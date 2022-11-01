Read full article on original website
Polygon
The Last of Us board game is a punishing, monochromatic roguelike
The Last of Us: Escape the Dark is a new board game inspired by the beloved Naughty Dog video game franchise. Its mechanics are unique to its publisher, Themeborne, whose award-winning Escape the Dark Castle and Escape the Dark Sector are punishing, heavily thematic, and uniquely monochrome roguelike adventures. The project will be funded through Kickstarter, with a campaign beginning on Nov. 8 according to Tuesday’s news release.
Polygon
The Sims’ first real competitor arrives at the perfect time
The Sims has been a popular and long-lasting franchise because it taps into such a simple but fulfilling fantasy: playing with make-believe characters in a dollhouse. The player is ultimately in control, but the story can manifest in a dozen different ways — or maybe there’s no story at all, and the joy comes from crafting the perfect tiny house.
3 of the Creepiest ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Cases to Ever Air
For decades, 'Unsolved Mysteries' has sent a chill down our spine. We've collected three of the creepiest and scariest mysteries ever featured on the show.
Polygon
Can you really earn Overwatch 2 skins faster by playing World of Warcraft instead?
An enterprising (and perhaps mischievous) Reddit user has suggested that it’s quicker to earn Overwatch 2 skins by playing World of Warcraft than it is by playing Overwatch 2. The Redditor, who goes by the username Everdale, pointed out on the Overwatch subreddit that World of Warcraft’s in-game gold...
Polygon
Slay the Spire’s board game adaptation was funded in just 6 minutes
Hit video game Slay the Spire is getting a board game adaptation, and funding looks to be going well. Slay the Spire: The Board Game’s Kickstarter, run by Contention Games, reached its funding goal in six minutes before hitting $1 million on its first day live. It’s still climbing (pun intended). The board game looks to be a fairly faithful adaption of the video game, but with a small tweak. Slay the Spire: The Board Game will be cooperative for one to four players, in contrast to the original’s solo play. Funding closes on Nov. 18, with backer rewards slated for Dec. 2023.
Polygon
Dead by Daylight gets a medieval twist with new Killer, The Knight
A new Dead by Daylight chapter will arrive in November, bringing a new Killer, Survivor, and map to the asymmetrical horror game. This chapter goes to the medieval era, with an arcane scholar serving as the new Survivor, and a deadly Knight taking the role of the Killer. The chapter also adds the Shattered Square map, a quiet village that was destroyed by the Knights and his guards.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Duskull (cempasúchill flower crown) be Shiny?
For Nov. 1, 2022, Duskull (cempasúchill flower crown) will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double Stardust for catching Pokémon. And yes, Duskull (cempasúchill flower crown) can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. This version of Duskull was introduced with the Día de Muertos event...
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök feels trapped between great design and blockbuster movies
In 2019, I bought my first PlayStation 4. It was the first Big Console I’d had since the days of the slim PlayStation 2, and it came with God of War (2018), a new game from a series I wasn’t too familiar with. But I fired it up on my shiny new toy, keen to try something different. A big part of my God of War experience — something that didn’t click until later — was the one-off novelty of playing a big blockbuster on a “new” console. And it was fine. It was OK. Sitting down to write this, I realize now that the finer points of the story were almost forgettable, which is kind of what happens when you follow the game-as-a-prestige-movie story path that seems to color a lot of the AAA landscape.
Polygon
Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play starts in 2023
Ranked Play will join Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s suite of online multiplayer options in 2023, with Treyarch in charge of delivering them, the studio announced on Wednesday. Players already knew that ranked modes would not be part of the game at launch; now it looks like they’ll...
Collider
'Prey for the Devil' Review: Catholic Propaganda Disguised as a Cliche Horror Movie
Possession films exist in a weird cultural landscape. On one hand, Western culture grew at the heart of Christianity, so it makes sense that we keep exploring demons as a source of horror. The idea of Hell is so engraved in our minds that even people who don’t identify as Christians might feel afraid watching a devoted priest perform an exorcism on screen. However, movies focused on demonic possession frequently feel like advertising, as if horror was a vehicle to spread the word that we should have faith in religion. More often than not, we can ignore the message if we’d like and just enjoy a scary movie. Prey for the Devil, however, seems to have been developed as deliberate propaganda.
