auburntigers.com

No. 4 Auburn equestrian heads to No. 7 South Carolina

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 4 Auburn equestrian team returns to competition this Friday, November 4, as the Tigers travel to No. 7 South Carolina. The two teams will face off at One Wood Farm in Blythewood, South Carolina at 1 p.m. CT. "We're anxious to compete again," head...
auburntigers.com

Three Tigers earn NCEA and SEC Rider of the Month honors

AUBURN, Ala. – Three members of the No. 4 Auburn equestrian team were awarded Rider of the Month honors for their performances in October from both the National Collegiate Equestrian Association and the Southeastern Conference. Senior Maddie Spak was recognized for her efforts in Horsemanship, while junior Ellie Ferrigno...
auburntigers.com

Preseason All-SEC Second Team Nods for Green Jr. and Johnson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Junior guards Wendell Green Jr. (Detroit, Mich.) and K.D. Johnson (Atlanta, Ga.) earned preseason All-Southeastern Conference Second Team nods as the league office unveiled its 18th annual men's basketball coaches' preseason awards on Wednesday. Johnson and Green Jr. are the team's top returning scorers averaging 12.3...
auburntigers.com

The Opening Drive: Auburn at Mississippi State

AUBURN, Ala. – "Go crazy, Cadillac. Go crazy." Auburn fans will never forget Rod Bramblett's call from the 2003 Iron Bowl when Carnell "Cadillac" Williams took the game's opening carry and went 80 yards for a touchdown against in-state rival Alabama. at Mississippi State. Nov. 5, 2022. 6:30.m. CT.
auburntigers.com

Alumni Spotlight: Porter Smith

In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men's golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program. A native of Pike Road, Alabama, Porter Smith spent three years...
AL.com

Scarbinsky: Clear-eyed, cold-blooded: With football, Auburn’s president means business

Dr. Christopher B. Roberts is different. That’s what they said from the start. The unsolicited testimonials began even before he took office. One after another, Auburn family members of long standing came forward to share their good feelings about the incoming president and how he would set a new course for the front porch of the university, better known as Auburn Athletics.
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: A special moment for an Auburn icon

It was reporting day for Auburn’s football freshmen in the summer of 2001 when running back Cadillac Williams sat down to talk with assembled reporters. He was a 5-star running back from Etowah High School, the crown jewel of the signing class. The first question was predictable: “Do you...
auburntigers.com

Women’s tennis to finish fall schedule at Thunderbird Invite

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Auburn women's tennis will be finishing the fall at the Thunderbird Invite in Phoenix, Ariz. hosted by Arizona State University. Ohio State, USC, San Diego, Michigan, Cal, and host school Arizona State will join the Tigers in the event. Junior Anastasia Astakhova, junior Adeline Flach, and freshman Kaitlyn Carnicella will be representing Auburn in the event.
WAFF

Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
auburntigers.com

Auburn’s Pappoe named a semifinalist for 2022 Butkus Award

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn senior Owen Pappoe was one of 15 college players selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, the Butkus Foundation announced Tuesday. The award is presented annually to the national's most outstanding linebacker. Pappoe leads the Tigers and is tied for sixth in the SEC...
Tide 100.9 FM

I Told Y’all About Harsin!

Well, Bryan Harsin is a very rich man... and he ain't even got no jobby job!!. I told y’all this in an earlier post: click here. On Monday, it was announced that YA BOY would be shown the door. Reports state that some AU officials mumbled: “And don't let...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach

The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
