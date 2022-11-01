ATLANTA (AP) — Pilots at Delta Air Lines voted to authorize union leaders to call a strike, but it might be a largely symbolic gesture, as hurdles remain before the pilots can legally walk off the job.The Air Line Pilots Association said Monday that 96% of Delta pilots took part in the vote, and 99% of those favored calling a strike "if necessary" to get a new contract.Airline unions are seeking big pay increases and could have leverage because of labor shortages during a rebound in travel.Atlanta-based Delta said the vote would have no...

2 DAYS AGO