auburntigers.com
No. 4 Auburn equestrian heads to No. 7 South Carolina
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 4 Auburn equestrian team returns to competition this Friday, November 4, as the Tigers travel to No. 7 South Carolina. The two teams will face off at One Wood Farm in Blythewood, South Carolina at 1 p.m. CT. "We're anxious to compete again," head...
auburntigers.com
Three Tigers earn NCEA and SEC Rider of the Month honors
AUBURN, Ala. – Three members of the No. 4 Auburn equestrian team were awarded Rider of the Month honors for their performances in October from both the National Collegiate Equestrian Association and the Southeastern Conference. Senior Maddie Spak was recognized for her efforts in Horsemanship, while junior Ellie Ferrigno...
auburntigers.com
Preseason All-SEC Second Team Nods for Green Jr. and Johnson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Junior guards Wendell Green Jr. (Detroit, Mich.) and K.D. Johnson (Atlanta, Ga.) earned preseason All-Southeastern Conference Second Team nods as the league office unveiled its 18th annual men's basketball coaches' preseason awards on Wednesday. Johnson and Green Jr. are the team's top returning scorers averaging 12.3...
auburntigers.com
The Opening Drive: Auburn at Mississippi State
AUBURN, Ala. – "Go crazy, Cadillac. Go crazy." Auburn fans will never forget Rod Bramblett's call from the 2003 Iron Bowl when Carnell "Cadillac" Williams took the game's opening carry and went 80 yards for a touchdown against in-state rival Alabama. at Mississippi State. Nov. 5, 2022. 6:30.m. CT.
auburntigers.com
Alumni Spotlight: Porter Smith
In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men's golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program. A native of Pike Road, Alabama, Porter Smith spent three years...
Scarbinsky: Clear-eyed, cold-blooded: With football, Auburn’s president means business
Dr. Christopher B. Roberts is different. That’s what they said from the start. The unsolicited testimonials began even before he took office. One after another, Auburn family members of long standing came forward to share their good feelings about the incoming president and how he would set a new course for the front porch of the university, better known as Auburn Athletics.
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: A special moment for an Auburn icon
It was reporting day for Auburn’s football freshmen in the summer of 2001 when running back Cadillac Williams sat down to talk with assembled reporters. He was a 5-star running back from Etowah High School, the crown jewel of the signing class. The first question was predictable: “Do you...
auburntigers.com
Women’s tennis to finish fall schedule at Thunderbird Invite
PHOENIX, Ariz. – Auburn women's tennis will be finishing the fall at the Thunderbird Invite in Phoenix, Ariz. hosted by Arizona State University. Ohio State, USC, San Diego, Michigan, Cal, and host school Arizona State will join the Tigers in the event. Junior Anastasia Astakhova, junior Adeline Flach, and freshman Kaitlyn Carnicella will be representing Auburn in the event.
WAFF
Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
auburntigers.com
Auburn’s Pappoe named a semifinalist for 2022 Butkus Award
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn senior Owen Pappoe was one of 15 college players selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, the Butkus Foundation announced Tuesday. The award is presented annually to the national's most outstanding linebacker. Pappoe leads the Tigers and is tied for sixth in the SEC...
Auburn vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Odds for Week 10 College Football
A new era of Auburn football is upon us in Week 10 as the Tigers take the 240+ mile drive to Starkville to battle Mississippi State in Carnell “Cadillac” Williams coaches his first game with the interim head coach label. Williams’ insertion into the head coaching role breaks...
Auburn football fans believe Lane Kiffin’s Deion Sanders endorsement is deflection
Auburn football fans are not sold that Lane Kiffin’s seemingly glowing endorsement of Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders for the Tigers head coaching vacancy means that the Rebels head coach definitively wants to stay at Ole Miss. Kiffin spoke highly of Sanders’ chances of succeeding in East Central...
Opelika-Auburn News
Work begins to complete Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn within the next 3 years
Within the next three years, C.A.A.M Real Estate LLC hopes to complete the development of Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn, which will be built on 1764 Miracle Road near the Auburn University Club and Yarbrough Elementary School. C.A.A.M Real Estate, out of Montgomery, is family-owned by Colin Jones and his...
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
Deion Sanders gets asked about Auburn coaching search, thankful for Jackson State football's exposure
Deion Sanders' name circulates as a potential candidate for Auburn football, following Bryan Harsin's firing Monday, and Jackson State's head coach is thankful for the exposure. Asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference, Sanders explained, shining a light on the HBCU's link to the Power Five level.
I Told Y’all About Harsin!
Well, Bryan Harsin is a very rich man... and he ain't even got no jobby job!!. I told y’all this in an earlier post: click here. On Monday, it was announced that YA BOY would be shown the door. Reports state that some AU officials mumbled: “And don't let...
The Intrigue of Auburn's Head Coaching job | Singled Out
247Sports' National Recruiting analyst Chris Singletary talks makes the case for Auburn being a destination job.
Auburn athletics, demolition survivor, dorm squatter? Down in Alabama
Born on this date -- Nov. 1, 1960 -- was Apple CEO Tim Cook. He’s from Robertsdale, Alabama. And now he has all of our money. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. A man was found alive in demolition rubble. An Alabama man has been accused of being a squatter at...
Auburn football fans hope star Pike Road RB follows Lane Kiffin to AU from Ole Miss
Auburn football fans are hoping Pike Road product Quinshon Judkins will follow his Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, who is rumored to be the top name to watch in the Tigers’ head coaching search, to the Plains following the 2022 season. Said search is now in progress...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach
The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
