, it was an instantaneous, emotional bonding.
Bogalusa frustrated by decision to forfeit game due to violence: 'no community is crime-free'

The Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks will not play their last football game of the season after the opposing team at Albany High School forfeited the game Tuesday. The forfeit came from a 4-0 vote late Tuesday from the principals of Athletic District 7-3A. It was the final decision in an ongoing debate on where the game should take place after a deadly shooting occurred at Bogalusa’s stadium earlier this month.
Slidell to honor alumnus Matt Forte Friday night

Slidell football has locked up the District 6-5A title and is riding an 8-game win streak. There are a lot of things to celebrate at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday night, including one of the school's most successful football stars. Matt Forte will be honored at halftime during the Tigers'...
