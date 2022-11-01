Read full article on original website
Vikings vs. Commanders Notebook: 3 Takeaways from Washington's 20-17 Loss
The Washington Commanders were led by another strong performance from their defense on Sunday, but ultimately crumbled in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Battle for Bucks County: Oz, Fetterman converge on must-win Philly suburb
After stumping with Donald Trump on Saturday, Oz campaigned Sunday with a GOP senator who backed the former president's impeachment.
Pac-12 Notes: Big Day for Pac-12 College Football Playoff Hopes
Events elsewhere help Oregon, USC, UCLA move a step closer to getting one of four berths to chase a national title