Polygon
Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game could rule the galaxy of 2-player card games
Minnesota-based Fantasy Flight Games has done quite a lot with card games over the years, including its signature line of Living Card Games. But even its most recent hit, Marvel Champions, one of the 22 best modern board games, can be a bit daunting for more casual players. That’s why designer Caleb Grace has built Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game to be something very different.
NME
New ‘Deus Ex’ game reported to be in “very early” development at Eidos-Montréal
Work on a new Deus Ex game has reportedly begun at Eidos-Montréal. The series, which began with the original Deus Ex game in 2000, has been paused since Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, which was released in August 2016. According to a new report from Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier, however, the...
Polygon
Marvel Snap will let you play against your friends soon
Marvel Snap, the free-to-play virtual card game created by Hearthstone developers, is getting a new mode that will allow you to play against your friends later this year. The news was first reported in an interview with the developers by the Washington Post. Marvel Snap is a fast-paced card game...
Are you haunted by ghosts of the past and phantoms of your future? Welcome to the spooky realm of hauntology
Do you believe in ghosts? Every year, Halloween serves up the usual images of spooks, skeletons and witches – but these ideas aren’t just the domain of fiction or trick-or-treating. There is also a philosophical concept that embraces ghosts. It is called “hauntology”, and it might just make you a believer. The word hauntology was invented by the French philosopher Jacques Derrida for his 1993 lecture Spectres of Marx. Derrida was a whimsical guy, and the words “hauntology” and “ontology” both sound identical when spoken in French. Ontology is the philosophical study of existence and being, dating back as far as...
Polygon
Square Enix’s Symbiogenesis isn’t the Parasite Eve revival anyone was hoping for
Fans of Square Enix’s Parasite Eve games felt a twinge of hope last month when the publisher registered a trademark for the term “symbiogenesis,” which multiple reports noted as meaning “merging of two separate organisms to form a single new organism.” Those reports also attempted to connect that definition to the Parasite Eve games (and their inspiration), fueling speculation that Square Enix was returning to the action-RPG series after more than a decade.
Polygon
Hearthstone revisits Warcraft’s best baddy and adds a new hero class
The story of Arthas Menethil and his journey to become the dreaded Lich King has been told again and again in the Warcraft mythos, but the next Hearthstone expansion takes things even further. March of the Lich King is an upcoming expansion that includes 145 brand new cards, a new minion type, a new keyword, and a new class — the Death Knight. It will launch on Dec. 6.
Polygon
Kojima reveals the next famous face coming to his unannounced game
Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions is once again teasing its next project by revealing who will star in it. On Tuesday, the developer announced that actor Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, Invasion) will join Elle Fanning in Kojima Productions’ new project, which has not been formally announced but is being slowly and cryptically revealed.
getnews.info
The Benefits of Playing Sudoku Online According to Realtimecampaign.com
Countless individuals play games on their phones every day. They do so to pass the time, only to discover they have spent hours playing and not getting other things done. This time isn’t wasted, however, as these games come with many benefits. Games that challenge a person to think...
Polygon
EA’s ‘major IP’ game coming very soon sounds a whole lot like Star Wars
Electronic Arts on Tuesday updated its investors on the major releases it will be publishing sometime before the end of March; one sounds a whole lot like Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and the other is an unexpected Super Mega Baseball 3 sequel. EA’s fiscal fourth quarter,...
Polygon
Genshin Impact Scaramouche boss fight, unlock guide
You can now kick Scaramouche’s (or the Balladeer) butt in Genshin Impact, as he pilots a giant mech, Shouki no Kami, in the Joururi Workshop Trounce Domain. To unlock this domain, you’ll need to complete the “Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 5 — Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies.”
