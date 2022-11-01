Read full article on original website
Delta pilots vote overwhelmingly to authorize strike
Delta Air Lines pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association voted to authorize a strike if necessary to get a new contract agreement after talks have been delayed.
CNBC
American Airlines offers pilots higher raises in new contract proposal
American Airlines' pilot union last weekend said it would debate the new agreement in the coming days. The biggest U.S. carriers have been in labor talks with their pilot unions for months. If approved by the union's board and ratified by the airline's 15,000 pilots, aviators would get 12% raises...
Delta pilots authorize strike, but walkout remains unlikely
ATLANTA (AP) — Pilots at Delta Air Lines voted to authorize union leaders to call a strike, but it might be a largely symbolic gesture, as hurdles remain before the pilots can legally walk off the job.The Air Line Pilots Association said Monday that 96% of Delta pilots took part in the vote, and 99% of those favored calling a strike "if necessary" to get a new contract.Airline unions are seeking big pay increases and could have leverage because of labor shortages during a rebound in travel.Atlanta-based Delta said the vote would have no...
Pilot union rejects American Airlines offer, seeks more pay
DALLAS (AP) — U.S. airlines will have to pay more than they expected to reach new contracts with pilots, who are using the leverage of a pilot shortage and rising travel demand to seek significant wage increases. The Allied Pilots Association said Wednesday that its board voted 15-5 to...
Screaming Passengers Spot Rogue Snake on United Airlines Flight in Newark
Herpetologist Graham Alexander told Newsweek that American garter snakes are harmless and passengers got "worked up over nothing."
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
travelnoire.com
Snake Found Aboard United Flight At Newark Airport
Snakes on a Plane immediately comes to mind when learning of a recent incident involving a snake on a flight. The creepy crawler was discovered slithering around by a passenger shortly after United Airlines flight 2038 from Tampa landed at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to CNN, operations employees along...
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
United Airlines pilot declares emergency when bird strike forces plane to return to Chicago's O'Hare airport
A United Airlines flight had to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday when it hit a bird after takeoff. A pilot on another plane reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the side of the Boeing 737, and the FAA said it landed without further incident. United Flight...
Midair sssurprise: Snake found on board United Airlines flight
In what may have felt like a scene out of the 2006 action movie “Snakes on a Plane,” a reptile was found in the cabin of a United Airlines flight. A passenger on United Airlines flight 2038, which flew from Tampa, Florida, to Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, told News12 New Jersey that as the plane began to taxi down the runway, passengers in business class began shrieking.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes
United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
U.S. FAA should bar airlines from reducing leg room -6 Democratic senators
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Six Democratic U.S senators urged the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday to bar airlines from further shrinking the size and leg room of airplane seats.
American Airlines to refund $7.5 million in bag fees following lawsuit
American Airlines responds to a class action lawsuit with a deal to pay at least $7.5 million to travelers who were wrongly charged to check luggage.
Delta Air Line pilots just authorized a strike ahead of the busy holiday flying season
For now, they remain on the job.
travelnoire.com
Delta Airlines Pilots Are Ready To Strike
Union leaders for the pilots at Delta Airlines have been authorized to call a strike. Although contracts are in negotiations, the move was done as a sign to show owners the pilots mean business. Pilots Are Ready To Strike. The Air Line Pilots Association stated out of the 96% of...
FAA Ends Slots Waivers At JFK – A Path For United Airlines To Return?
The Federal Aviation Administration has now officially ended its pandemic-era international slot waiver program at congested U.S. airports like New York Kennedy. Might this be the way United Airlines can permanently return to JFK?. Will Elimination Of International Slot Waivers At JFK Open Up Space For United Airlines?. United Airlines...
Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due to Engine Issue: 'Suddenly There Was Smoke in the Cabin'
"Delta teams worked safely and quickly to get our customers on their way that evening," a spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing on Tuesday after the plane's cabin filled with smoke. Delta flight 2846 was headed from Atlanta to Los Angeles when a smoky odor was observed in the cabin, an airline spokesperson tells PEOPLE. Crew members also noticed a performance issue with one of the aircraft's two engines, which prompted the emergency landing. In footage posted on social media, seated passengers...
As Americans Grow Larger, United Airlines Forced To Block Seats On Boeing 757
With the average weight of an American rising, United Airlines has been forced to block a number of seats onboard its Boeing 757 aircraft. Savvy travelers, however, can take advantage of this to ensure an open middle seat on their flight. United Airlines Blocks Middle Seats On 757. This winter,...
dallasexpress.com
Alleged Violation Jeopardizes American Airlines Pilot Union Deal
A deal between American Airlines Group Inc. and the company’s pilot union could be in jeopardy following a possible violation by the union’s negotiating committee. After a grueling negotiation process, the Allied Pilots Association (APA) announced Friday that it had pulled out of its deal with the Fort Worth-based airline over possible violation of the union’s constitution and bylaws by its negotiating team.
